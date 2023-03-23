ANALYSE/Deutsche Bank: Umstrukturierung von SGL macht sich bezahlt

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Der Kohlenstoffspezialist SGL Carbon (SGL Carbon SE) dürfte nach Einschätzung der Deutschen Bank allmählich die Früchte seiner Umstrukturierung ernten. Analyst Lars Vom-Cleff stufte die im Nebenwerteindex SDAX notierten Titel von "Hold" auf "Buy" hoch mit einem von 9,30 auf 13,00 Euro angehoben Kursziel. Dies geht aus einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie hervor.

Vom-Cleff hält die 2023er-Prognose des Unternehmens für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) für konservativ, auch der angepeilte Umsatz lediglich auf stabilem Niveau verlange nach Erklärungen. Der Experte erhöhte seine Schätzungen für das Ebitda 2023 und 2024 um 15 respektive 16 Prozent. Er berücksichtigt dabei die Unternehmensziele bis 2027 und wies darauf hin, dass SGL die Profitabilität schneller steigern wolle als den Umsatz. Im ersten Quartal sollte sich die erfolgreiche Entwicklung des Vorjahres fortgesetzt haben.

Der mittelfristige Ausblick sei ambitioniert, gleichwohl erreichbar. Dies unterstreiche, dass SGL im Begriff sei, vom Umstrukturierungs- in den Wachstumsmodus umzuschalten. Der freie Barmittelfluss sowie wichtige Bilanzkennziffern hätten sich seit dem Beginn des jüngsten Restrukturierungsprogramms erheblich verbessert, so Vom-Cleff weiter. 2023 werde wohl noch ein Jahr der Investitionen und Stabilisierung, vom nächsten Jahr an sollten aber alle vier Sparten von SGL wieder Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum demonstrieren.

Mit der Einstufung "Buy" empfiehlt die Deutsche Bank auf Basis der erwarteten Gesamtrendite für die kommenden zwölf Monate den Kauf der Aktie.

Analysierendes Institut Deutsche Bank./ajx/ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2023 / 06:48 / CET