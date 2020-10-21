AMN Healthcare to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 5, 2021

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and third quarter 2021 outlook on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The same day, the Company also expects to issue its second quarter 2021 earnings news release after market close at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed through AMN Healthcares website at https://ir.amnhealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by dialing (833) 968-2219 in the U.S., or +1 778-560-2894 for international callers, and using participant code 5688436. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Companys website. Alternatively, a telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021 and can be accessed until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021 by calling (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or +1 416-621-4642 internationally, with access code 5688436.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve.

The Companys common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMN. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com, where the Company posts news releases, investor presentations, webcasts, SEC filings and other material information. The Company also utilizes email alerts and Really Simple Syndication ("RSS) as routine channels to supplement distribution of this information. To register for email alerts and RSS, visit http://ir.amnhealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005077/en/