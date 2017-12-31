American Vanguard Schedules 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Monday, August 6th

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), today announced that it will
report financial results for the second quarter and six months ended
June 30, 2018 on Monday, August 6, 2018 after the close of the stock
market.
Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, COO and David T. Johnson,
CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on operating performance
and financial results at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Monday, August 6,
2018. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201)
493-6744 please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to
begin, and ask for the American Vanguard call.
The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media
section of the Companys web site at www.american-vanguard.com.
To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes
early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If
you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on
the Companys web site.
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and
agricultural products company that develops and markets products for
crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and the
control of public and animal health pests. American Vanguard is included
on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes
and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about
American Vanguard, please reference the Companys web site at www.american-vanguard.com.
In its public commentary, the Company may discuss forward-looking
information. Except for the historical information contained in any of
its public commentary, all forward-looking statements are estimates by
the Companys management subject to various risks and uncertainties that
may cause results to differ from managements current expectations. Such
factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and
other risks as detailed in the Companys SEC reports and filings. All
forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the
Companys judgment as of the date of this release.
