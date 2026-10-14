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Amrize Announces Date for Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

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Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Amrize Announces Date for Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

14.10.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

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CHICAGO & ZUG, Switzerland, October 14, 2026Amrize (AMRZ) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, followed by a live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 7:30 am Central Time on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

 

Registration for the live webcast can be completed at https://amrize-quarterly-results-q3-2026.open-exchange.net/

 

Amrize’s financial results, presentation materials and webcast will be accessible in the events section of www.amrize.com/investors. A replay and transcript will be available at the same location following the webcast.

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About Amrize
Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition.  
 
Learn more at amrize.com

Media Relations: media@amrize.com

 

Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com

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End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Amrize Ltd
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +1 773-676-4981
E-mail: media@amrize.com
Internet: www.amrize.com
ISIN: CH1430134226
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2415338

 
End of News EQS News Service

2415338  14.10.2026 CET/CEST

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