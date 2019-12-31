Antibe Therapeutics Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting held earlier today. All resolutions outlined in the management information circular (the "Circular) were approved, including:

The election of directors (Roderick Flower, Amal Khouri, Daniel Legault, Walt Macnee, John Wallace and Yung Wu);

The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants as Antibe's auditors;

The amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan and Stock Option Plan; and

The option, at the discretion of the Companys Board, to consolidate Antibes common shares at a ratio within a predetermined range at any time prior to August 20, 2021.

Additional information on the resolutions can be found in the Circular dated July 9, 2020, available on SEDAR.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe develops safer, non-addictive medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibes technology involves the linking of a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce an improved medicine. Antibes lead drug, otenaproxesul (previously known as ATB-346), targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibes pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating post-surgical pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. www.antibethera.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, the proposed licensing and development of drugs and medical devices. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar wording. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Companys inability to secure additional financing and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all, its inability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005723/en/