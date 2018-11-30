finanzen.net
06.01.2019 18:00
Bewerten
(0)

ams to ease implementation of 3D optical sensing technology through partnership with software specialist Face++

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, and Face++ (www.megvii.com), the leader in artificial intelligence software, have agreed a co-operation arrangement to accelerate OEMs and system integrators deployments of 3D optical sensing technologies such as face recognition.

This partnership means that manufacturers can go to market faster with superior systems for performing functions such as face recognition, facial payments, Animoji creation and augmented/virtual reality. The 3D optical sensing solutions created by ams and Face++, which use infrared light projectors to map the surface of real-world objects such as a users face, are bringing about profound changes in the operation of security and authentication functions. 3D optical sensing, for instance, enables face recognition in the mobile phone, giving users an easy and secure alternative to PIN codes and fingerprint sensing for device unlocking and payment functions.

Under the new partnership, ams and Face++ will co-ordinate efforts to ensure that the operation of ams 3D optical sensing systems and Face++ technologies are optimized for each other. ams and Face++ will also collaborate on customer service to provide co-ordinated system-level technical support to product manufacturers.

In November 2018, ams also announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for the joint development of face recognition technology for mobile phones based on ams IR illuminator modules and Qualcomm mobile application processors.

"Consumers are excited by the opportunity to buy products that have valuable features such as user face recognition. Now, by linking our 3D sensing systems with Face++ technology, we are enabling manufacturers to add these popular features to their products quickly and smoothly. Together, ams and Face++ are showing that 3D sensing solutions are ready for the mainstream now in every market sector, from consumer to automotive, medical and industrial electronics, says Ulrich Huewels, Executive Vice-President & General Manager for Optical Sensor Solutions at ams.

"Face++ software already offers better performance in popular functions such as user face recognition, says Wu Wenhao, Senior Vice President of Face++. "The partnership with ams strengthens the appeal of our software even more, because it allows us to provide our customers with a complete and optimized hardware and software system. Manufacturers will benefit hugely from avoiding the development risk and time associated with 3D sensing software and hardware integration.

ams and Face++ are showing a jointly developed demonstration system for face recognition based on active stereo vision, including software developed by Bellus3D, a Silicon Valley company specialized in 3D sensing and face scanning for mobile devices, at CES (8-12 January 2019) in suites 29-137 at The Venetian, Las Vegas. Running on a Qualcomm® Snapdragon processor, this 3D sensing solution is fully optimized for mobile devices.

For more information about ams 3D sensing solutions for face recognition systems, go to www.ams.com/3D-sensing.

PR online: https://ams.com/press-releases

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu ams AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ams News
RSS Feed
ams zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ams AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ams News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ams News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Wie häufig wird mein Portfolio angepasst?
Gut gerüstet in die Börsenwoche starten!
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Hochspannung zum Jahresauftakt!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK - Carl Zeiss Meditec: zweistellige EBIT-Marge erwartet
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 5. bis 11. Januar 2019
EUR-USD: Weiterhin im Kurskorsett
UBS: Gold  Aufwärtstrend erreicht Zielgebiet
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ams-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

ams Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So verbessern Sie Ihren Schufa-Score
Mit diesem Auftritt macht der Fed-Chef Trump eine klare Ansage
Diese neuen Regeln sollten Mieter und Vermieter kennen
Japan ist ein Geheimtipp für Aktionäre
Diese 10 Aktien machen Sie zum erfolgreichen Sparer

News von

ETFs: Die gefährliche Macht der Masse
Dax mit größtem Tagesgewinn seit eineinhalb Jahren
Fünf Aktienkäufe, die Warren Buffett richtig alt aussehen lassen
Ausblick: Diese fünf Aktien aus dem Dax sollten Anleger 2019 im Depot haben
Warren Buffett: Seine fünf größten Aktienpositionen im Test

News von

Studie: Mit einigen Banken in Deutschland sind die Kunden gar nicht zufrieden
Amazon erfindet sich völlig neu, um den boomenden Markt in Indien zu erobern
Studie mit über 600 Millionären zeigt, welche zwei Eigenschaften alle gemeinsam haben
Mit einem radikal anderen Konzept als Amazon will Jack Ma den Onlinehandel weltweit erobern
Stunde des Märchenonkels: Trump liefert eine bizarre Erklärung für den Untergang der Sowjetunion

Heute im Fokus

Fed und China-Verhandlungen treiben DAX über 10.700er-Marke -- US-Börsen haussieren -- Bayer erringt Zwischenerfolg in US-Glyphosat-Verfahren -- OSRAM, Medigene, VW im Fokus

US-Arbeitsmarkt robust. Google hat offenbar rund 20 Milliarden Euro auf die Bermudas transferiert. Apple legt im Streit mit QUALCOMM Berufung ein. Eurozonen-Wirtschaft auf Vierjahrestief. ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie nach Morgan Stanley-Studie unter Druck. Trump droht mit Regierungs-Stillstand in USA für Monate oder Jahre.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2018
USA nicht mal in den Top 10
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
04.01.19
Fed und China-Verhandlungen treiben DAX über 10.700er-Marke -- US-Börsen haussieren -- Bayer erringt Zwischenerfolg in US-Glyphosat-Verfahren -- OSRAM, Medigene, VW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:20 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Sonstiges
17:35 Uhr
KW 1: So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750