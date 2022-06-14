ANALYSE-FLASH: Stifel startet Vonovia mit 'Hold' - Ziel 34 Euro

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Die Investmentbank Stifel hat die Bewertung der Papiere von Vonovia (Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)) bei einem Kursziel von 34 Euro mit "Hold" aufgenommen. Im Niederigzinsumfeld habe der Wohnmmobilienkonzern die Branche mit massiven Investitionen in Wachstum und Modernisierung angeführt, schrieb Analyst Tom Carstairs in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts der Zinswende aber müsse sich der Konzern nun an die neue Lage anpassen./ag/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2022 / 14:26 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2022 / 14:26 / EDT

