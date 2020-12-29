  • Suche
Angelika Anywhere: Curated for Film Lovers

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) announces the launch of Angelika Anywhere, a streaming platform curated for film lovers, as inspired by its Angelika Film Center in New York City, North Americas most recognized dedicated arthouse.

Since its inception in 1989, the Angelikas flagship SoHo cinema has been debuting and celebrating groundbreaking independent and international films, many of which have gone on to become important pinnacles of the cinema industry at large. Among these standout titles are The Blair Witch Project, Darren Aronofskys Pi, Ryan Cooglers Fruitvale Station, Oscar winner Searching for Sugar Man, Tom Tykwers Run Lola Run, and Sebastián Lelios Oscar winner A Fantastic Woman.

Angelika Anywhere expands the cinema experience beyond the four walls of the theater, bringing the Angelika Film Centers curated programming to cinephiles across the United States. The platforms programming team has hand-picked an array of celebrated arthouse, international and independent films, and ensured that all films on the platform have earned the Angelikas stamp of approval. Angelika Anywhere features Curated Collections starting with The Angelika Vault, which features a selection of films that have played at the Angelika in New York over the last 30 years, including audience favorites, milestone films and programmers picks. Other Curated Collections include Celebrate Black Cinema, Global Cinema, Spotlight on Latin America, LGBTQ+, Award Winners, Music and Documentary.

"We are thrilled to offer viewers the Angelika experience at home or on the go, said Denise Hughes, senior director of programming. "With Angelika Anywhere, our goal is to eliminate the paradox of choice  the endless scrolling through seemingly infinite choices on other platforms - and offer great films front and center so a viewer can start watching a film in moments, with the knowledge that it was hand-selected. At launch, the platform offers immediate access to over 150 titles, and we will be frequently adding films and creating new collections moving forward. We are also thrilled to provide audiences access to select virtual cinema titles, whose intended theatrical release has been cut off or postponed due to cinema closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Angelika Anywhere offers us a great opportunity to preserve for our viewers access to the films that have, over the years, made Angelika a trusted name in arthouse, independent and international film.

The Angelikas Marketing Director, Kelley Anderson, adds, "When users log into Angelika Anywhere, we want them to feel like theyre walking into the Angelika Film Center. Guests come to the Angelika because they trust the programming, and our goal is to achieve that same trust with our platform. Ms. Anderson continued, "In addition to our curated programming, Angelika Anywhere will also offer exclusive Q&A content with filmmakers and talent from live events at the Angelika Film Center. Going forward, we plan to partner with filmmakers and studios to secure brand new exclusive content to further enrich the Angelika Anywhere experience.

Starting Dec. 30th, Angelika Anywhere is proud to host a one-week exclusive virtual cinema engagement of NEONs Night of the Kings, an Official Selection of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, 2020 Venice and New York Film Festivals, and 2020 Toronto International Film Festival Amplify Voices Award winner. The film is the official Oscar selection by the Côte d'Ivoire for consideration at the upcoming 2021 Academy Awards. Night of the Kings, from Director Philippe Lacôte (Run, African Metropolis) follows a young man on his first night in the infamous Ivorian prison, "La Maca. Upon arriving, he is christened the "Roman," or "Storyteller," and must entertain his audience until morning, risking death should he fail. Under a blood-red moon, he crafts a tale weaving together the country's mythological past and recent history, while around him, prison politics threaten to boil over.

In the first exclusive virtual filmmaker Q&A on Angelika Anywhere, Denise Hughes will be speaking with Oscar winning Director Juan Jose Campanella about his new film The Weasels Tale - the enjoyable story of four lifelong friends that is Sunset Boulevard meets The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, with a Latin Twist. Campanellas Q&A will debut on Angelika Anywhere on Saturday, Jan. 2, at 8pm EST.

About Angelika Anywhere

  • No Subscription Required - Angelika Anywhere does not require a subscription. Users only pay for each film they rent or purchase.
  • 30 Day Rental - Once users rent a film, they have 30 days to begin watching it. Once they press play, the film will remain available for 48 hours.
  • #MyAngelika - A users rented and purchased films will be stored in their "Library. Users may also click on "My List to add any film to their personal watchlist.
  • Watch Anywhere - All films are viewable on a web browser, Apple devices (iPhone, iPad via app or browser), Apple TV, and Google devices (Android phones via app or browser, Android TV devices) and Google Chromecast. Roku integration is in development, scheduled to be released in 2021.
  • Angelika on the Go - Users who download the Angelika Anywhere Player app on the App Store or Google Play can log in and access/stream their personal film Library.

For more information on Angelika Anywhere, please visit AngelikaAnywhere.com or follow Angelika Anywhere on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and the State Cinema; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

For more information about Reading, please visit ReadingRDI.com.

About the Angelika Film Center

Since its inception in 1989, the original Angelika Film Center & Café in New York Citys SoHo neighborhood has become synonymous with the best in arthouse, independent and international film, due to its curated and diverse programming. As a true filmmakers jewel and a choice destination for cinephiles, the Angelika has attained, and continues to be, the most successful and recognized arthouse in North America.

Since 2000, the Angelika brand has expanded in the United States to Dallas and Plano, Texas; Fairfax, Virginia; Washington D.C. and San Diego, California. Each new theater opening has elevated the standard of excellence, optimizing the cinema-going experience for guests.

Readings cinema portfolio includes other key specialty cinemas, including the Village East and Cinemas 123 in New York City, The Tower Theatre in Sacramento and the State Cinema in Tasmania, Australia.

