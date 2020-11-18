  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
18.11.2020 22:15

Andrea M. Walsh Elected to Electromed, Inc. Board of Directors

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Electromed, Inc. ("Electromed or the "Company) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that its shareholders have elected Andrea M. Walsh to serve as an additional director of the Company.

Since 2017, Ms. Walsh has served as President and CEO of HealthPartners, a Minnesota-based non-profit integrated health system caring for 1.2 million patients and providing health insurance and well-being support to 1.8 million health plan members. Previously, she served as its Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer from 2002 to May 2017 and as its Senior Vice President and Corporate Counsel from 1994 to 1999. Ms. Walsh holds Business Administration and English degrees from the University of Kansas and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Minnesota Law School. She currently serves on the boards of directors of Constellation (a medical professional liability mutual insurance company), YMCA of the North, and the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation.

"Andrea Walsh is a dynamic, passionate leader who brings invaluable health care industry perspectives and knowledge to our Board, said Steve Craney, Chairman of the Board. "Her experience as the top executive at one of the nations largest integrated health care organizations, as well as her insight into the user community of our devices, will be particularly beneficial as we build upon Electromeds history of growth and profitability.

Ms. Walsh added, "As a member of the Board, I look forward to contributing to Electromeds evolution and growth, while helping advance the companys mission of improving the lives of individuals with compromised pulmonary function. Electromeds innovative SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and strong customer-service orientation provide an incredible foundation on which to build.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

Nachrichten zu Electromed Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
12.11.20
Electromed: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
08.11.20
Ausblick: Electromed mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.08.20
Electromed verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.08.20
Ausblick: Electromed präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.05.20
Ausblick: Electromed veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
13.02.20
Electromed: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
10.02.20
Ausblick: Electromed zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Electromed News
RSS Feed
Electromed zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Electromed Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Electromed News

08.11.20Ausblick: Electromed mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
12.11.20Electromed: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Weitere Electromed News
Werbung

Trading-News

Zu viel Cash ist nicht King
DZ BANK - Gold bringt sich für neuen Aufwärtsimpuls in Stellung!
Maersk will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen - Aktie legt zu
Gut gerüstet auch in Krisenzeiten: So überzeugt Microsoft
Vontobel: Modernas Covid-Impfstoff überzeugt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die beste Altersvorsorge: Wie Profis für sich vorsorgen
Anlagethema mit Zukunft: KI, übernehmen Sie!
Der ungebremste Aufstieg von Tesla
Die Inflationsgefahr steigt
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Electromed-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Electromed Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die nächste Tesla-Chance  So investieren Sie in den neuen Reichmacher-Trend
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
So finden Sie den richtigen TV-Stick für Ihren Fernseher
Sogar im weiter entfernten Umland steigt die Nachfrage
Viele Saugroboter scheitern am Staubsaugen

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Hexagon spaltet ab: So steht es um die neue Wasserstoff-Aktie Purus
Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech vor Zulassungsantrag
Newsticker Corona: Le Maire - Online-Shops sollen auf Black Friday verzichten
Allianz-Aktie, BASF & Co.: Die fünf besten DAX-Dividenden-Zahler mit DZ Bank-Kaufempfehlung
DAX-Chartanalyse: Warten auf frische Käufer

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- BMW stellt Stammwerk auf E-Mobilität um -- BioNTech-Impfstoff vor Zulassungsantrag -- Boeing, E.ON, Wirecard, Schaeffler im Fokus

KION erhöht Kapital. Apple zu weiterer Zahlung in Streit um iPhone-Akkus bereit. Tesla, Uber & Co. gründen Interessenvertretung für E-Autobranche. GM will wieder Autoversicherungen anbieten. Apple senkt App-Store-Abgabe für Entwickler mit weniger Umsatz. ABB erwägt wohl Verkauf von Kupplungshersteller Dodge. UNIQA streicht 600 Jobs - Großteil davon in Österreich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Drittes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Senken Sie, dass sich Donald Trump doch noch zu einer friedlichen Amtsübergabe an Joe Biden entschließt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen