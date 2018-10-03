Antibe Therapeutics Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the "Company) (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB:
ATBPF) announces that it has granted restricted share units ("RSUs)
pursuant to the Companys RSU plan that was adopted at the most recent
annual shareholders meeting on June 25, 2018.
Walt Macnee, the Chair of Antibe, commented, "The past year has been
tremendously successful for Antibe. Our lead drug, ATB-346, delivered
unequivocal proof-of-concept human data in the Phase 2B GI safety study.
This outcome validated the commercial potential of Antibes novel drug
development pipeline and its hydrogen sulfide technology. Moreover, we
expect the current momentum to grow significantly, as we will soon
commence the Phase 2 dose-ranging, efficacy study for ATB-346, focus on
Phase 3 development, accelerate our business development efforts and
advance and expand the rest of our drug development pipeline.
Accordingly, its my pleasure to award these RSUs to Antibes team, of
which the vesting of a large portion will be contingent on the
achievement of key value-driving milestones.
It is the Boards standard practice to grant equity compensation awards
on an annual basis. However, the vigorous clinical and business
development activities have precluded the Company from making any new
issuances in the past 18 months. A total of 17,700,000 RSUs were granted
to directors, officers, employees and consultants. The vesting of 50% -
67% of the RSUs granted to key executives will be subject to the
achievement of specific performance goals that are designed to reflect
the successful execution of the Companys business plan and strategy. In
addition, all RSUs are subject to time-based vesting; one third (1/3) of
the RSUs granted will vest on each of the first, second and third
anniversaries of the date hereof. In the case of RSUs granted to special
advisor consultants, one twelfth (1/12) of the RSUs will vest on the
grant date, and an additional 1/12th of the RSUs will vest on
the last day of each calendar quarter thereafter over three years.
In addition, the Company has granted BND Projects Inc. 90,000 options
for investor relations services. Each option has an exercise price of
$0.35, being the 5-day volume weighted average price of Antibes shares,
vests quarterly starting on the date of the grant, and will expire
October 3, 2021.
About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibes
technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an
existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibes lead
drug ATB-346 targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for
chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibes
pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic
for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of
aspirin. www.antibethera.com.
Antibes subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. ("Citagenix), is a leader in the
sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the
orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997,
Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for
bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is
active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales
teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may
include, but are not limited to, the proposed licensing and development
of drugs. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of
historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those
identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan",
"estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or
achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in
this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are
not limited to, the Companys inability to secure additional financing
and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all, its inability
to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market,
and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally.
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes no obligation to update the
forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results
could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements
except as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005772/en/