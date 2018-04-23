American Water Names Robert Burton President of West Virginia American Water

American Water has named Robert Burton president of West Virginia American Water effective today. Burton is replacing Brian Bruce, who has left American Water.

Burton has 22 years of utility management experience and most recently served as the senior director of operations for Pennsylvania American Water. In that role, Burton led operations that provide reliable water and wastewater service to more than 865,000 people in the companys central, northeast, southeast divisions, overseeing more than 50 water systems, 10 wastewater systems, 500 employees and 200 municipalities. In his new role, Burton will work to strengthen customer, regulatory and local government relationships in West Virginia while driving operational and financial results.

"We are pleased that Robert has taken on this new role at American Water, as he brings decades of experience and knowledge to this position, said Jeffrey McIntyre, senior vice president of American Waters Mid-Atlantic Division. "I look forward to the leadership he will bring to West Virginia American Water based on his demonstrated success in financial and utility management, employee engagement, customer relations and continuous improvement in both regulated utility and contract operations.

Prior to joining Pennsylvania American Water in 2015, Burton served as director of military services for American Water Enterprises  Military Services Group, where he oversaw the operations of the groups 11 military bases and more than 200 employees. He also spent four years managing the companys Ft. Belvoir, Va. and Ft. Meade, Md. water and wastewater systems.

Before joining the American Water family, Burton was an assistant project manager with ESG Operations, Inc., where he oversaw several wastewater treatment systems and managed infrastructure upgrade projects. He started his career with Veolia Water Indianapolis, LLC, serving in a variety of roles overseeing the operation and maintenance of municipal water and wastewater systems in Indiana and Iowa from 1996 to 2007.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.

