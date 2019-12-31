finanzen.net
15.04.2020 22:56

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Dates of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) ("Annaly or the "Company) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the Pre-Registration link found on the homepage or "Investors section of the Companys website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10142582.

Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing the numbers provided below and requesting the "Annaly Earnings Call.

Call-in Number:

 

 

 

U.S. Toll Free

 

 

844 735 3317

International

 

 

412 317 5703

Webcast

 

 

www.annaly.com

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.

Conference Call Replay:

 

 

 

 

U.S. Toll Free

 

 

 

877 344 7529

International

 

 

 

412 317 0088

Passcode

 

 

 

10142582

If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.annaly.com, click on Investors, then select Email Alerts and complete the email notification form.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annalys principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Until the closing of its announced internalization transaction, Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

