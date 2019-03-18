ams and Wise Road Capital Advance Further Development for Environmental, Flow and Pressure Sensors Through Creation of a Joint Venture

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor
solutions, and Wise Road Capital, a global Private Equity firm focusing
on the semiconductor industry and other emerging high-tech industries,
announce today that they have signed an agreement to create a joint
venture to advance the development and sales of environmental, flow and
pressure sensor solutions for the global market. Under the agreement,
employees, IP, sensor products and solutions and related customers will
transfer from ams to the joint venture, while Wise Road Capital will
provide its expert joint venture guidance, deep market knowledge and
strength in channel and customer relationships, especially in China.
ams will transfer its current environmental sensor solution portfolio
covering air quality, relative humidity and temperature sensing, which
are used in automotive, smart building and air quality monitoring
infrastructure applications. In addition, the ams ultrasound-based flow
sensor solutions, where ams holds a market leadership position in smart
metering solutions for utilities, will become part of the new company
portfolio. To round out the offering, the ams pressure sensor
development will also become part of the product portfolio. Wise Road
Capital in turn will advise the new company, opening up its extensive
network and resources from well-known global industry partners, covering
Automotive, Telecommunication, Industrial Control and Home Appliance
companies. The new company, which will be headquartered in the
Netherlands, will be led by Stefan Raible who will serve as Managing
Director. Stefan is currently General Manager of the Environmental
Sensors business at ams and was the former CEO of Applied Sensors, which
was acquired by ams in 2014. The agreement encompasses an investment
valuing the joint venture business at approximately USD 120 million and
is expected to conclude in fall 2019.
"This new JV will have a dedicated team focusing on further advancing
and developing ams award winning environmental, flow and pressure
sensor solutions for which we see the largest market opportunity in
China. The combination of ams technology and Wise Road market strength
create an excellent start for the new company, said Chris Feige,
Executive Vice President, EAS Divison, ams. "Stefan Raible is an
experienced leader who will be able to quickly transform the new company
from paper to operation.
"Wise Road Capital sees immense potential in marketing the excellent
technology and products developed by ams. We look forward to applying
our expertise and leveraging our relationships to make this a very
successful joint venture. Not only do we have resources and networks in
China, but also our close ties with leading technology companies and
research institutes globally will make a valuable contribution to the
joint venture, said Mr. Michael Zhang, Managing Partner, Wise Road
Capital.
About ams
ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor
solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by
providing a seamless interface between humans and technology.
ams high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring
small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor
integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces
and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical,
and automotive markets.
With headquarters in Austria, ams employs around 9,000 people globally
and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX
Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams
can be found at www.ams.com
About Wise Road Capital
Wise Road Capital is a global private equity firm that is focused on
investing into solid high tech companies by identifying opportunities in
enabling technologies for global urbanization and smart/green life
through close cooperation with leading companies along several main
themes, including smart city, intelligent manufacturing, renewable
energies, etc. Wise Road Capital is striving to build a healthy
international eco-system around those key themes through its investments
and its international management team with a combination of industry and
investment background.
