American Water Names Robert Burton President of West Virginia American Water

American Water has named Robert Burton president of West Virginia
American Water effective today. Burton is replacing Brian Bruce, who has
left American Water.
Burton has 22 years of utility management experience and most recently
served as the senior director of operations for Pennsylvania American
Water. In that role, Burton led operations that provide reliable water
and wastewater service to more than 865,000 people in the companys
central, northeast, southeast divisions, overseeing more than 50 water
systems, 10 wastewater systems, 500 employees and 200 municipalities. In
his new role, Burton will work to strengthen customer, regulatory and
local government relationships in West Virginia while driving
operational and financial results.
"We are pleased that Robert has taken on this new role at American
Water, as he brings decades of experience and knowledge to this
position, said Jeffrey McIntyre, senior vice president of American
Waters Mid-Atlantic Division. "I look forward to the leadership he will
bring to West Virginia American Water based on his demonstrated success
in financial and utility management, employee engagement, customer
relations and continuous improvement in both regulated utility and
contract operations.
Prior to joining Pennsylvania American Water in 2015, Burton served as
director of military services for American Water Enterprises Military
Services Group, where he oversaw the operations of the groups 11
military bases and more than 200 employees. He also spent four years
managing the companys Ft. Belvoir, Va. and Ft. Meade, Md. water and
wastewater systems.
Before joining the American Water family, Burton was an assistant
project manager with ESG Operations, Inc., where he oversaw several
wastewater treatment systems and managed infrastructure upgrade
projects. He started his career with Veolia Water Indianapolis, LLC,
serving in a variety of roles overseeing the operation and maintenance
of municipal water and wastewater systems in Indiana and Iowa from 1996
to 2007.
West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE:
AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state,
providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately
530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is
the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water
and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100
dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking
water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people
in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean,
affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we
keep their lives flowing. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.
Connect with us: Facebook.com/wvamwater
Twitter.com/wvamwater
YouTube.com/wvamwater
Instagram:
@wvamwater
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005574/en/