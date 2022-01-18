  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Wechseln Sie zum Testsieger und sichern Sie sich bis zu 4.000  Prämie für Ihr Fondsdepot!-w-
18.01.2022 14:00

Ami Bavishi Joins Rallybio to Lead Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced that Ami Bavishi has joined as the companys Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Ms. Bavishi brings more than 10 years of experience to Rallybio and will be responsible for overseeing Rallybios investor relations (IR) and communications efforts, including shaping the companys IR and communications strategies. She will report to Steven Tuch, the companys Head of Corporate Development.

"Ami is a fantastic addition to the Rallybio team, and her IR and communications skills round out the companys already deep talent pool, said Steven Tuch. "We look forward to tapping into her industry expertise as we continue to communicate Rallybios mission to develop and deliver unimagined therapies to change lives for those impacted by rare diseases.

Prior to joining Rallybio, Ms. Bavishi was Director of Investor Relations at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., where she oversaw all investor relations activities. Prior to Aerie, she held positions of increasing responsibility at Burns McClellan, a life sciences investor relations and public relations firm, including Vice President of Investor Relations. At Burns McClellan, Ms. Bavishi oversaw day-to-day investor relations and communications activities for multiple biotechnology companies. Ms. Bavishi also has experience as a business development professional at U.K. Trade and Investment, the business development arm of the U.K. government, where she sourced and developed bilateral investment and trade in the U.S. and U.K. life science sectors.

"Im excited to join Rallybio, especially as the company seeks to make important advances of its rare disease pipeline candidates, said Ms. Bavishi. "Its an immense honor to help shape the companys communications around its bold science.

Ms. Bavishi earned her bachelor's degree in biological sciences from Duquesne University and a master's degree in public health from The George Washington University.

About Rallybio

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health, and metabolic disorders. The Companys mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticuts Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our managements beliefs and assumptions and on currently available information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may, "will, "should, "expect, "plan, "anticipate, "could, "intend, "target, "project, "contemplate, "believe, "estimate, "predict, "potential or "continue or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning, Rallybios pipeline and IR and communications strategies. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions and are based largely on managements current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that management believes may affect Rallybios business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully initiate and conduct our planned clinical trials, including the FNAIT natural history study, and the Phase 1 and or 1b clinical trials for RLYB212 and RLYB116, and complete such clinical trials and obtain results on our expected timelines, or at all, whether our cash resources will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and whether we will be successful raising additional capital, our ability to identify new product candidates and successfully acquire such product candidates from third parties, competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and those risks and uncertainties described in Rallybios filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Rallybios Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Rallybio Corporation Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rallybio News
RSS Feed
Rallybio zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rallybio Corporation Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Rallybio News

06.01.22Rallybio Highlights Portfolio Advances and Outlines Expected Upcoming Milestones for 2022
30.12.21Rallybio (RLYB) Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?
Weitere Rallybio News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ölpreise auf 7-Jahreshoch
CropEnergies-Aktie: Neue Wachstumsphantasie durch Ethylacetat
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Continental, Delivery Hero
Google kämpft gegen Corona
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Besser sparen - mit wikifolio und justTRADE
Solidvest Winteraktion Countdown: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
PRIMA Fonds Service - Einladung zum Fondsmanager-Dialog Q1/2022 am 25.01.2022 um 11 Uhr
Quartalssplitter - Ohne Aktien geht es nicht
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Rallybio-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Rallybio Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Xis Botschaft an alle China-Aktionäre und die Macht der Marke
Das Ende des billigen Sparplans? Jetzt droht der Gebührenschock
20 Jahre alt, mehrere Lamborghinis und ein Luxus-Schuhgeschäft
Justizminister Buschmann kündigt Aufhebung des umstrittenen Paragrafen 219a an
Generation Lockdown  auf dieses Versicherungsrisiko müssen Eltern jetzt achten

News von

TecDAX mit Verkaufssignal: Auch die Aktien von Morphosys, SMA Solar und Varta sehen schlecht aus
Aktienfonds zieht bei Plug Power die Reißleine
DAX im Minus: Zinssorgen ziehen europäische Aktienmärkte nach unten
DAX im Plus: Europas Aktienmärkte auf Erholungskurs
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX tief im Minus -- Siemens verkauft Yunex für fast eine Milliarde Euro -- Goldman Sachs verfehlt Erwartungen -- AUTO1, HUGO BOSS, CureVac, Ölpreise im Fokus

BASF-Mehrheitsbeteiligung Wintershall Dea legt Fokus auf Erdgasgeschäft. Flughafen Wien erwartet 2022 Turnaround. Elon Musk kommt Mitte Februar erneut nach Deutschland. Covestro erwirbt restliche Anteile an Japan Fine Coatings. Nordex verzeichnet 2021 deutlich mehr Auftragseingänge. Daimler Truck steigert Absatz 2021 um ein Fünftel. EVOTEC und Eliy Lilly kooperieren bei Stoffwechselerkrankungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für Menschen, die gegen die Corona-Politik demonstrieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen