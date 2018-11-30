finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 7,5 % Deutschland Protect Aktienanleihe auf 📈 BASF AG 📈 Daimler AG 📈 SAP SE - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆ -w-
01.05.2019 22:25
Bewerten
(0)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Shares of 8.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), a Maryland corporation ("Annaly or the "Company), today provided notice to the record holders (the "Notice of Redemption) of the Companys 8.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series H Preferred Stock) of the redemption of all 2,200,000 of the issued and outstanding shares of Series H Preferred Stock pursuant to the Companys optional redemption right. The cash redemption amount (the "Redemption Amount) for each share of Series H Preferred Stock is $25.00 plus accumulated and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date of May 31, 2019 (the "Redemption Date).

On the Redemption Date, dividends on the Series H Preferred Stock will cease to accumulate and all rights relating to the Series H Preferred Stock will terminate, except the right to receive the Redemption Amount. Payment of the Redemption Amount will be made only upon delivery and surrender of the Series H Preferred Stock to Computershare Inc., the Companys redemption and paying agent, during its normal business hours at the address specified in the Notice of Redemption.

The Notice of Redemption and related materials were mailed today to holders of record of the Series H Preferred Stock. Questions relating to the Notice of Redemption and related materials should be directed to Computershare Inc. at 1-800-301-5234.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annalys principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and continuous management of its portfolio. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may, "will, "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "continue, or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; our ability to grow our commercial real estate business; our ability to grow our residential mortgage credit business; our ability to grow our middle market lending business; credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related residential mortgage credit assets, commercial real estate assets and corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations and policy affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Annaly Capital Management IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.04.19
Ausblick: Annaly Capital Management informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
11.02.19
Ausblick: Annaly Capital Management präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
29.10.18
Ausblick: Annaly Capital Management stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.07.18
Ausblick: Annaly Capital Management stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Annaly Capital Management News
RSS Feed
Annaly Capital Management zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Annaly Capital Management IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.12.2018Annaly Capital Management OverweightBarclays Capital
20.12.2016Annaly Capital Management Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
15.06.2016Annaly Capital Management SellCompass Point
14.03.2016Annaly Capital Management NeutralCompass Point
25.02.2016Annaly Capital Management HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.12.2016Annaly Capital Management Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
14.03.2016Annaly Capital Management NeutralCompass Point
25.02.2016Annaly Capital Management HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.10.2015Annaly Capital Management Mkt PerformFBR Capital
10.08.2015Annaly Capital Management HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Annaly Capital Management IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Annaly Capital Management News

04.04.19Is Annaly Capital Management (NLY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
29.04.19Ausblick: Annaly Capital Management informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
31.03.19Is Annaly Capital Management a Buy?
31.03.19Is Annaly Capital Management a Buy?
18.04.19Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
25.04.19Is Annaly Capital Management (NLY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
25.04.19Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
24.04.19Is Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Weitere Annaly Capital Management News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital klärt auf: Die 5 häufigsten Fehler bei der Geldanlage
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
HSBC: Gespanntes Warten auf die Apple-Zahlen
DZ BANK - Carrefour: Umstrukturierung nimmt Gestalt an
Bitcoin: Elliott-Wellen-Analyse könnte auf Rückgang hindeuten
Der Monat in dem die meisten DAX-Konzerne ihre Dividenden ausschütten steht vor der Tür  Das sollten Sie wissen!
Under Armour setzt auf Millennials und eigenes Netzwerk
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX: Chance von 84 Prozent
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Annaly Capital Management-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Annaly Capital Management Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie Politiker die Notenbanken zugrunderichten
Warum das Eigenheim für junge Leute immer häufiger ein Traum bleibt
Warum das Eigenheim für junge Leute immer häufiger ein Traum bleibt
Angriffswelle auf die Targobank  Log-in wird komplizierter
So umgehen Sie die neuen Fallen bei der Steuererklärung

News von

Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank: Konzernumbau, neue Käufer - die Spekulationen brodeln
Großes Potenzial: Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Silber: Achtung - Profis mehrheitlich netto short
Frühlingsgefühle in den Schwellenländern: Hier lohnt sich ein Einstieg
Adyen löst Paypal bei Ebay ab: Was bedeutet das für die Aktien, was Anleger wissen sollten

News von

So viel mehr spart man für die Rente, wenn man schon ab 25 Jahren 100 Euro beiseite legt statt ab 35
Chinesischer Konzern bringt Smartpone auf den Markt: Display soll besser als beim iPhone oder Galaxy S10 sein
adidas und Nike bekommen neue Konkurrenz, die es auf ihr Kerngeschäft abgesehen hat
Die Generation Z hat einen miesen Ruf bei Bewerbungen - diese Fehler sollte man vermeiden
Ein Marktexperte erklärt, welche simplen Börsenregeln man befolgen sollte - und welche überholt sind

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feiertag -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Trumps klagen wohl gegen Deutsche Bank -- Lufthansa, Alphabet, AIXTRON, GM, Merck & Co. im Fokus

Trump mischt sich vor Zinssitzung in Zentralbank-Politik ein. Warren Buffett gibt Occidental Geld für Anadarko-Übernahme. Knorr-Bremse-Aktie rutscht ab: CEO scheidet per sofort aus. Moody's: Glyphosat-Vergleich über 20 Mrd. Euro wäre schwer verdaulich für Bayer. GE kommt besser als befürchtet durchs Quartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ende Mai finden die Europawahlen statt. Glauben Sie, dass populistische Parteien gestärkt daraus hervorgehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.04.19
DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feiertag -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Trumps klagen wohl gegen Deutsche Bank -- Lufthansa, Alphabet, AIXTRON, GM, Merck & Co. im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:21 Uhr
April 2019: So schlugen TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
Leitzins
20:06 Uhr
US-Notenbank bestätigt Leitzins
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Scout24 AGA12DM8
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Siemens AG723610