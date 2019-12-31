finanzen.net
25.08.2020

Antibe Therapeutics Reports Q1 2021 Interim Financial and Operating Results

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the "Company) (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF) filed its financial and operating results on Monday, August 24 for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company's unaudited fiscal Q1 2021 condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe develops safer, non-addictive medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibes technology involves the linking of a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce an improved medicine. Antibes lead drug, otenaproxesul (previously known as ATB-346), targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibes pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating post-surgical pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. www.antibethera.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, the proposed licensing and development of drugs and medical devices. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar wording. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Companys inability to secure additional financing and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all, its inability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

