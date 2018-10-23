Ananya Tripathi Joins KKR Capstone as Director in India

KKR Capstone today announced the appointment of Ananya Tripathi as a
Director for KKR Capstone in India, effective from January 2019.
Leveraging her extensive experience in strategy, operations and
technology, Ananya will lead KKR Capstone's engagements with KKR's
portfolio companies in India.
KKR Capstone has over 90 team members globally, with more than 20 based
in Asia, made up of highly experienced industry executives and
functional specialists. The team works together with KKR's private
equity investment professionals and portfolio company management teams
to help businesses maximize their potential. KKR Capstone's model is one
of trusted collaboration collaborating closely with KKR on operational
diligence and then working on the ground with management teams in KKR's
portfolio companies to drive meaningful, sustainable improvement in core
business issues of growth, efficiency and capital allocation. In
addition, KKR Capstone leads the implementation of KKR's Global Green
Solutions Platform and other sustainability topics such as
responsible sourcing.
"We are excited to have Ananya join us to lead the KKR Capstone team in
India, said William Cornog, Global Head of KKR Capstone. "Ananyas
track record as a hands-on operator, her deep digital experience and
proven ability of partnering with executives to drive performance will
add substantial value to KKRs Indian portfolio companies.
Ananya joins KKR Capstone from Myntra. In her previous role, Ananya
headed Myntras multi-branded business as well as Strategy and Planning,
with a keen focus on framing the companys business approach, planning
and investments (organic and inorganic) based on a deep understanding of
consumer behavior, the evolving landscape of e-commerce and data-backed
insights across all business areas. Prior to joining Myntra, Ananya was
Associate Partner at McKinsey, where she worked with clients across
Financial Services, Insurance and Industrial Goods sectors on strategy,
operations and implementation across UK, Singapore, Canada and India.
Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Nayar, Member & CEO of KKR India,
said, "Ananya joins KKR Capstone at an opportune time for KKRs India
team, when we are looking forward to making more control investments and
where her role at KKR Capstone will be very important in adding value
throughout the investment lifecycle. I believe her experience in
strategy and operations will be immensely helpful as we look to continue
driving value across our portfolio companies.
KKR has been investing in India since 2006. In addition to a strong
private equity practice, KKR is highly focused on credit, capital
markets and real estate opportunities in India. Its private equity
portfolio in the country has included, but is not limited to, Aricent,
Alliance Tire Group, Avendus Capital, Bharti Infratel, Cafe Coffee Day,
Emerald Media, Magma Fincorp, Max Financial Services, and SBI Life. KKR
Capstone's engagements in India include Dalmia Cement and supporting
Alliance Tire Group (ATG) in improving its operating efficiency and
business expansion.
About KKR Capstone
KKR Capstone is an operational team of highly experienced industry
executives and functional specialists. The team works exclusively for
KKR and its portfolio companies on the ground in partnership with
management teams to create sustainable improvements. With offices in the
Americas, Asia and Europe, KKR Capstone has the capacity, capability,
and scale to support complex, global businesses. KKR Capstone is not a
subsidiary or affiliate of KKR.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple
alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy,
infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager
partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive
investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and
disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and
driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR
invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund
investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities
through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments
may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional
information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website
at www.kkr.com
and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022006001/en/