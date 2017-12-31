Aperio Adds Medidata Edge eTMF and CTMS in Expansion Agreement

Aperio, a leading clinical research organization (CRO) formerly known as
iNNO Clinical Outcomes, has expanded its use of the Medidata
Clinical Cloud ® platform to include Edge
eTMF and Edge
CTMS, Medidata announced today. By unifying its CTMS and eTMF on the
same platform, Aperio can unify its content, workflows and data for all
aspects of its research starting with study planning, all the way
through study close.
The eTMF deal represents a replacement of one of Medidatas important
competitors, while the CTMS agreement is a replacement of Aperios own
legacy CTMS system. This agreement also is an expansion of their earlier
deployment of Rave
Coder and Medidata
Rave®, the worlds leading solution for capturing, managing and
reporting patient data.
"We selected Medidata for our EDC, eTMF and CTMS solutions because we
wanted a platform that could provide us a single source of truth with
excellent reporting capabilities allowing us to provide transparency to
our sponsors. said Faye Woolf, CEO of Aperio. "Having a partnership
with a technology company whose foundation is EDC was a critical factor.
Medidata has systematically grown clinical software solutions around
this great technology with proven processes for implementation. On the
relationship of Medidata and Aperio, Faye explained that "Corporately
were new to the Medidata partnership, but our staff have been using it
extensively for years with great success.
Expanding the use of Medidatas unified solutions will enable Aperio to
streamline their clinical operations by managing all study data and
documents in a single secure platform. Medidatas Clinical Cloud, the
industrys leading unified platform, will enable Aperio to manage their
entire end-to-end clinical process in a consistent and secure platform
thereby accelerating clinical development while dramatically reducing
their trial cost and risk.
"Aperios decision to add our eTMF and CTMS solutions to their platform
is a reflection of the unique value that we are bringing to our
customers and partners who recognize the importance of unifying those
solutions on one platform, said Michael Pray, executive vice president
of global sales at Medidata. "CROs are facing more pressure than ever to
quickly start up their studies and effectively manage the trial process.
If an organization has CTMS and wishes to add eTMF capabilities, or vice
versa, the smartest approach is to unify both on a single platform to
achieve these goals.
About Medidata
Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled
expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000
pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic
medical centers and contract research organizations around the world.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life
sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are
individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to
create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com
About Aperio Clinical Outcomes
Aperio
Clinical Outcomes provides full, customizable clinical research
services across multiple therapeutic areas. Dedicated to transparent
interactions with clients, Aperio also offers consulting services in
Quality Assurance, Strategic Resourcing, and practical application of
the latest Clinical Trial Technology.
In an industry flooded with data, metrics and technology, Aperio remains
steadfastly focused on the most important part of the process: people.
From start-up to close out and every point in between, Aperio works with
its partners to deliver outcomes that will improve patient care and save
lives.
Aperio Clinical Outcomes.
We make it clear.
