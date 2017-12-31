+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
17.07.2018 17:00
Bewerten
(0)

ams CCS8xx Product Family Of VOC Sensors Enhances End-User Experience for Indoor Air-Quality Monitoring

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ams (SIX:AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has updated the functionality of its market-leading CCS8xx family of gas sensor ICs to reduce initialization time and improve performance in indoor air-quality monitoring applications.

Major upgrades to the software libraries of the CCS801, an analog volatile organic compound (VOC) sensor IC, and the device firmware for CCS811, a digital VOC sensor IC, have reduced the initialization period from more than 48 hours to 60 minutes. Now an indication of the indoor air quality level via a relative value for total VOC (TVOC) or equivalent CO2 (eCO2) can be used almost immediately after initial power-on in the end product.

This means that OEM customers can greatly reduce or even eliminate any burn-in process implemented at the factory and still provide end users with immediate out-of-the-box operation when integrated into an indoor air quality monitoring application.

These performance updates to the CCS8xx family also extend the air quality indication range as follows:

  • The maximum eCO2 value has been raised from 8,194ppm to 32,768ppm
  • The maximum eTVOC value has been raised from 1,187ppb to 32,768ppb

This means CCS8xx sensors can operate in devices such as air cleaners and air purifiers intended for use in more polluted indoor environments.

The new software also gives users the flexibility to configure the clean air baseline value: OEMs can now save and restore their own baseline values when the CCS8xx sensor is powered off and restarted in a polluted environment. In addition, the intervals between automatic baseline correction can be programmed by OEMs. These features ensure that the behavior of the sensor can be more closely matched with the characteristics of its intended operating environment.

The new software has been implemented on the existing hardware design of the CCS801 and CCS811, which are already widely used in home and building automation (HABA) applications. This robust hardware has been shipped in volume to many applications which have a product lifetime of ten years or more.

In parallel, ams has completed extensive testing of the CCS8xx product family when exposed to HDMS and D5, the most common siloxanes used in personal care and household cleaning products, to demonstrate their long-term reliability and high resistance to contamination by airborne siloxanes.

HMDS testing was performed in accordance with the ISO26142 standard. D5 testing involved exposure to a concentration of 250ppm for 200 hours. The tests indicate that CCS8xx sensors performance and relative sensitivity meet the tolerances allowable by all relevant standards.

Therefore ams CCS8xx sensors continue to offer a reliable option for OEMs that require high resistance to siloxanes in typical indoor environments.

"According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, there is growing evidence that indoor air can be more polluted and expose to a greater health risk than outdoor air pollution, said Paul Wilson, Senior Marketing Manager for environmental sensors at ams. "Since people spend on average 90% of their time indoors, there are enormous benefits both to health and comfort to the use of devices based on the CCS801 or CCS811 which monitor the air quality in the home, workplace or car.

The CCS801 and CCS811 gas sensors are available now in production volumes. Evaluation kits are available. For more information, go to www.ams.com/Air-Quality-Sensors.

PR online: https://ams.com/press-releases.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu ams AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ams News
RSS Feed
ams zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ams AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ams News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ams News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Stimmungswechsel am Ölmarkt  das sollten Anleger jetzt beachten!
US-Rohöl (WTI): Scharfe Korrektur
UBS: S&P 500  Rally vor wichtiger Hürde
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Ausbruch oder Einbruch im S&P 500?
HSBC: Gold tanzt mit Bleifüßen
Vontobel: Neue Töne anschlagen: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
Kundenvermögen bei Scalable Capital überschreitet die Marke von einer Milliarde Euro
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ams-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

ams Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kreditwürdigkeit der Türkei rutscht weiter ab
Zinsverluste deutscher Sparer erreichen neuen Rekord
Wie Alterung und Automatisierung die Sozialsysteme strapaziert
Bei globalem Chaos hilft Sparern nur die Simplify-Methode
Erdogans Stolz treibt die Türkei in einen existenziellen Countdown

News von

Unterbewertet: Fünf heiße Nebenwerte aus Deutschland
Goldpreis: Die Profis wagen sich wieder aus der Deckung
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Lichtblick für neuen Bank-Chef - Gewinn höher als gedacht
Dax schließt leicht höher - Deutsche Bank-Aktie im Fokus

News von

Investor Frank Thelen erklärt, wie sich Edeka und Rewe auf die Zukunft vorbereiten müssen
Elon Musk hat auf dem Boden der Tesla-Fabrik geschlafen, weil er "mehr leiden wollte als jeder andere Mitarbeiter"
Mit dieser kaum bekannten Methode kann man bei der Miete bis zu über 1000 Euro sparen
Ein Professor aus Aachen hat ein E-Auto für unter 16.000 Euro gebaut
Diese Fähigkeit unterscheidet laut Richard Branson erfolgreiche von mittelmäßigen Menschen

Heute im Fokus

DAX steigt an -- Dow stabil -- Weniger Abokunden: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Trump muss nach Gipfel Wogen in den USA glätten -- adidas, Evonik, Wirecard im Fokus

Siemens-Healthineers-Aktien schwach. Bitcoin-Kurs steigt: BlackRock macht in Sachen Krypto-Markt Ernst. Bester Halbjahres-Absatz für VW-Konzern in der Unternehmensgeschichte. Roche hofft auf US-Zulassung eines neuartigen Grippemittels. Produktoffensive: Darauf können sich Apple-Fans im Herbst freuen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Wer hat am meisten Einfluss?
Die charismatischen Persönlichkeiten der Tech-Unternehmen
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:07 Uhr
DAX steigt an -- Dow stabil -- Weniger Abokunden: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Trump muss nach Gipfel Wogen in den USA glätten -- adidas, Evonik, Wirecard im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
17:22 Uhr
Warum Trumps Plan, dass Amerikaner US-Autos kaufen, nicht aufgehen kann
Sonstiges
17:15 Uhr
Das lässt den Eurokurs ins Minus drehen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
Deutsche Bank AG514000
GoProA1XE7G
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100