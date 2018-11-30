finanzen.net
+++ E-Mobilität und Autonomes Fahren - Investment in die Zulieferer für das Auto von morgen +++-w-
08.01.2019 01:13
Bewerten
(0)

Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) (the "Company) announced today the pricing of its offering of $500 million Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes). The Notes will have an interest rate of 4.350% per annum. The Notes are being issued at a price equal to 99.904% of their face value. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on January 9, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay certain of its outstanding debt. Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to the Companys effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of this offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc. toll-free at 1-888-603-5847, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533 or Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated toll-free at 1-800-294-1322.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

This press release contains information about pending transactions, and there can be no assurance that these transactions will be completed.

About Amphenol Corporation

Amphenol Corporation is one of the worlds largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are other than historical facts are intended to be "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other related laws. While the Company believes such statements are reasonable, the actual results and effects could differ materially from those currently anticipated. Please refer to Part I, Item 1A of the Companys Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, for some factors that could cause the actual results to differ from estimates. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Amphenol Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.12.18
Amphenol eröffnet neues Werk in Trstenik (Nov-Ost.info)
13.12.18
Electronics maker Amphenol opens plant in Serbia (Reuters Business)
25.10.18
Amphenol Corporation (APH) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
24.10.18
Amphenol (APH) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Raises View (Zacks)
24.10.18
Amphenol (APH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates (Zacks)
22.10.18
Ausblick: Amphenol mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.10.18
Amphenol (APH) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store? (Zacks)
17.10.18
Amphenol (APH) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Amphenol News
RSS Feed
Amphenol zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Amphenol Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.10.2017Amphenol HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.08.2017Amphenol Top PickRBC Capital Markets
27.06.2017Amphenol Top PickRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2017Amphenol HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.04.2017Amphenol Top PickRBC Capital Markets
26.10.2017Amphenol HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.08.2017Amphenol Top PickRBC Capital Markets
27.06.2017Amphenol Top PickRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2017Amphenol HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.04.2017Amphenol Top PickRBC Capital Markets
19.07.2012Amphenol neutralUBS AG
27.06.2012Amphenol neutralUBS AG
19.04.2012Amphenol neutralUBS AG
21.10.2011Amphenol neutralUBS AG
21.07.2011Amphenol neutralUBS AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Amphenol Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Amphenol News

13.12.18Amphenol eröffnet neues Werk in Trstenik
13.12.18Electronics maker Amphenol opens plant in Serbia
Weitere Amphenol News
Anzeige

Inside

Exklusives Interview mit José Pizarro
DZ BANK - Turbulente Zeiten an den Aktienmärkten? Welche Chancen und Gelegenheiten werden sich bieten? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
EUR/USD: Euro erreicht wichtige Widerstandszone
Wird 2019 ein besseres Börsenjahr?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones markiert Erholungshoch
UBS: Apple  Abwärtstrend vorerst gestoppt
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - S&P 500 vor wichtiger Widerstandszone
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Deutsche Bank, Daimler
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Amphenol-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Amphenol Peer Group News

07.01.193M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
07.01.19Harris. Clippers overcome slow start to beat Magic
07.01.19Harris. Clippers overcome slow start to beat Magic
03.01.19Owens Corning CEO to retire
03.01.19Apple. Delta. Intel and 3M sink while Celgene soars
03.01.19Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: FedEx. Caterpillar. Honeywell and 3M
03.01.19Ryanair Holdings PLC : RYANAIR DEC TRAFFIC GROWS 12% TO 10.3m CUSTOMERS
02.01.19Soilbuild Construction wins S$28.3m HDB contract
02.01.19ISOTeam clinches S$26.3m contract from HDB
01.01.19Harris says he’ll meet with election staff. answer questions

News von

Das ist die Anlagestrategie für mutige Sparer
Zu Hause mit krankem Kind  so entkommen Sie der Kostenfalle
Das sind die Fallen beim Null-Prozent-Kredit
Ist das das Ende des Handelskrieges zwischen den USA und China?
So verbessern Sie Ihren Schufa-Score

News von

Bayer, Deutsche Bank und Co.: Die charttechnisch heißesten DAX-Aktien für 2019
Ausblick: Börsianer bringen sich für Aufholjagd in Stellung
Dax geht die Puste aus - Siemens-Aktie am Index-Ende
ETFs: Die gefährliche Macht der Masse
Ausblick: Diese fünf Aktien aus dem Dax sollten Anleger 2019 im Depot haben

News von

Wie Fortnite-Spieler Ninja mehr als 500.000 US-Dollar im Monat verdient
Trump torpediert mit seiner China-Politik Bill Gates' Pläne für ein revolutionäres Kernkraftwerk
Der BMW-Betriebsratschef erklärt, warum sich der Autobauer Tesla zum Vorbild nehmen sollte
Warum ausgerechnet der Osten Deutschlands zum Hightech-Standort werden soll
Warum die deutsche Wirtschaft den neuen brasilianischen Präsidenten Bolsonaro feiert

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Dow schließt im Plus -- China und USA nehmen Gespräche wieder auf -- Eli Lilly kauft Loxo -- Apple, 1&1 Drillisch, Wirecard, QUALCOMM im Fokus

Tesla gibt in China Gas - Spatenstich für Gigafactory. VW-Chef Diess: Zukunft von Volkswagen entscheidet sich in China. Brexit führt zu Transfer von Vermögenswerten von 800 Milliarden Pfund. Sentix-Konjunkturindex Deutschland auf tiefstem Stand seit 2014. Chinas Devisenschatz schrumpft - ist aber noch immer weltweit spitze. MorphoSys-Aktie klettert über 200-Tage-Linie.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2018
USA nicht mal in den Top 10
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07.01.19
DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Dow schließt im Plus -- China und USA nehmen Gespräche wieder auf -- Eli Lilly kauft Loxo -- Apple, 1&1 Drillisch, Wirecard, QUALCOMM im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Strategie 2019: So finden Sie die Gewinner-Aktien von morgen
Aktie im Fokus
07.01.19
Cannabis-IPOs: Diese Unternehmen könnten 2019 den Gang an die Börse wagen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens AG723610
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750