08.10.2020 22:32

AMN Healthcare to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 5, 2020

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The same day, the Company also expects to issue an earnings news release after market close at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed through AMN Healthcares website at https://ir.amnhealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Please log in at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call in order to download the applicable audio software. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by dialing (833) 968-2219 in the U.S., or +1 778-560-2894 for international callers, and using participant code 3268018. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Companys website. Alternatively, a telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2020 and can be accessed until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 19, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or +1 416-621-4642 internationally, with access code 3268018.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry.

The Companys common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMN. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com, where the Company posts news releases, investor presentations, webcasts, SEC filings, and other material information. The Company also utilizes email alerts and Really Simple Syndication ("RSS) as routine channels to supplement distribution of this information. To register for email alerts and RSS, visit ir.amnhealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are set forth in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its other periodic reports as well as the Companys current and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated with the passage of time.

