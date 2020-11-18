Andrea M. Walsh Elected to Electromed, Inc. Board of Directors

Electromed, Inc. ("Electromed or the "Company) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that its shareholders have elected Andrea M. Walsh to serve as an additional director of the Company.

Since 2017, Ms. Walsh has served as President and CEO of HealthPartners, a Minnesota-based non-profit integrated health system caring for 1.2 million patients and providing health insurance and well-being support to 1.8 million health plan members. Previously, she served as its Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer from 2002 to May 2017 and as its Senior Vice President and Corporate Counsel from 1994 to 1999. Ms. Walsh holds Business Administration and English degrees from the University of Kansas and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Minnesota Law School. She currently serves on the boards of directors of Constellation (a medical professional liability mutual insurance company), YMCA of the North, and the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation.

"Andrea Walsh is a dynamic, passionate leader who brings invaluable health care industry perspectives and knowledge to our Board, said Steve Craney, Chairman of the Board. "Her experience as the top executive at one of the nations largest integrated health care organizations, as well as her insight into the user community of our devices, will be particularly beneficial as we build upon Electromeds history of growth and profitability.

Ms. Walsh added, "As a member of the Board, I look forward to contributing to Electromeds evolution and growth, while helping advance the companys mission of improving the lives of individuals with compromised pulmonary function. Electromeds innovative SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and strong customer-service orientation provide an incredible foundation on which to build.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

