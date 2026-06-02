Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
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Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
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PRESS RELEASE
Pratteln, June 24, 2026
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
The Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG adopts all proposals of the Board of Directors.
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, Pratteln ("HLEE"), which is listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting today. All motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a large majority in each case.
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Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, and Peter von Büren, Clive Ng, Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for another year. Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were additionally re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee.
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Highlight Event und Entertainment AG
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 226 05 97
|Fax:
|+41 41 226 05 98
|E-mail:
|info@hlee.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlee.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0003583256
|Valor:
|896040
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2353268
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2353268 24.06.2026 CET/CEST
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