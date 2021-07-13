APA ots news: 8 leading European transmission system operators launch a common initiative
The goal is to support the energy system to reach carbon
neutrality
Wien (APA-ots) - They have published a joint paper that highlights the
key enabling role TSOs are playing in the establishment of a
climate-neutral society by 2050
Reducing their carbon footprint and developing their transmission
infrastructure to integrate renewables into the system and support
electrification are the main ways they are helping to achieve this
goal
Reducing and limiting the carbon footprint of their own activities
and value chains; expanding and developing their electricity grids to
facilitate the integration of renewables and flexibility resources
into the system; and supporting the direct and indirect
electrification of different sectors of the economy: these are key
ways 8 leading transmission system operators (TSOs) are helping to
establish a climate-neutral society by 2050. In a paper published
today, TSOs from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the
Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland have launched a joint initiative
which highlights the enabling role they are playing in the energy
transition and provides concrete examples of their enabling
activities. The group of TSOs teamed up to further analyse how their
activities contribute to decarbonisation and develop ways to support
the energy system to become carbon-neutral. They are strongly
committed to reducing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,
supporting sustainable development and helping to transform the
electricity sector as it moves from being fossil-based to being
decarbonised.
In line with the aims of the 2015 Paris Agreement, the European
Green Deal and related "Fit for 55 legislative package, the EU and
Switzerland have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. In
line with this, TSOs can contribute to decarbonisation and the
mitigation of global warming. The core of their activities and
responsibilities is to ensure the secure and high-quality delivery of
electricity across national and interconnected transmission grids,
which are the backbone of European society. However, the role TSOs
play has been widening. They are having to manage an increasingly
complex and digitalised energy system as Europe prepares itself for
carbon neutrality; this energy system is one in which the share of
fluctuating renewable energy sources and electricity uses are growing
and in which consumers are gradually being empowered to take on
active roles.
The electricity network will become the backbone of a greener
energy system
As outlined in long-term energy scenarios, which predict the
widespread adoption of electrical assets such as electric vehicles
and heat pumps, electricity will play a key role in the
decarbonisation of the economy due to the higher efficiency of
electrical end uses and the integration of renewables into the energy
system. The electricity grid will become the backbone of a greener
energy system and the work of TSOs will be crucial for achieving
Europes climate goals. TSOs are, therefore, currently playing the
role of energy transition enablers: they are facilitating the
decarbonisation of the European electricity system and, consequently,
the decarbonisation of society as a whole, and are using complex and
innovative tools to do so.
TSOs limit both their own carbon footprint (known as direct
emissions) and the carbon footprint of their value chains (indirect
emissions)
TSOs monitor their direct and indirect GHG emissions in line with
international GHG emission standards and implement measures to reduce
them. Measures taken in this respect include reducing SF6 leaks and
replacing SF6 gas with more favourable alternatives; efficiently
developing their infrastructure to limit grid losses; employing
energy efficiency measures; implementing green procurement
procedures; and adopting circular economy approaches.
TSOs integrate renewables and flexibility into the energy system
and support electrification
The share occupied by renewable energy sources is growing and
consumers are being empowered to take on active roles in the system.
By occupying a unique role in the energy value chain, TSOs are
enabling the energy transition through a wide range of activities,
from expanding their grids to facilitating the integration of
renewable energy, new electrical uses and flexible assets into the
system. Alongside these activities, TSOs are also facilitating
developments in market design and regulatory frameworks, embedding
digitalisation across their networks and investing in research and
development.
TSO activities impact the decarbonisation of the system as a whole
Given the crucial nature of their activities, an assessment of the
performance of TSOs with regard to sustainability and decarbonisation
should not stop at evaluations of their carbon footprint. Moreover,
in order to strengthen their work, TSOs should be explicitly
recognised at European level as enablers of the energy transition and
their activities should be clearly mentioned in GHG emission
inventories under common assessment and monitoring frameworks,
alongside GHG emission sources already associated with their carbon
footprint.
The paper comprises a detailed overview of TSO activities and
their contribution to the decarbonisation of European society. It
includes a number of flagship grid maintenance and development
projects undertaken by the papers authors, which illustrate their
activities and contribution to decarbonisation in a tangible way.
