ams to Light up Sensors Expo 2019 with Innovative Demonstrations of New Optical Sensor Technologies

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, will showcase innovative optical sensing technologies which are transforming personal health monitoring, the mobile phone, automotive evolution, and smart agriculture at the Sensors Expo 2019 (25-27 June, San Jose, CA). The company will also lead two Sensors Expo conference sessions.

Breakthroughs from ams, such as the development of nanoscale optical filters and new miniature, best-in-class efficiency power laser emitters, are creating new markets and opening up fresh opportunities to deploy optical sensors across the automotive, medical, consumer and industrial sectors.

The exciting optical sensor demonstrations on hand at Sensors Expo include highly advanced 3D sensor technology for smartphones, computing, automotive and robotics; medical-grade wearable devices that monitor blood pressure; and spectral sensors for maximizing yields in smart horticulture. Sensors Expo visitors can also discover how ams is advancing industry-leading spectral sensing technology for tomorrows industrial and consumer applications: from water monitoring, to control washing machine cycles, to advanced analysis of materials using infrared light.

"We are driving innovation to create differentiated solutions for our customers, says Alexander Everke, CEO at ams. "ams has the unique technology and expertise to create complete reference designs from face recognition to a wearable blood pressure monitor to a plant-yield maximizer. At Sensors Expo, visitors will see all these and the exciting new use case possibilities based on innovative ams technology.

ams Conference Speakers

Horticulture & Sensing: A Natural Fit  27 June, 11:00am @ Executive Ballroom

Tom Griffiths, Senior Marketing Manager, ams AG

LEDs enables new spectral approaches that create a new opportunity to explore interaction between light and plants. The end result will be optimized "recipes for the different growth stages for each type of plant. You will see the synergy between horticultural and the sensors that monitor the ambient environment, manage those spectral recipes, and deliver real-time feedback on the plants reactions.

Innovations in Spectral Sensing  27 June, 2:30pm @ Meeting Room 211CD

Randy Ryder, Director of Marketing, ams AG

Spectroscopy applications have typically been reserved for markets where large capital expenditures of expensive lab equipment are necessary for daily operations. In recent years, innovations in miniaturizing sensor technology has opened up new market opportunities for spectroscopic applications. The cost and size of equipment has been reduced to where today, a handheld spectrometer provides virtually the same measurement capabilities as expensive benchtop laboratory equipment. This session examines recent innovations in spectroscopy, new use cases never before realized, from farmers analyzing grains to pharmaceutical companies managing drug fraud within their value chains, and more.

Lighting up Sensors Expo 2019  innovative use cases for new optical sensor technology

Visit ams @ booth #1130 @ McEnery Convention Center, San Jose and our invitation demo room Willow Glen I and II @ Hotel Marriott, San Jose , 301 South Market Street, 95113 San Jose, CA,

Automotive sensing

Compact projected lighting: Featuring the ams logo projected on to the road surface from a slim ams Micro Lens Array built into a chassis feature such as a door sill.

Featuring the logo projected on to the road surface from a slim Micro Lens Array built into a chassis feature such as a door sill. Steering wheel sensor: Supporting Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) by detecting the drivers hands on the steering wheel, and concurrently measuring the drivers heart rate.

Supporting Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) by detecting the drivers hands on the steering wheel, and concurrently measuring the drivers heart rate. Unique stray-field immune magnetic position sensors: Systems which measure the

rotation of a motor or the position of devices such as the brake pedal, while remaining immune to interference from external magnetic fields.

Learn how ams position sensors are enabling automotive design engineers to guarantee safety, reliability and durability via contactless position sensor solutions with built-in magnetic immunity.

Systems which measure the rotation of a motor or the position of devices such as the brake pedal, while remaining immune to interference from external magnetic fields. Learn how position sensors are enabling automotive design engineers to guarantee safety, reliability and durability via contactless position sensor solutions with built-in magnetic immunity. Position sensor BLDC motor kit : The BLDC Motor Kit shows performance of ams position sensors used in electronically commutated motors for improvement at adjustment control of torque at start-up and in high-speed operation.

: The BLDC Motor Kit shows performance of position sensors used in electronically commutated motors for improvement at adjustment control of torque at start-up and in high-speed operation. Smart ruler AS5600: Experience an application example based on a customer application of a digital tape measuring tool and handheld device.

Optical sensing in the mobile phone

All three major 3D technologies: Active Stereo, Structured Light and Time of Flight demonstrations for multiple applications.

Active Stereo, Structured Light and Time of Flight demonstrations for multiple applications. The industrys slimmest proximity/color sensor module: For behind OLED enabling bezel-less smartphone designs.

For behind OLED enabling bezel-less smartphone designs. 1D short-range time-of-flight sensors: For accurate proximity sensing over the range 0-60cm, demonstrated in an Android-based mobile phone design.

For accurate proximity sensing over the range 0-60cm, demonstrated in an Android-based mobile phone design. 1D mid-range time-of-flight sensors: Offering a range up to 2.5m, the TMF8801 demonstration shows how it can enable Laser Detect Auto-Focus for pin-sharp images from the world-facing camera.

Medical and industrial optical sensing

VivaVita reference design: A wearable device for 24/7 vital sign sensing, including a blood pressure monitoring solution with US FDA approval expected in fall 2019.

A wearable device for 24/7 vital sign sensing, including a blood pressure monitoring solution with US FDA approval expected in fall 2019. A complete 18-channel spectral sensing module which enables growers to precisely tune the color output from LEDs to maximize yield of any given plant type.

which enables growers to precisely tune the color output from LEDs to maximize yield of any given plant type. Spectral Sensor for pantone and color detection: Based on the AS7341 spectral sensor, it can be used to measure skin tone or the color of fabrics, and can be embedded in a compact, mobile module. A solution for industry and consumers, for example online shopping for color-critical products such as cosmetics and furnishings.

Based on the AS7341 spectral sensor, it can be used to measure skin tone or the color of fabrics, and can be embedded in a compact, mobile module. A solution for industry and consumers, for example online shopping for color-critical products such as cosmetics and furnishings. Laboratory-grade skin color sensor AS7341 : A miniature spectral sensor chip that brings laboratory-grade multi-channel color analysis capability to portable and mobile devices in action. Demo will show how the sensor can be used to measure skin tone.

: A miniature spectral sensor chip that brings laboratory-grade multi-channel color analysis capability to portable and mobile devices in action. Demo will show how the sensor can be used to measure skin tone. IR spectrometer: IRS/Admire IR spectrometer for consumer applications

IRS/Admire IR spectrometer for consumer applications Aqua Sensor: With the AquaSensor ams will demonstrate how a light source and the AS7261 uses advanced nano-optic tri-stimulus filters to speed development of fluid monitoring applications including turbidity, bio-film and precision colorization detection.

Image sensing

One of the smallest digital camera NanEyeC: ams will show the NanEyeC micro camera module directly connected to a microprocessor board for consumer applications like eye tracking, IoT sensor hubs, presence detection and home robotics. NanEyeC features a resolution of 320x320 pixels in a compact 1x1mm footprint. The camera module includes a multi element lens which improves the effective resolution of the sensor and significantly reduces distortion.

Audio sensing in wireless earbuds:

-- Digital Augmented Hearing: Tuning out noise while tuning in speech and music in any environment on first to market loose- and closed fit earbuds.

-- POW:COM: Dual pin charging and communication. Form factor demo of wireless earbud boards connected to a charging cradle. Android phone showing battery level and BT communication status.

