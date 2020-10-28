  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
07.04.2021 03:00

An update of Aegons sale of its Central and Eastern European business to VIG

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Aegon has taken note of an announcement issued today by Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG). The announcement issued by VIG reads as follows: "Acquisition of the AEGON entities prevented by Hungary for the moment. VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe received a decree yesterday afternoon in which the Hungarian Ministry of the Interior announced that the intended acquisition by a foreign investor of the Aegon companies in Hungary is denied. As part of the approval process, Vienna Insurance Group has been in constructive talks with the responsible Hungarian Minister of Finance since January 2021. The decree is in contradiction with the course of the talks to date. Vienna Insurance Group expects that this issue will be resolved positively in the near future. Aegon will continue to work with VIG to close the transaction.

About Aegon

Aegons roots go back more than 175 years  to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the worlds leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegons purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

  • Changes in general economic and/or governmental conditions, particularly in the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom;
  • Changes in the performance of financial markets, including emerging markets, such as with regard to:
    • The frequency and severity of defaults by issuers in Aegons fixed income investment portfolios;
    • The effects of corporate bankruptcies and/or accounting restatements on the financial markets and the resulting decline in the value of equity and debt securities Aegon holds; and
    • The effects of declining creditworthiness of certain public sector securities and the resulting decline in the value of government exposure that Aegon holds;
  • Changes in the performance of Aegons investment portfolio and decline in ratings of Aegons counterparties;
  • Lowering of one or more of Aegons debt ratings issued by recognized rating organizations and the adverse impact such action may have on Aegons ability to raise capital and on its liquidity and financial condition;
  • Lowering of one or more of insurer financial strength ratings of Aegons insurance subsidiaries and the adverse impact such action may have on the written premium, policy retention, profitability and liquidity of its insurance subsidiaries;
  • The effect of the European Unions Solvency II requirements and other regulations in other jurisdictions affecting the capital Aegon is required to maintain;
  • Changes affecting interest rate levels and continuing low or rapidly changing interest rate levels;
  • Changes affecting currency exchange rates, in particular the EUR/USD and EUR/GBP exchange rates;
  • Changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, liquidity sources such as bank and capital markets funding, as well as conditions in the credit markets in general such as changes in borrower and counterparty creditworthiness;
  • Increasing levels of competition in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and emerging markets;
  • Catastrophic events, either manmade or by nature, including by way of example acts of God, acts of terrorism, acts of war and pandemics, could result in material losses and significantly interrupt Aegons business;
  • The frequency and severity of insured loss events;
  • Changes affecting longevity, mortality, morbidity, persistence and other factors that may impact the profitability of Aegons insurance products;
  • Aegons projected results are highly sensitive to complex mathematical models of financial markets, mortality, longevity, and other dynamic systems subject to shocks and unpredictable volatility. Should assumptions to these models later prove incorrect, or should errors in those models escape the controls in place to detect them, future performance will vary from projected results;
  • Reinsurers to whom Aegon has ceded significant underwriting risks may fail to meet their obligations;
  • Changes in customer behavior and public opinion in general related to, among other things, the type of products Aegon sells, including legal, regulatory or commercial necessity to meet changing customer expectations;
  • Customer responsiveness to both new products and distribution channels;
  • As Aegons operations support complex transactions and are highly dependent on the proper functioning of information technology, operational risks such as system disruptions or failures, security or data privacy breaches, cyberattacks, human error, failure to safeguard personally identifiable information, changes in operational practices or inadequate controls including with respect to third parties with which we do business may disrupt Aegons business, damage its reputation and adversely affect its results of operations, financial condition and cash flows;
  • The impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, product withdrawals and other unusual items, including Aegons ability to integrate acquisitions and to obtain the anticipated results and synergies from acquisitions;
  • Aegons failure to achieve anticipated levels of earnings or operational efficiencies, as well as other management initiatives related to cost savings, cash capital at Holding, gross financial leverage and free cash flow;
  • Changes in the policies of central banks and/or governments;
  • Litigation or regulatory action that could require Aegon to pay significant damages or change the way Aegon does business;
  • Competitive, legal, regulatory, or tax changes that affect profitability, the distribution cost of or demand for Aegons products;
  • Consequences of an actual or potential break-up of the European monetary union in whole or in part, or the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union and potential consequences if other European Union countries leave the European Union;
  • Changes in laws and regulations, particularly those affecting Aegons operations ability to hire and retain key personnel, taxation of Aegon companies, the products Aegon sells, and the attractiveness of certain products to its consumers;
  • Regulatory changes relating to the pensions, investment, and insurance industries in the jurisdictions in which Aegon operates;
  • Standard setting initiatives of supranational standard setting bodies such as the Financial Stability Board and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors or changes to such standards that may have an impact on regional (such as EU), national or US federal or state level financial regulation or the application thereof to Aegon, including the designation of Aegon by the Financial Stability Board as a Global Systemically Important Insurer (G-SII); and
  • Changes in accounting regulations and policies or a change by Aegon in applying such regulations and policies, voluntarily or otherwise, which may affect Aegons reported results, shareholders equity or regulatory capital adequacy levels.

This document contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Aegon are described in its filings with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, Aegon expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Aegons expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nachrichten zu AEGON N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr AEGON News
RSS Feed
AEGON zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu AEGON N.V.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.07.2018AEGON buyHSBC
21.06.2013AEGON kaufenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.06.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
24.05.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
28.02.2013AEGON haltenCitigroup Corp.
05.07.2018AEGON buyHSBC
21.06.2013AEGON kaufenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.06.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
24.05.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
18.02.2013AEGON kaufenJ.P. Morgan
28.02.2013AEGON haltenCitigroup Corp.
21.02.2013AEGON haltenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
11.01.2013AEGON haltenING
12.12.2012AEGON haltenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
06.12.2012AEGON holdING
09.11.2012AEGON underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
01.10.2012AEGON underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
10.12.2009AEGON ErsteinschätzungExane-BNP Paribas SA
06.04.2009AEGON neues KurszielJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2009AEGON DowngradeUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AEGON N.V. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene AEGON News

09.03.21VIG-Aktie fällt: Vienna Insurance Group will 2021 Krise hinter sich lassen
Weitere AEGON News
Werbung

Trading-News

Alphabet und Facebook  Zwei Tech-Schwergewichte mit neuen Rekorden
Roche-Mittel gegen Muskelschwund darf auf den Markt
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Fortsetzung der Rally
Vontobel: Immobilienkonzerne rüsten sich für die Zukunft
Weekly DAX Prognose: Welche Krise?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Vermögensaufbau neu gedacht. Flexibel und digital. Allvest powered by Allianz
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Warum die Aktie der beste Sachwert ist ...
my-si: Junge Leute aufgepasst: Mit 100 Euro monatlich zu mehr als 79.000 Euro - Früh anfangen, nachhaltig investieren, Gutes für alle tun
Die nächste Runde
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur AEGON-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

AEGON Peer Group News

06.04.21Aviva PLC : Form 8.3 - WEY EDUCATION PLC
05.04.21EU-Cloud: Gaia-X-Allianz begrüßt Palantir. Huawei. Alibaba & Co. als Mitglieder
04.04.21‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ as vulnerable people get Covid vaccine at Aviva
04.04.21DAX-Konzerne bieten weit weniger Corona-Tests als gewünscht an
04.04.21Aviva Investors raises climate risk concerns with finance ministers
04.04.21Aviva Investors raises climate risk concerns with finance ministers
03.04.21Nachhaltige Konten: Das sind die Vor- und Nachteile der grünen Konten
03.04.21Munich Re und Talanx: Spendable Versicherer
01.04.21Verkauf: Allianz veräußert großes Lebensversicherungspaket in Belgien
01.04.21Allianz wird großes Lebensversicherungspaket in Belgien los

News von

Der Trend ist intakt
Ether, NFT & Co: Krypto-Manie oder Jahrhundert-Chance?
Das große Geschäft mit der Impf-Angst
So machen Sie den ersten Schritt zur finanziellen Freiheit
Neue Hoffnung für SAP und die versteckte Megachance bei Facebook

News von

Microsoft-Aktie vor Allzeithoch: Wann das große Kaufsignal kommt
Türkei: Beben am Bosporus - Der türkische Präsident lässt Aktien und Währung abstürzen
Die zehn besten Gewinner-Aktien für ein sauberes Depot
Newsticker Corona: Österreich verlängert Lockdown für Wien und andere Bundesländer
Echtes oder digitales Gold? Bitcoin-Boom versus Nachfrageflaute bei Gold

Heute im Fokus

Dow beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schließt nach neuem Rekordhoch im Plus -- IWF erhöht BIP-Prognosen -- BP kommt bei Schulden schneller als erwartet voran -- SAP, AstraZeneca, Boeing im Fokus

Panini-Rivale Topps geht durch SPAC-Fusion an die Börse. Frankreich wird größter Einzel-Aktionär bei Air France-KLM. Chip-Nachfrage befeuert Ausbaupläne im "Silicon Saxony". BVB angeschlagen nach Manchester - Watzke: "Maßlos enttäuscht" - Hoffnung auf Verbleib von Haaland. Irische Datenschützer untersuchen Facebook-Leak.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Alternativen zur Apple Watch
Diese Smartwatches machen Apple Konkurrenz
Promi-Indizes
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die höchstbezahlten Jobs bei Apple
Was verdient man bei Apple?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten.
Die ersten Geschäfte der Superreichen
Womit verdienten die Milliardäre ihr erstes Geld?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie weit kann die DAX-Rally den Leitindex bis Ende 2021 tragen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen