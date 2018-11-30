ams to ease implementation of 3D optical sensing technology through partnership with software specialist Face++

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor
solutions, and Face++ (www.megvii.com),
the leader in artificial intelligence software, have agreed a
co-operation arrangement to accelerate OEMs and system integrators
deployments of 3D optical sensing technologies such as face recognition.
This partnership means that manufacturers can go to market faster with
superior systems for performing functions such as face recognition,
facial payments, Animoji creation and augmented/virtual reality. The 3D
optical sensing solutions created by ams and Face++, which use infrared
light projectors to map the surface of real-world objects such as a
users face, are bringing about profound changes in the operation of
security and authentication functions. 3D optical sensing, for instance,
enables face recognition in the mobile phone, giving users an easy and
secure alternative to PIN codes and fingerprint sensing for device
unlocking and payment functions.
Under the new partnership, ams and Face++ will co-ordinate efforts to
ensure that the operation of ams 3D optical sensing systems and Face++
technologies are optimized for each other. ams and Face++ will also
collaborate on customer service to provide co-ordinated system-level
technical support to product manufacturers.
In November 2018, ams also announced a collaboration with Qualcomm
Technologies, Inc. for the joint development of face recognition
technology for mobile phones based on ams IR illuminator modules and
Qualcomm mobile application processors.
"Consumers are excited by the opportunity to buy products that have
valuable features such as user face recognition. Now, by linking our 3D
sensing systems with Face++ technology, we are enabling manufacturers to
add these popular features to their products quickly and smoothly.
Together, ams and Face++ are showing that 3D sensing solutions are ready
for the mainstream now in every market sector, from consumer to
automotive, medical and industrial electronics, says Ulrich Huewels,
Executive Vice-President & General Manager for Optical Sensor Solutions
at ams.
"Face++ software already offers better performance in popular functions
such as user face recognition, says Wu Wenhao, Senior Vice President of
Face++. "The partnership with ams strengthens the appeal of our software
even more, because it allows us to provide our customers with a complete
and optimized hardware and software system. Manufacturers will benefit
hugely from avoiding the development risk and time associated with 3D
sensing software and hardware integration.
ams and Face++ are showing a jointly developed demonstration system for
face recognition based on active stereo vision, including software
developed by Bellus3D, a Silicon Valley company specialized in 3D
sensing and face scanning for mobile devices, at CES (8-12 January 2019)
in suites 29-137 at The Venetian, Las Vegas. Running on a Qualcomm®
Snapdragon processor, this 3D sensing solution is fully
optimized for mobile devices.
For more information about ams 3D sensing solutions for face recognition
systems, go to www.ams.com/3D-sensing.
PR online: https://ams.com/press-releases
