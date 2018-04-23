American Water Names Andrew Clarkson Vice President of Operations for Pennsylvania American Water

American Water announced today it has named Andrew Clarkson the vice
president of operations for Pennsylvania American Water, effective April
22. Clarkson replaces Jimmy Sheridan, who was recently named vice
president of internal audit for American Water.
As the vice president of operations, Clarkson will lead all operations
for Pennsylvania American Water, including water and wastewater
treatment, transmission, distribution, field services, metering, SCADA,
water quality and environmental compliance, business performance and
customer advocacy.
"We are pleased to have Andrew take on this position for the company, as
he has demonstrated his management and business acumen by taking on
progressively more responsible positions in operations, business
development and senior management throughout his 30 years with American
Water, said Jeffrey McIntyre, president of Pennsylvania American Water.
"Andrew has done an excellent job as the vice president of operations
for Missouri American Water these last three years, and we look forward
to seeing him continue to serve our Pennsylvania customers well in his
new role.
Clarkson began his career at American Water in 1987 as a distribution
and production supervisor for Maryland American Water. He later became
operations manager at Virginia American Water, lead the startup of
American Waters largest operating contract in Buffalo, New York, and
directed the companys business development efforts for New Jersey
American Water.
In 2003, Clarkson became network director for the northeast region of
American Water, where he was responsible for operating and maintaining
water and wastewater infrastructure for more than 680,000 customers in
New Jersey and New York. He later held director-level positions in field
services for New Jersey American Water and customer and operational
support for American Waters eastern division before taking a 5-year
assignment to lead the customer and field services team for American
Waters business transformation project to improve business processes
and install SAP as the companys enterprise software. Clarkson became
the director of enterprise asset performance for American Waters
engineering group in 2014, was promoted to vice president of operations
for Missouri American Water in 2016.
Clarkson earned a Bachelor of Science in Earth Sciences from Principia
College, attained an associate degree in Water and Wastewater Technology
from Crowder College, and received a Master of Business Administration
from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK),
is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing
high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to
approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886,
American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S.
publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company
employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated
and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services
to more than 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada.
American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water
services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For
more information, visit amwater.com
and follow American Water on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005605/en/