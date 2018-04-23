finanzen.net
08.04.2019 19:00
American Water Names Andrew Clarkson Vice President of Operations for Pennsylvania American Water

American Water announced today it has named Andrew Clarkson the vice president of operations for Pennsylvania American Water, effective April 22. Clarkson replaces Jimmy Sheridan, who was recently named vice president of internal audit for American Water.

As the vice president of operations, Clarkson will lead all operations for Pennsylvania American Water, including water and wastewater treatment, transmission, distribution, field services, metering, SCADA, water quality and environmental compliance, business performance and customer advocacy.

"We are pleased to have Andrew take on this position for the company, as he has demonstrated his management and business acumen by taking on progressively more responsible positions in operations, business development and senior management throughout his 30 years with American Water, said Jeffrey McIntyre, president of Pennsylvania American Water. "Andrew has done an excellent job as the vice president of operations for Missouri American Water these last three years, and we look forward to seeing him continue to serve our Pennsylvania customers well in his new role.

Clarkson began his career at American Water in 1987 as a distribution and production supervisor for Maryland American Water. He later became operations manager at Virginia American Water, lead the startup of American Waters largest operating contract in Buffalo, New York, and directed the companys business development efforts for New Jersey American Water.

In 2003, Clarkson became network director for the northeast region of American Water, where he was responsible for operating and maintaining water and wastewater infrastructure for more than 680,000 customers in New Jersey and New York. He later held director-level positions in field services for New Jersey American Water and customer and operational support for American Waters eastern division before taking a 5-year assignment to lead the customer and field services team for American Waters business transformation project to improve business processes and install SAP as the companys enterprise software. Clarkson became the director of enterprise asset performance for American Waters engineering group in 2014, was promoted to vice president of operations for Missouri American Water in 2016.

Clarkson earned a Bachelor of Science in Earth Sciences from Principia College, attained an associate degree in Water and Wastewater Technology from Crowder College, and received a Master of Business Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

