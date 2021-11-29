  • Suche
29.11.2021

Ampco-Pittsburgh Subsidiary Announces Customer Contract Win

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) today announced that the Buffalo Pumps Division ("Buffalo Pumps) of Air & Liquid Systems Corporation ("Air & Liquid Systems), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, has been selected by Fincantieri Marinette Marine ("FMM) to supply centrifugal pumps to be used in the construction of first-in-class, guided-missile frigates for the U.S. Navy.

Located in North Tonawanda, New York, Buffalo Pumps manufactures centrifugal pumps for the fossil-fueled power generation, marine defense, and industrial refrigeration industries. FMM, part of the Fincantieri Marine Group, is a world-class shipbuilder based in Marinette, Wisconsin.

Under the contract, Buffalo Pumps will provide centrifugal pumps for nine onboard services, including seawater cooling, circulation pumps, and titanium fire pumps.

Terry Kenny, President of Air & Liquid Systems, said, "We are proud to serve Fincantieri Marinette Marine as they support the U.S. Navy in building world-class warships to strengthen the national security and defense of our country.

The contract term covers six years and has a ceiling value of $22.0 million if all options and award terms are exercised. Shipments are expected to begin in late 2022.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry. It also manufactures open-die forged products that principally are sold to customers in the steel distribution market, oil and gas industry, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries. The Corporation is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems, and centrifugal pumps. It operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, England, Sweden, Slovenia, and participates in three operating joint ventures located in China. It has sales offices in North and South America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About Fincantieri
Fincantieri is one of the worlds largest shipbuilding groups and has built more than 7,000 vessels in over 230 years of maritime history. It is a leader in cruise ship design and construction and a reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industrys sectors, from naval to offshore vessels, from high-complexity special vessels and ferries to mega-yachts, ship repairs and conversions, systems and components production and after-sales services.

Fincantieri Marine Group
Fincantieri operates in the United States through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG). This company, which serves commercial and government customers in the US, including the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, has three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri ACE Marine) located in the Great Lakes. www.fincantierimarinegroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act) provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (the "Corporation). This press release may include, but is not limited to, statements about operating performance, trends, events that the Corporation expects or anticipates will occur in the future, statements about sales and production levels, restructurings, the impact from global pandemics (including COVID-19), profitability and anticipated expenses, future proceeds from the exercise of outstanding warrants, and cash outflows. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be, deemed "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and words such as "may, "will, "intend, "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, "project, "forecast and other terms of similar meaning that indicate future events and trends are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, are not guarantees of future performance or expectations, and involve risks and uncertainties. For the Corporation, these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: cyclical demand for products and economic downturns; excess global capacity in the steel industry; fluctuations of the value of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies; increases in commodity prices or shortages of key production materials; consequences of global pandemics (including COVID-19); changes in the existing regulatory environment; new trade restrictions and regulatory burdens associated with "Brexit; inability of the Corporation to successfully restructure its operations; limitations in availability of capital to fund the Corporations operations and strategic plan; inoperability of certain equipment on which the Corporation relies; work stoppage or another industrial action on the part of any of the Corporations unions; liability of the Corporations subsidiaries for claims alleging personal injury from exposure to asbestos-containing components historically used in certain products of those subsidiaries; inability to satisfy the continued listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange or NYSE American; failure to maintain an effective system of internal control; potential attacks on information technology infrastructure and other cyber-based business disruptions; and those discussed more fully elsewhere in this report and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Corporation, particularly in Item 1A, Risk Factors, in Part I of the Corporations latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Corporation cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. In addition, there may be events in the future that the Corporation may not be able to predict accurately or control which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung
