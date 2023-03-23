  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
02.05.2023 11:39

ANALYSE/Deutsche Bank: Umstrukturierung von SGL macht sich bezahlt

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Der Kohlenstoffspezialist SGL Carbon (SGL Carbon SE) dürfte nach Einschätzung der Deutschen Bank allmählich die Früchte seiner Umstrukturierung ernten. Analyst Lars Vom-Cleff stufte die im Nebenwerteindex SDAX notierten Titel von "Hold" auf "Buy" hoch mit einem von 9,30 auf 13,00 Euro angehoben Kursziel. Dies geht aus einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie hervor.

Vom-Cleff hält die 2023er-Prognose des Unternehmens für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) für konservativ, auch der angepeilte Umsatz lediglich auf stabilem Niveau verlange nach Erklärungen. Der Experte erhöhte seine Schätzungen für das Ebitda 2023 und 2024 um 15 respektive 16 Prozent. Er berücksichtigt dabei die Unternehmensziele bis 2027 und wies darauf hin, dass SGL die Profitabilität schneller steigern wolle als den Umsatz. Im ersten Quartal sollte sich die erfolgreiche Entwicklung des Vorjahres fortgesetzt haben.

Der mittelfristige Ausblick sei ambitioniert, gleichwohl erreichbar. Dies unterstreiche, dass SGL im Begriff sei, vom Umstrukturierungs- in den Wachstumsmodus umzuschalten. Der freie Barmittelfluss sowie wichtige Bilanzkennziffern hätten sich seit dem Beginn des jüngsten Restrukturierungsprogramms erheblich verbessert, so Vom-Cleff weiter. 2023 werde wohl noch ein Jahr der Investitionen und Stabilisierung, vom nächsten Jahr an sollten aber alle vier Sparten von SGL wieder Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum demonstrieren.

Mit der Einstufung "Buy" empfiehlt die Deutsche Bank auf Basis der erwarteten Gesamtrendite für die kommenden zwölf Monate den Kauf der Aktie.

Analysierendes Institut Deutsche Bank./ajx/ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2023 / 06:48 / CET

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf SGL Carbon SE
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf SGL Carbon SE
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent

Nachrichten zu SGL Carbon SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Kursziel angehoben
SGL Carbon-Aktie springt an: Deutsche Bank stuft SGL Carbon hoch
Deutsche Bank Research hat SGL Carbon von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 9,30 auf 13,00 Euro angehoben.
11:39 Uhr
ANALYSE/Deutsche Bank: Umstrukturierung von SGL macht sich bezahlt (dpa-afx)
28.04.23
EQS-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
24.04.23
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt SGL Carbon auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 11 Euro (dpa-afx)
28.03.23
Führungskraft greift bei SGL Carbon SE-Aktien zu (finanzen.net)
27.03.23
EQS-DD: SGL CARBON SE: Thomas Dippold, Kauf (EQS Group)
23.03.23
SGL Carbon-Aktie gibt nach: SGL Carbon rechnet mit steigenden Kosten - stagnierender Umsatz erwartet (dpa-afx)
23.03.23
ROUNDUP: SGL Carbon bleibt wegen steigender Kosten vorsichtig - Aktie gibt nach (dpa-afx)
23.03.23
Kohlefaserspezialist SGL Carbon legt Jahreszahlen vor (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SGL Carbon News
RSS Feed
SGL Carbon zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu SGL Carbon SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09:16SGL Carbon SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
24.04.2023SGL Carbon SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.02.2023SGL Carbon SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.11.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.11.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:16SGL Carbon SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
24.04.2023SGL Carbon SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.09.2022SGL Carbon SE AddBaader Bank
08.08.2022SGL Carbon SE AddBaader Bank
17.03.2020SGL Carbon SE buyHSBC
15.02.2023SGL Carbon SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.11.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.11.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.09.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.09.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.11.2021SGL Carbon SE SellBaader Bank
12.11.2021SGL Carbon SE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
11.11.2021SGL Carbon SE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
14.07.2021SGL Carbon SE ReduceBaader Bank
14.07.2021SGL Carbon SE ReduceBaader Bank

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SGL Carbon SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Um 18 Uhr live: Systematisch Trading-Chancen identifizieren - das finanzen.net Trading-Depot

Im Online-Seminar heute Abend schaut sich Ingmar Königshofen die aktuelle Situation an den Aktienmärkten an und gibt Empfehlungen zu einzelnen Basiswerten. Neben Informationen zu den eingesetzten Derivaten gibt der Profi auch jede Menge geldwerte Tipps und Tricks rund ums Trading!

Werbung
Werbung

Meistgelesene SGL Carbon News

24.04.23ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt SGL Carbon auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 11 Euro
28.04.23EQS-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen
04.04.23EQS-PVR: SGL CARBON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.04.23EQS-PVR: SGL CARBON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.04.23EQS-PVR: SGL CARBON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.04.23EQS-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
06.04.23EQS-PVR: SGL CARBON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.04.23SGL CARBON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.04.23SGL CARBON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.04.23SGL CARBON SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Delivery Hero, Infineon, Siemens Energy
EUR/USD: Freund und Leid und Fed und EZB
Nasdaq-100 Index® - 13.200 als Signalgeber
Aufwärtstrend steigt auf 52-Wochenhoch
Börse Aktuell - Die Woche der Notenbanken
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

BIT Capital: Künstliche Intelligenz als Wettbewerbsvorteil: Wie Tech-Unternehmen von KI profitieren
Der Top Trade der Woche: +469,63 %
Die Währung der letzten Instanz
Gewinne einen Bitcoin beim Krypto-Gewinnspiel von finanzen.net ZERO!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur SGL Carbon-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

SGL Carbon Peer Group News

28.04.23GrafTech International (EAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
24.04.23Erste Schätzungen: Celanese verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
21.04.23Johnson Matthey PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
18.04.23SFC Energy AG : SFC Energy AG and Johnson Matthey expand their strategic partnership to focus on hydrogen fuel cells and conclude technology transfer for direct methanol fuel cell systems
14.04.23Johnson Matthey PLC : Holding(s) in Company
13.04.23Celanese (CE) Up 24% in 6 Months: What's Driving the Stock?
12.04.23What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Celanese
06.04.23Celanese (CE) & Glaukos Join Forces for Glaucoma Treatment
05.04.23Johnson Matthey PLC : Holding(s) in Company
29.03.23Here's Why You Should Retain Celanese (CE) in Your Portfolio

News von

Deutschlandticket bis Heizkosten-Zuschuss – Das ändert sich für Sie im Mai
Wie Anleger jetzt gegen den Dollar wetten
8-Prozent-Regel beim Dax und die verschwundenen 110 Milliarden
Den Ex begünstigen? So umgehen Sie die größten Hochzeits-Fallen
Diese Zuschüsse sollten sich Eltern nicht entgehen lassen

Heute im Fokus

DAX rutscht ins Minus -- Uber legt beim Umsatz zu -- BP hat Erwartungen übertroffen -- JPMorgan übernimmt First Republic Bank -- Lufthansa, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, VW, Software AG, Stabilus im Fokus

Pfizer übertrifft zum Jahresauftakt Erwartungen. AstraZeneca erleidet Enttäuschung im FDA-Ausschuss. RWE und Siemens Gamesa kooperieren bei Onshore-Windkraft. Deutsche Bank Research stuft Sanofi ab. BMW und E.ON kooperieren bei intelligenten Ladeangebot. PATRIZIA bekommt neuen Chef. Deutsche Post: Neuer Chef vor Präsentation der Quartalsbilanz. IBM-Chef plant wegen KI-Software weniger Einstellungen.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Apple und die Justiz
Wen verklagt Apple als nächstes?
Neue Forbes-Liste: Das sind die zehn reichsten Menschen 2023
Forbes Ranking 2023
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2023
Wertvollste Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was ist Ihre wesentliche Motivation zum Kauf strukturierter Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen