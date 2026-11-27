NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Werbung

27 November 2026

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR

Werbung

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

BY

IRELAND RESIDENTIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(a newly formed company indirectly owned by funds and accounts managed or advised by Baring International Investment Limited)

to be implemented by way of a Scheme of Arrangement

under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014

ANNOUNCEMENT RE DESPATCH OF RULE 15 PROPOSALS

In accordance with Rule 15(c) of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”), Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”), Ireland Residential Holdings Limited (“Bidco”) and the Barings European Real Estate Equity Investment Committee, on behalf of Barings acting as investment advisor to Bidco, announce that letters dated 27 November 2026 containing details of the proposals to holders of subsisting awards or options granted under the Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan (the “Proposals”) have been despatched to such holders in connection with the proposed acquisition of I-RES by Bidco (the “Acquisition”).

The Proposals are being made available for inspection on I-RES’ website at (https://www.iresreit.ie/offer-documents) and on Bidco’s website (https://www.barings.com/en-ie/guest/content/published-disclosures). For the avoidance of doubt, the content of such websites is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

Request for copies of the Proposals

If you are a holder of outstanding awards or options granted under the Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan and did not receive one or more Proposals, please contact companysecretary@iresreit.ie.

Any capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meaning given in the Scheme Document published by I-RES on 24 November 2026.

Ends

Responsibility Statement

The Directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

The BidCo Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement, other than information relating to: (i) I-RES, the I-RES Group, the I-RES Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them, and (ii) Barings, the Barings Group, the Barings Responsible Persons and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the BidCo Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that this is the case), the information contained in this Announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

The Barings Responsible Persons, being members of the Barings European Real Estate Equity Investment Committee, accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement, other than information relating to (i) I-RES, the I-RES Group, the I-RES Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them, and (ii) BidCo, the BidCo Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Barings Responsible Persons (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that this is the case), the information contained in this Announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Disclosure requirements of the Irish Takeover Rules

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of the Company must disclose all 'dealings' in such 'relevant securities' during the 'offer period'. The disclosure of a 'dealing' in 'relevant securities' by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (Irish/UK time) on the business day following the date of the transaction. A dealing disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in any 'relevant securities' of the Company.

A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'opening positions' and 'dealings' should be disclosed, can be found on the Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

'Interests' in securities arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing or an opening position under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.

Document Availability

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Irish Takeover Rules, a copy of this announcement will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/ by no later than 12.00 (noon) (Irish/UK time) on the business day following publication of this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

No Offer or Solicitation

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation, or the solicitation of an offer, to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

The Acquisition will be made solely by means of the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Document), which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to vote in respect of the Acquisition. Any decision in respect of, or other response to, the Acquisition, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Document).

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

Notice to US Shareholders in I-RES

The Acquisition relates to the shares of an Irish company and is being made by means of a scheme of arrangement provided for under Irish company law. A transaction effected by means of a scheme of arrangement is not subject to the tender offer or proxy solicitation rules under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Accordingly, the Acquisition is subject to the disclosure requirements and practices applicable in Ireland to schemes of arrangement, which differ from the disclosure requirements of the US tender offer and proxy solicitation rules. The financial information included in this Announcement has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and thus may not be comparable to financial information of US companies or companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

It may be difficult for US holders of I-RES Shares to enforce any rights and/or any claims arising out of US federal laws, since BidCo, Barings and I-RES are organised and located in a non-US jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-US jurisdiction. US holders of I-RES Shares may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to the jurisdiction and judgment of a US court.

In accordance with, and to the extent permitted by, the Irish Takeover Rules and normal Irish and UK market practice, Rothschild & Co, Barclays, Davy and BofA Securities and their affiliates may continue to act as exempt principal traders or exempt market makers in I-RES Shares on Euronext Dublin and may engage in certain other purchasing activities consistent with their respective normal and usual practice and applicable law. In addition, in compliance with the Irish Takeover Rules, members of the BidCo Group, certain affiliates or their respective nominees or brokers (acting as agents) may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, I-RES securities other than pursuant to the Acquisition, either in the open market at prevailing prices or through privately negotiated purchases at negotiated prices. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed to the Irish Takeover Panel and, to the extent that such information is required to be publicly disclosed in Ireland in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements, will be made available to all investors (including US holders of I-RES Shares) via the Regulatory Information Service on the Euronext Dublin website, www.euronext.com.

US holders of Shares also should be aware that the transaction contemplated herein may have tax consequences in the US and that such consequences, if any, are not described herein. US holders of IRES Shares are urged to consult with legal, tax and financial advisers.

General

The laws of certain jurisdictions may affect the availability of the Acquisition to persons who are not resident in Ireland. Persons who are not resident in Ireland, or who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ireland, should inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements. Any failure to comply with any applicable legal or regulatory requirements may constitute a violation of the laws and / or regulations of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Acquisition disclaim any responsibility and liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person. Further details in relation to Overseas Shareholders are contained in the Scheme Document.

This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with the laws of Ireland and the Irish Takeover Rules and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this Announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of Ireland.

The Acquisition will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in any Restricted Jurisdiction, and the proposed terms of the Acquisition will not be capable of acceptance from within a Restricted Jurisdiction. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from certain jurisdictions may be restricted by the laws of those jurisdictions. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all other documents relating to the Acquisition are not being, and must not be, released, published, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction. Persons receiving such documents (including, without limitation, nominees, trustees and custodians) should observe these restrictions. Failure to do so may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, I-RES disclaims any responsibility or liability for the violations of any such restrictions by any person.