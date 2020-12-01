  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Start in den letzten Monat des Jahres. Kommt die Jahresend-Rally? Heute in der Sendung "Euer Egmond" analysiert Egmond Haidt und BNP Paribas die Chancen +++
01.12.2020 15:00

AMN Healthcare Announces Initiative to Support Minority-owned Businesses

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

To elevate and accelerate the growth of Minority-owned businesses, AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) launched the AMN Diverse Business Pledge to help minority-owned businesses obtain Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification.

MBE certification improves opportunities for new and small businesses that seek partnerships with large companies, agencies, and other organizations, while also providing access to a network of business relationships, development partners, and other valuable opportunities.

A financial support and mentoring initiative, the AMN Diverse Business Pledge will support 100 qualifying businesses by paying the costs for MBE certification and assisting businesses with the application process and opportunities from MBE certification. Half of the 100 businesses receiving support for MBE certification will be Black owned; all the businesses will be under $1 million in annual revenue.

"AMN Healthcares steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion means that we are constantly seeking new opportunities to extend our help and resources so minority-owned businesses can succeed, said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "MBE certification can be critical for Minority-owned businesses to thrive, opening many doors to contracting opportunities, which will in turn allow businesses to boost job creation and aid local economies.

"Supporting minority business owners through certification funding is an important first step for investment in socio-economic equity for communities historically impacted by systemic racism, said Cecil Plummer, President and CEO of the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC). "AMN Healthcare is a great example of a company that understands the power that inclusive supply chains have to impact the economy and our communities.

"For many businesses, payment of certification fees, although vitally important, has become difficult when they are faced with mounting operational expenses, said Margo Posey, President and CEO of the Dallas/Fort Worth affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

AMN will select suppliers for MBE certification support in partnership with National Minority Supplier Development Council affiliates in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, along with the Western Region Supplier Development Council, which will in turn support AMN mentorship initiatives in 2021.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions,?credentialing?and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit?www.amnhealthcare.com.?

Nachrichten zu AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
30.11.20
Experten sehen bei AMN Healthcare Services-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
07.11.20
AMN Healthcare Services gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
21.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: AMN Healthcare Services stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
08.08.20
AMN Healthcare Services hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
05.08.20
Ausblick: AMN Healthcare Services präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
22.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: AMN Healthcare Services legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
So schätzen die Analysten die AMN Healthcare Services-Aktie im Mai 2020 ein (finanzen.net)
13.05.20
AMN Healthcare Services legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr AMN Healthcare Services News
RSS Feed
AMN Healthcare Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.08.2018AMN Healthcare Services BuyLake Street
10.04.2018AMN Healthcare Services BuyThe Benchmark Company
16.02.2018AMN Healthcare Services BuyLake Street
08.01.2018AMN Healthcare Services BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.10.2017AMN Healthcare Services BuyThe Benchmark Company
03.08.2018AMN Healthcare Services BuyLake Street
10.04.2018AMN Healthcare Services BuyThe Benchmark Company
16.02.2018AMN Healthcare Services BuyLake Street
08.01.2018AMN Healthcare Services BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.10.2017AMN Healthcare Services BuyThe Benchmark Company

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AMN Healthcare Services Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Aus dem einstigen Nischenmarkt um Gaming und E-Sports ist ein Milliardenmarkt entstanden. Erfahren Sie in unserem Live-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr, welche Investitionsmöglichkeiten sich für Sie als Anleger ergeben könnten!

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene AMN Healthcare Services News

07.11.20AMN Healthcare Services gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
06.11.20AMN Healthcare Services. Inc. (AMN) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
30.11.20Experten sehen bei AMN Healthcare Services-Aktie Potenzial
Weitere AMN Healthcare Services News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Investoren warten auf Beige Book der Fed und US-Arbeitsmarktbericht - Heute 18:00 Uhr live.
Podcast mit Robert Halver von der Baader Bank: Was bringt das Börsenjahr 2021?
Öl: OPEC-Treffen wird zur Hängepartie
Vontobel: ZertifikateAwards 2020/21: Vontobel mit auf Platz 1 "Beste Emittenten" - Vontobel DAX-Indexanleihe Zertifikat des Jahres
ING  Rückbesinnung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Neues Handelsabkommen in Asien verspricht Wachstum.
12 Monate kostenlose Vermögensverwaltung: Jetzt testen und Gebühren sparen
Das Schuldenwunder
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Webinar: Wie Sie intelligent alternative Anlagen mit ETFs & Investmentfonds kombinieren
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur AMN Healthcare Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

AMN Healthcare Services Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Black Friday-Angebote gelten weiterhin
Cyber Monday  Die besten Angebote in der Deal-Übersicht
Steuerklasse, Altersvorsorge, Spenden  das sind die Last-Minute Steuer-Tricks
Wie Sie nach dem Schulabschluss die Kindergeld-Lücke vermeiden
Mieten oder kaufen? Die Antwort bekommen Sie jetzt

News von

Nel Asa-Beteiligung: Everfuel-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt - was dahinter steckt
DAX-Chartanalyse: Immer noch kein Ausbruch
DAX im Plus: Goldener November - Impfstoffhoffnungen beflügeln Börsen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Milliardenfusion treibt IHS Markit-Aktien
Daimler-Aktie im Rückwärtsgang: Warum der Titel dennoch attraktiv bleibt

Heute im Fokus

DAX stärker -- Dow im Plus erwartet -- Brexit-Deal noch diese Woche möglich -- BioNTech/Pfizer und Moderna beantragen Impfstoff-Zulassung in EU -- Airbnb, VW, Merck, Amazon, Apple und Allianz im Fokus

Geht Facebooks Internetwährung Libra schon im Januar an den Start? Daimler verkauft Start-up-Schmiede Lab1886 an IT-Unternehmer Dietz. Deutsche Bank baut in Zentrale 350 Stellen ab. Zoom wächst Anlegern nicht explosiv genug. Credit Suisse nominiert António Horta-Osório als Verwaltungsratspräsident. UnitedHealth plant 1,80 US Dollar COVID-19-Belastung je Aktie 2021. Munich Re will Gewinn 2021 auf 2,8 Milliarden Euro steigern.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn rechnet mit ersten Corona-Impfungen noch im Dezember. Teilen Sie diesen Optimismus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen