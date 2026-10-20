dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting approves all proposals



20.10.2026 / 18:20 CET/CEST



Werbung Rümlang, 20 October 2026 – At today's Annual General Meeting of dormakaba Holding AG, shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. 252 shareholders attended in person. A total of 30,020,140 registered shares with voting rights were represented, corresponding to 71.48% of the share capital recorded in the commercial register. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors with a large majority, including the simplification of the group’s ownership structure by aligning ownership and economic interests at the level of the listed holding company. The Annual General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of CHF 0.95 per share (+3.3% versus prior year). The dividend is subject to deduction of Swiss withholding tax. Payments are scheduled to begin on 26 October 2026. Werbung The reduction of the Board of Directors from ten to eight members was also approved. All proposed members of Board of Directors were re-elected for a term of one year. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the Group Management Report, the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the Report on Non-Financial Matters (part of the Sustainability Report) for the financial year 2025/26. Further, the shareholders approved the 2025/26 Compensation Report as well as the proposed maximum amount for compensation of the Board of Directors until the 2027 Annual General Meeting and the proposed maximum amount for compensation of the Executive Committee for the 2027/28 financial year. Werbung The Annual General Meeting re-elected Ernst & Young AG as statutory auditors and the law firm Keller AG as independent proxy, each for a term of one year. More details on the Annual General Meeting 2026 can be found on www.dk.world/AGM. For further information: Investors Media Swetlana Iodko Schoordijk Patrick Lehn Head Investor Relations Press Officer T: +41 44 818 90 28 T: +41 44 818 92 86 swetlana.iodko@dormakaba.com patrick.lehn@dormakaba.com Download Section Media release (PDF) Disclaimer This communication contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those using the words “believes,” “assumes,” “expects,” or formulations of a similar kind. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current judgment of the company, involve risks and uncertainties, and are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that the company believes to be reasonable at this time but may prove to be erroneous. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors outside of the company's and the Group's control, which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the company or the Group and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the company accepts no obligation to continue to report, update, or otherwise review such forward-looking statements or adjust them to new information, future events, or developments. This communication does not constitute an offer or an invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction.



dormakaba®, dorma+kaba®, Kaba®, Dorma®, Ilco®, LEGIC®, Silca®, BEST®, etc., are registered trademarks of the dormakaba Group. Due to country-specific constraints or marketing considerations, some of the dormakaba Group products and systems may not be available in every market.

End of Media Release

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