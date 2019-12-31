finanzen.net
04.08.2020 14:20

ams Provides Sensor Technology for Medical Technology Startup midge medical to Develop Rapid Test Device for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, provides the latest sensor technology to midge medical, a German medical technology startup from Berlin, to develop a disruptive technology for science-backed rapid genetic and blood testing in a home and professional healthcare environment at a lower cost. midge medicals current focus is on developing a pocket-sized COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) genetic test. Test results can be read-out using a smartphone in as little as 15 minutes. ams and midge medicals collaboration aims to provide a technology with the potential to move the current market forward.

A specifically developed sensor system based on the ams AS7341L spectral sensor solution allows spectrally resolved read out of amplified COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus particles, strengthening ams position in delivering high-quality consumer health diagnostics.

Helping fight the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic

The current COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) crisis has made it clear: experts suggest there is an urgent need for frequent high-quality testing of symptomatic and asymptomatic people to manage the current pandemic and future crises. The new test addresses the unmet need of frequent, affordable, rapid and mass testing during the pandemic.

A promising cooperation

"The unique diagnostic vision of midge medical, in combination with ams highly-performant and sensitive spectral sensors, has resulted in a miniaturized readout at a fraction of the cost of currently available systems, enabling decentralized testing at home and in professional healthcare environments. The midge smartphone app delivers instant results that can be displayed on any authorized smartphone, said Jennifer Zhao, Executive Vice President for Advanced Optical Sensors Division at ams.

"We are pleased to collaborate with ams as a globally known strong partner to bring this low cost type of test to the market. By enabling broad and frequent testing, even in the absence of immunization, going back to an almost normal life will be possible again, added Michael Diebold, CEO at midge medical.

For more information on the ams AS7341L spectral sensor, please visit ams.com.

