  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
13.07.2021 09:02

APA ots news: 8 leading European transmission system operators launch a...

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung

APA ots news: 8 leading European transmission system operators launch a common initiative

The goal is to support the energy system to reach carbon

neutrality

Wien (APA-ots) - They have published a joint paper that highlights the

key enabling role TSOs are playing in the establishment of a

climate-neutral society by 2050

Reducing their carbon footprint and developing their transmission

infrastructure to integrate renewables into the system and support

electrification are the main ways they are helping to achieve this

goal

Reducing and limiting the carbon footprint of their own activities

and value chains; expanding and developing their electricity grids to

facilitate the integration of renewables and flexibility resources

into the system; and supporting the direct and indirect

electrification of different sectors of the economy: these are key

ways 8 leading transmission system operators (TSOs) are helping to

establish a climate-neutral society by 2050. In a paper published

today, TSOs from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the

Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland have launched a joint initiative

which highlights the enabling role they are playing in the energy

transition and provides concrete examples of their enabling

activities. The group of TSOs teamed up to further analyse how their

activities contribute to decarbonisation and develop ways to support

the energy system to become carbon-neutral. They are strongly

committed to reducing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,

supporting sustainable development and helping to transform the

electricity sector as it moves from being fossil-based to being

decarbonised.

In line with the aims of the 2015 Paris Agreement, the European

Green Deal and related "Fit for 55 legislative package, the EU and

Switzerland have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. In

line with this, TSOs can contribute to decarbonisation and the

mitigation of global warming. The core of their activities and

responsibilities is to ensure the secure and high-quality delivery of

electricity across national and interconnected transmission grids,

which are the backbone of European society. However, the role TSOs

play has been widening. They are having to manage an increasingly

complex and digitalised energy system as Europe prepares itself for

carbon neutrality; this energy system is one in which the share of

fluctuating renewable energy sources and electricity uses are growing

and in which consumers are gradually being empowered to take on

active roles.

The electricity network will become the backbone of a greener

energy system

As outlined in long-term energy scenarios, which predict the

widespread adoption of electrical assets such as electric vehicles

and heat pumps, electricity will play a key role in the

decarbonisation of the economy due to the higher efficiency of

electrical end uses and the integration of renewables into the energy

system. The electricity grid will become the backbone of a greener

energy system and the work of TSOs will be crucial for achieving

Europes climate goals. TSOs are, therefore, currently playing the

role of energy transition enablers: they are facilitating the

decarbonisation of the European electricity system and, consequently,

the decarbonisation of society as a whole, and are using complex and

innovative tools to do so.

TSOs limit both their own carbon footprint (known as direct

emissions) and the carbon footprint of their value chains (indirect

emissions)

TSOs monitor their direct and indirect GHG emissions in line with

international GHG emission standards and implement measures to reduce

them. Measures taken in this respect include reducing SF6 leaks and

replacing SF6 gas with more favourable alternatives; efficiently

developing their infrastructure to limit grid losses; employing

energy efficiency measures; implementing green procurement

procedures; and adopting circular economy approaches.

TSOs integrate renewables and flexibility into the energy system

and support electrification

The share occupied by renewable energy sources is growing and

consumers are being empowered to take on active roles in the system.

By occupying a unique role in the energy value chain, TSOs are

enabling the energy transition through a wide range of activities,

from expanding their grids to facilitating the integration of

renewable energy, new electrical uses and flexible assets into the

system. Alongside these activities, TSOs are also facilitating

developments in market design and regulatory frameworks, embedding

digitalisation across their networks and investing in research and

development.

TSO activities impact the decarbonisation of the system as a whole

Given the crucial nature of their activities, an assessment of the

performance of TSOs with regard to sustainability and decarbonisation

should not stop at evaluations of their carbon footprint. Moreover,

in order to strengthen their work, TSOs should be explicitly

recognised at European level as enablers of the energy transition and

their activities should be clearly mentioned in GHG emission

inventories under common assessment and monitoring frameworks,

alongside GHG emission sources already associated with their carbon

footprint.

The paper comprises a detailed overview of TSO activities and

their contribution to the decarbonisation of European society. It

includes a number of flagship grid maintenance and development

projects undertaken by the papers authors, which illustrate their

activities and contribution to decarbonisation in a tangible way.

Rückfragehinweis:

Austrian Power Grid AG

Mag. Christoph Schuh

Leitung Corporate Communications & Reputation Management/Unternehmenssprecher

+43 50 320 56230

christoph.schuh@apg.at

www.apg.at

Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12693/aom

*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER

INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***

OTS0021 2021-07-13/08:57

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Das Narrativ vom "Big Money", das den Krypto-Markt für sich entdeckt und erobert, hat eine Kettenreaktion von massiven Kapitalzuflüssen ausgelöst. Wie Sie davon profitieren können, erfahren Sie im B2B-Seminar heute um 11 Uhr. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Aufwärtstrend nimmt Allzeithoch ins Visier
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Siemens, Vonovia, RWE
Facebook-Tochter Whatsapp in Bedrängnis
Marktüberblick: Qiagen senkt Ziele
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Investments Made in China"
8 Irrtümer über Vermögensverwalter
Schnell mal danebengegriffen: Hilft Stockpicking?
Podcast: CIO Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Webinar: Flexibel, sicher und renditestark investieren. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Wettlauf ins All  Diese Aktien könnten vom Virgin-Galactic-Effekt profitieren
Das sind die Megatrends der Zukunft  und auf diese Firmen sollten Anleger setzen
Armutsfalle Pflege  was Angehörige wissen müssen
Aufstieg in den Dax40? Diese Kandidaten sind eine Chance für Anleger
Mit solch einer Strategie kann man auch im zweiten Halbjahr ganz gut fahren

News von

VW-Aktie, BASF und Deutsche Post: Die drei DAX-Vertreter nach neuen Geschäftszahlen im Check
Bitcoin-Kurs über 34.000 Dollar: Elon Musk sorgt bei Dogecoin für Aufsehen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: England hält an Öffnungsplänen ab 19. Juli fest
Newsticker Corona: Transatlantik-Koordinator - USA müssen Einreise erleichtern
DAX-Chartanalyse: 16.500 nach der Sommerpause

Heute im Fokus

DAX an Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen gewinnen -- VW stellt neue Konzernstrategie vor -- Gerresheimer wächst weiter -- Boeing wohl mit Produktionsschwierigkeiten -- Fraport, HelloFresh im Fokus

Lagarde: Neue EZB-Strategie sorgt für mehr Flexibilität. Nokia rechnet mit Erhöhung seiner Jahresziele. HSBC, NatWest & Co.: Britische Notenbank hebt Dividendenbeschränkung für große Geldhäuser auf. BASF steigt bei indischem Hydrokultur-Startup ein. Deutsche HVPI-Inflation lässt im Juni nach. Chinas Außenhandel legt im Juni stärker zu als erwartet. IPO: US-Grillhersteller Weber beantragt Börsengang in New York.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Ölpreis Ende des Jahres?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen