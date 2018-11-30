Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) (the "Company) announced today the
pricing of its offering of $500 million Senior Notes due 2029 (the
"Notes). The Notes will have an interest rate of 4.350% per annum. The
Notes are being issued at a price equal to 99.904% of their face value.
The closing of the offering is expected to occur on January 9, 2019,
subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay
certain of its outstanding debt. Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The Notes are being offered pursuant to the Companys effective shelf
registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus
describing the terms of this offering will be filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. When available, copies of the prospectus
supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained
from Barclays Capital Inc. toll-free at 1-888-603-5847, J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533 or Merrill Lynch, Pierce,
Fenner & Smith Incorporated toll-free at 1-800-294-1322.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor will there be any
sale of the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful. Any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes
will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the
accompanying prospectus.
This press release contains information about pending transactions, and
there can be no assurance that these transactions will be completed.
About Amphenol Corporation
Amphenol Corporation is one of the worlds largest designers,
manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic
connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based
products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs,
manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas,
Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its
own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network
of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a
leader in high growth areas of the interconnect market including:
Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial
Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications,
Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are other than historical facts
are intended to be "forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other related laws. While the Company
believes such statements are reasonable, the actual results and effects
could differ materially from those currently anticipated. Please refer
to Part I, Item 1A of the Companys Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017, for some factors that could cause the actual results
to differ from estimates. In providing forward-looking statements, the
Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these
statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006086/en/