Ampco-Pittsburgh Subsidiary Announces Customer Contract Win

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) today announced that the Buffalo Pumps Division ("Buffalo Pumps) of Air & Liquid Systems Corporation ("Air & Liquid Systems), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, has been selected by Fincantieri Marinette Marine ("FMM) to supply centrifugal pumps to be used in the construction of first-in-class, guided-missile frigates for the U.S. Navy.

Located in North Tonawanda, New York, Buffalo Pumps manufactures centrifugal pumps for the fossil-fueled power generation, marine defense, and industrial refrigeration industries. FMM, part of the Fincantieri Marine Group, is a world-class shipbuilder based in Marinette, Wisconsin.

Under the contract, Buffalo Pumps will provide centrifugal pumps for nine onboard services, including seawater cooling, circulation pumps, and titanium fire pumps.

Terry Kenny, President of Air & Liquid Systems, said, "We are proud to serve Fincantieri Marinette Marine as they support the U.S. Navy in building world-class warships to strengthen the national security and defense of our country.

The contract term covers six years and has a ceiling value of $22.0 million if all options and award terms are exercised. Shipments are expected to begin in late 2022.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry. It also manufactures open-die forged products that principally are sold to customers in the steel distribution market, oil and gas industry, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries. The Corporation is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems, and centrifugal pumps. It operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, England, Sweden, Slovenia, and participates in three operating joint ventures located in China. It has sales offices in North and South America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About Fincantieri

Fincantieri is one of the worlds largest shipbuilding groups and has built more than 7,000 vessels in over 230 years of maritime history. It is a leader in cruise ship design and construction and a reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industrys sectors, from naval to offshore vessels, from high-complexity special vessels and ferries to mega-yachts, ship repairs and conversions, systems and components production and after-sales services.

Fincantieri Marine Group

Fincantieri operates in the United States through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG). This company, which serves commercial and government customers in the US, including the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, has three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri ACE Marine) located in the Great Lakes. www.fincantierimarinegroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

