Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of 500 Million Senior Notes

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) ("Amphenol) announced today the
pricing of a European offering of 500 million senior notes due 2028
(the "Notes) to be issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amphenol
Technologies Holding GmbH. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior
unsecured basis by Amphenol. The Notes will have an interest rate of
2.000% per annum. The Notes are being issued at a price equal to 99.498%
of their face value. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on
October 8, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing
conditions.
Amphenol intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay
outstanding debt. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general
corporate purposes.
The Notes (and related guarantee) are being offered to certain non-U.S.
persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on
Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act).
The Notes (and related guarantee) have not been, and will not be,
registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state
or other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold absent registration
or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the
Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of any state or other
jurisdiction. The Notes are expected to trade on the Global Exchange
Market of Euronext Dublin.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor will there be any
sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification
under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This press release contains information about pending transactions, and
there can be no assurance that these transactions will be completed.
About Amphenol
Amphenol is one of the worlds largest designers, manufacturers and
marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors,
interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and
coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures
and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia,
Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales
force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics
distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high
growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband
Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology
and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are other than historical facts
are intended to be "forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other related laws. While Amphenol
believes such statements are reasonable, the actual results and effects
could differ materially from those currently anticipated. Please refer
to Part I, Item 1A of Amphenols Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017, for some factors that could cause the actual results
to differ from estimates. In providing forward-looking statements,
Amphenol is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these
statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001006010/en/