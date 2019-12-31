finanzen.net
06.03.2020 20:11

American Vanguard Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Monday, March 9th

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD), today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 on Monday, March 9, 2020 after the close of the stock market.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, COO and David T. Johnson, CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on operating performance and financial results at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Monday, March 9, 2020. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744  please dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time and ask for the American Vanguard call.

The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Companys web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Companys web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and the control of public and animal health pests. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Companys web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

In its public commentary, the Company may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in any of its public commentary, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Companys management subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from managements current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed in the Companys SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Companys judgment as of the date of this release.

Werbung

