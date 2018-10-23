finanzen.net
23.10.2018 03:42
Ananya Tripathi Joins KKR Capstone as Director in India

KKR Capstone today announced the appointment of Ananya Tripathi as a Director for KKR Capstone in India, effective from January 2019. Leveraging her extensive experience in strategy, operations and technology, Ananya will lead KKR Capstone's engagements with KKR's portfolio companies in India.

KKR Capstone has over 90 team members globally, with more than 20 based in Asia, made up of highly experienced industry executives and functional specialists. The team works together with KKR's private equity investment professionals and portfolio company management teams to help businesses maximize their potential. KKR Capstone's model is one of trusted collaboration  collaborating closely with KKR on operational diligence and then working on the ground with management teams in KKR's portfolio companies to drive meaningful, sustainable improvement in core business issues of growth, efficiency and capital allocation. In addition, KKR Capstone leads the implementation of KKR's Global Green Solutions Platform and other sustainability topics such as responsible sourcing.

"We are excited to have Ananya join us to lead the KKR Capstone team in India, said William Cornog, Global Head of KKR Capstone. "Ananyas track record as a hands-on operator, her deep digital experience and proven ability of partnering with executives to drive performance will add substantial value to KKRs Indian portfolio companies.

Ananya joins KKR Capstone from Myntra. In her previous role, Ananya headed Myntras multi-branded business as well as Strategy and Planning, with a keen focus on framing the companys business approach, planning and investments (organic and inorganic) based on a deep understanding of consumer behavior, the evolving landscape of e-commerce and data-backed insights across all business areas. Prior to joining Myntra, Ananya was Associate Partner at McKinsey, where she worked with clients across Financial Services, Insurance and Industrial Goods sectors on strategy, operations and implementation across UK, Singapore, Canada and India.

Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Nayar, Member & CEO of KKR India, said, "Ananya joins KKR Capstone at an opportune time for KKRs India team, when we are looking forward to making more control investments and where her role at KKR Capstone will be very important in adding value throughout the investment lifecycle. I believe her experience in strategy and operations will be immensely helpful as we look to continue driving value across our portfolio companies.

KKR has been investing in India since 2006. In addition to a strong private equity practice, KKR is highly focused on credit, capital markets and real estate opportunities in India. Its private equity portfolio in the country has included, but is not limited to, Aricent, Alliance Tire Group, Avendus Capital, Bharti Infratel, Cafe Coffee Day, Emerald Media, Magma Fincorp, Max Financial Services, and SBI Life. KKR Capstone's engagements in India include Dalmia Cement and supporting Alliance Tire Group (ATG) in improving its operating efficiency and business expansion.

About KKR Capstone

KKR Capstone is an operational team of highly experienced industry executives and functional specialists. The team works exclusively for KKR and its portfolio companies on the ground in partnership with management teams to create sustainable improvements. With offices in the Americas, Asia and Europe, KKR Capstone has the capacity, capability, and scale to support complex, global businesses. KKR Capstone is not a subsidiary or affiliate of KKR.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

