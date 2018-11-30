Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Shares of 8.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), a Maryland corporation
("Annaly or the "Company), today provided notice to the record holders
(the "Notice of Redemption) of the Companys 8.125% Series H Cumulative
Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series H Preferred Stock) of the
redemption of all 2,200,000 of the issued and outstanding shares of
Series H Preferred Stock pursuant to the Companys optional redemption
right. The cash redemption amount (the "Redemption Amount) for each
share of Series H Preferred Stock is $25.00 plus accumulated and unpaid
dividends to, but not including, the redemption date of May 31, 2019
(the "Redemption Date).
On the Redemption Date, dividends on the Series H Preferred Stock will
cease to accumulate and all rights relating to the Series H Preferred
Stock will terminate, except the right to receive the Redemption Amount.
Payment of the Redemption Amount will be made only upon delivery and
surrender of the Series H Preferred Stock to Computershare Inc., the
Companys redemption and paying agent, during its normal business hours
at the address specified in the Notice of Redemption.
The Notice of Redemption and related materials were mailed today to
holders of record of the Series H Preferred Stock. Questions relating to
the Notice of Redemption and related materials should be directed to
Computershare Inc. at 1-800-301-5234.
About Annaly
Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and
finances residential and commercial assets. Annalys principal business
objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders
and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and
continuous management of its portfolio. Annaly has elected to be taxed
as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax
purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC.
Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or
incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are
based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and
may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the
use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may, "will, "believe,
"expect, "anticipate, "continue, or similar terms or variations on
those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ
materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a
variety of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in interest
rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the
availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for
purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of
any financing; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in
business conditions and the general economy; our ability to grow our
commercial real estate business; our ability to grow our residential
mortgage credit business; our ability to grow our middle market lending
business; credit risks related to our investments in credit risk
transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related
residential mortgage credit assets, commercial real estate assets and
corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing
rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment
opportunities; changes in government regulations and policy affecting
our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for
U.S. federal income tax purposes; and our ability to maintain our
exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as
amended. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could
cause actual results to differ from those contained in the
forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors in our most recent Annual
Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to
publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any
forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or
unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements,
except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005947/en/