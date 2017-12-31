ams Introduces Sensor Reference Design for Blood Pressure, Vital Signs for Smart Health and Wearables

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor
solutions, today announced the release of the first integrated vital
sign sensor reference design based on its AS7024. The solution can
perform accurate, fast and convenient 24/7 cuffless blood pressure
measurement.
The new vital signs sensor reference design based on AS7024 integrates
all the hardware components, including the AS7024, as well as the
software required to implement blood pressure measurement, heart-rate
measurement (HRM), heart rate variability (HRV) and electrocardiograms
(ECG). The AS7024 sensor IC includes three LEDs, photodiodes, an optical
front end and sequencer for HRM, and an analog front end for ECG in a
low-profile 6.1mm x 2.7mm package. The reference design also enables
calculated measurements of vagal tone and arterial elasticity, as well
as skin temperature and skin resistivity via interfaces to external
sensors.
The AS7024s small form factor is particularly well suited for fitness
bands, smart watches, sports watches and smart patches, in which board
space is limited. It also opens the door for vital sign monitoring to a
wider range of form factors and end markets such as automotive or
personal health monitoring.
The AS7024 HRM operation is based on photoplethysmography (PPG), a
proven technique that measures the pulse rate by sampling light
modulated by the blood vessels, which expand and contract as blood
pulses through them. Electrocardiography is a standard method for
measuring the electrical pulses generated by the sinoatrial node of the
heart.
Proprietary software in the AS7024 reference design, which was developed
in collaboration with a partner, analyzes synchronized HRM and ECG
measurements to calculate blood pressure. The accuracy of the AS7024s
blood pressure measurements has been validated in a clinical trial
carried out at the Medical University of Graz in Austria, according to
IEEE standard for cuffless wearable devices.
The results produced by the reference design were compared to a
reference measurement taken with surgical-grade cuffed blood pressure
measurement equipment. Across a total of more than 1,000 measurements on
more than 100 subjects between 18 and 65 years of age, the AS7024
reference design was proven to be accurate to <± 7.5 mmHg for systolic
pressure and to <± 5.5 mmHg for diastolic pressure.
The AS7024 reference design with its blood pressure measurement
algorithm marks a breakthrough in the field of personal health
monitoring technology, said Thomas Riener, Executive Vice-President for
Color & Spectral Sensing at ams. "Smart wearable devices that use the
AS7024 will be able to offer 24/7 blood pressure measurement that is
accurate and dependable enough for many use cases. This will
significantly improve the users experience, freeing them from the
inconvenience and discomfort of regular cuff measurements and providing
continuous measurements of their blood pressure, heart rate and heart
activity in real-world conditions.
The AS7024 vital signs sensor is available now in production volumes.
Unit pricing is <$2.00 for the sensor frontend IC in order quantities of
1 million pieces.
The reference design and evaluation board for the AS7024 is available on
request from ams and authorized sales representatives. It includes an
ams Simblee Bluetooth® wireless module for connectivity, wireless
charging capability and a smartphone app which displays measurements of
heart rate, blood pressure, vagal tone and arterial elasticity.
For more technical information about the AS7024 and for sample requests,
please go to www.ams.com/vital-sign-sensing/AS7024.
