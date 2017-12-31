+++ Türkei: Gold als Versicherung? +++-w-
30.08.2018 00:45
Bewerten
(0)

Antibe Therapeutics Reports Q1 2019 Interim Financial and Operating Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the "Company) (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF) filed its financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 29th for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Companys unaudited fiscal Q1 2019 condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibes technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibes lead drug, ATB-346, targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibes pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. www.antibethera.com.

Antibes subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. ("Citagenix), is a leader in the sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997, Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, the growth of product sales, engaging new distributors and independent representatives and the licensing and development of drugs and medical devices. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Companys ability to secure additional financing, its ability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Antibe Therapeutics Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.04.18
BRIEF-Antibe Therapeutics Provides Financial Update (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Antibe Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
Antibe Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Antibe Therapeutics Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Antibe Therapeutics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Antibe Therapeutics News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK  Henkel VZ.: Anhebung des Ausblicks für die Klebstoffsparte
Scalable Capital: Wagen Sie einen Blick in Ihre finanzielle Zukunft
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
Nur noch wenige Tage bis zum Start! Das große Börsenspiel 2018! Jetzt anmelden und einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X gewinnen!
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Zwischenrally hat noch Platz
HSBC: Münchener Rück und Fresenius Medical Care im Fokus!
Vontobel: Gold gibt Rätsel auf
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Antibe Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Antibe Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Schlechte Noten für Handspülmittel  nur zwei überzeugen
Diese neuen Regeln sollen Mietern jetzt helfen
Diese Zahlen offenbaren die bayerische Dominanz
Sechs Basmatireis-Marken fallen durch
Das sind die wichtigsten Schritte bei einem Wasserrohrbruch

News von

Sechs Gründe, warum der Goldpreis so niedrig ist - und weshalb es wieder nach oben geht
Pennystocks: Das sind die sieben deutschen Aktien unter einem Euro
Türkische Lira weiter unter Druck
Aktienlandkarte: Sieben Top-Werte aus Deutschland
Wirecard-Aktie: Korrektur am Allzeithoch?

News von

So viel Geld verdienen Millionäre wie Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos oder Mark Zuckerberg pro Stunde
Tesla-Vorstandsmitglied überrascht mit seiner ungewöhnlichen Reaktion auf Musks Rückzug vom Börsenabgang
Eine Zahl zeigt, warum ausgerechnet Studenten den nächsten Finanzcrash auslösen könnten
Deutschland droht neue Investitionsruine: Ein Großprojekt, für das es kaum Bedarf gibt, soll mit Millionen gefördert werden
In Hongkong zeigt sich, wie horrende Immobilienpreise Millennials zu zweifelhaften Maßnahmen zwingen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fest -- US-Börsen grün - Techwerte mit Rekord -- Morgan Stanley: Amazon mit enormem Kurpotenzial -- Steinhof: Krise vorerst abgewendet -- Facebook, Ströer, LEG, Covestro im Fokus

Buffett-Beteiligung BYD meldet Gewinneinbruch. US-Wachstum für zweites Quartal nach oben revidiert. Deutsche Bank-Chef: Fusionsdruck in der Finanzbranche nimmt zu. RTL steigert Umsatz und Gewinn. Aroundtown mit mehr Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr. Tele Columbus kappt erneut Ziele.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte die EU die Zeitumstellung abschaffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
29.08.18
DAX schließt fest -- US-Börsen grün - Techwerte mit Rekord -- Morgan Stanley: Amazon mit enormem Kurpotenzial -- Steinhof: Krise vorerst abgewendet -- Facebook, Ströer, LEG, Covestro im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
29.08.18
Meilenstein erreicht: Der Bullenmarkt ist noch nicht vorbei
Aktie im Fokus
29.08.18
Updates zu Continental, Allianz, Ströer, United Internet und Inditex
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Netflix Inc.552484
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750