Amrize Announces Date for Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
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Amrize Ltd
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
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CHICAGO & ZUG, Switzerland, October 14, 2026 – Amrize (AMRZ) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, followed by a live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 7:30 am Central Time on Thursday, October 29, 2026.
Registration for the live webcast can be completed at https://amrize-quarterly-results-q3-2026.open-exchange.net/
Amrize’s financial results, presentation materials and webcast will be accessible in the events section of www.amrize.com/investors. A replay and transcript will be available at the same location following the webcast.
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About Amrize
Media Relations: media@amrize.com
Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2415338
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2415338 14.10.2026 CET/CEST
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