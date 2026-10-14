Amrize Announces Date for Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CHICAGO & ZUG, Switzerland, October 14, 2026 – Amrize (AMRZ) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, followed by a live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 7:30 am Central Time on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Registration for the live webcast can be completed at https://amrize-quarterly-results-q3-2026.open-exchange.net/

Amrize’s financial results, presentation materials and webcast will be accessible in the events section of www.amrize.com/investors . A replay and transcript will be available at the same location following the webcast.