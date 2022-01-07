  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
07.01.2022 22:27

Apollo and Anjac Announce Closing of Arrangement

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSX: AHC, OTCQX: AHCCF) ("Apollo or the "Company) and Anjac SAS ("Anjac) are pleased to announce that they have completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement) under section 182 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) ("OBCA) among Apollo, Anjac and 1000009701 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser), pursuant to which, among other things, the Purchaser has acquired all of Apollos issued and outstanding Class B shares ("Apollo Shares) other than certain Apollo Shares held by Charles Wachsberg and Richard Wachsberg.

Following the overwhelming support of holders of Apollo Shares ("Shareholders) approving the Arrangement at the special meeting held on December 24, 2021, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approved the Arrangement on January 4, 2021. Under the terms of the Arrangement, each former Shareholder is entitled to receive $4.50 per Apollo Share in cash (the "Consideration). Prior to completion of the Arrangement, the Purchaser did not own any Apollo Shares.

"Our partnership with Anjac will leverage Apollos broad service capabilities for its global clients. Anjacs established and proprietary credentials in personal care and OTC technologies will complement Apollos incomparable leadership in driving distinctive, strategic, and first to market product innovation for the benefit of its cherished family of customers.  Charles Wachsberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Apollo

Further details of the Arrangement are set out in Apollos management information circular dated November 25, 2021 (the "Circular). Registered Shareholders should send their completed and executed letters of transmittal and certificates representing their Apollo Shares to the depositary for the Transaction, TSX Trust Company, in accordance with the instructions contained in the letter of transmittal as soon as possible in order to receive the Consideration to which they are entitled pursuant to the Arrangement. A copy of the Circular and the letter of transmittal can be found under Apollos profile at www.sedar.com.

Anjac and Apollo expect the Apollo Shares to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTCQX Marketplace in the near future. Apollo will also apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable securities laws and to cease to be an offering corporation under the OBCA.

ADVISORS

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as Anjacs Canadian and French legal counsel, respectively, and Raymond James Ltd. acted as Anjacs financial advisor. Jeausserand Audouard and Hottinguer Corporate Finance acted as Anjacs French legal counsel and financial advisor, respectively, in connection with the financing for the Arrangement.

Miller Thomson LLP and Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as Apollos Canadian legal counsel and financial advisor, respectively. Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP and Cormark Securities Inc. acted as legal counsel and financial advisor, respectively, to the Apollo special committee.

ABOUT APOLLO HEALTHCARE CORP.

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Apollo Healthcare Corp. is one of the largest private label personal care product manufacturers in North America, developing and manufacturing retailer branded and private label products for major North American retailers. Apollos products are sold globally in tens of thousands of stores and its North American customer base spans across major grocery, drug, and mass merchandise retailers, as well as wholesale clubs. In addition to private label products, Apollo also manufactures customized products for various institutional clients on a contract basis.

ABOUT ANJAC SAS

Anjac is a family-owned industrial group, and association health laboratories, beauty and wellness brands, that creates, develops and manufactures, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and beauty products. The Anjac group of companies is made up of 13 leading, complementary companies with 21 research, development and production facilities across the health, hygiene, beauty and food supplements industries. Anjac was founded in 2008, has approximately 2,500 employees globally, and is based in Paris, France.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of Apollo as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect, "anticipate, "continue, "estimate, "objective, "ongoing, "may, "will, "project, "should, "believe, "plans, "intends and similar expressions (including negative and grammatical variations) are intended to identify forward-looking information and statements; however, all forward-looking information and statements may not be identified by such words. In particular, this press release contains, without limitation, forward-looking information and statements pertaining to: delivery of duly completed letters of transmittal to TSX Trust Company by registered Shareholders in order to receive the Consideration; the timing of the delisting of the Apollo Shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTCQX Marketplace; Apollo ceasing to be a reporting issuer and offering corporation. The forward-looking information and statements in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risks, factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Risk Factors in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 15, 2021 and in the section entitled "Risk Factors in the Circular and other documents filed by the Company with the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulators across Canada. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information and statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements included in this press release, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are made as at the date of this press release and Apollo does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, including to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Anjac in connection with the completion of the Arrangement (a copy of which can also be found under Apollos profile at www.sedar.com), please contact:

Apollo Healthcare Corp.
info@apollocorp.com
Phone: 416-758-3700
www.apollocorp.com

Nachrichten zu Acasta Enterprises Inc (A) Restricted Voting

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Acasta Enterprises A News
RSS Feed
Acasta Enterprises A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Acasta Enterprises Inc (A) Restricted Voting

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Acasta Enterprises A News

22:27 UhrApollo and Anjac Announce Closing of Arrangement
Weitere Acasta Enterprises A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Hat 2022 das Zeug zu einem weiteren Rekord-Börsenjahr?
Vontobel: Vontobel Tech-Stockping Thomas Rappold: "Den Dollar für 50 Cent kaufen!"
Air France-KLM braucht wohl weitere Milliarden
Ausblick 2022: DAX 13.500, Gold 2100 und EUR/USD bei 1,25?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETHENEA: Indexprognosen - Der Blick in die Glaskugel
Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Viel mehr Grau als Schwarz und Weiß
Nasdaq-Ausblick: Achtung Dickschiffe!
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Acasta Enterprises A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Acasta Enterprises A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Peloton Alternativen: Spinningbikes für Zuhause
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Die Wärmepumpe kommt - Das sind die Fehler, die Hausbesitzer vermeiden sollten
Vier Top-Experten, 26 Aktien  das sind die Favoriten der Profis für 2022
Die Wette gegen Tesla  und eine 9-Prozent-Dividenden-Idee

News von

DAX deutlich im Minus - Fed-Signale zur Geldpolitik verderben Anlegern die Laune
Daimler, Allianz und RWE: Drei deutsche Top-Kauftipps von Julius Bär für 2022
DAX-Chartanalyse: Potenzial vorerst ausgeschöpft
Zwei Entscheidungen des Bundesfinanzhofs: Keine Steuerpause für Erben
Deutsche Telekom, Flatex & Co.: Die sechs deutschen Top-Aktientipps von Jefferies für 2022

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow stabil, Nasdaq schwach -- Deutsche Bank hält an Jahreszielen fest -- Daimler mit schlechtem Schlussquartal -- GameStop, T-Mobile US, MorphoSys im Fokus

Sonos setzt sich in Patentstreit mit Google durch. CEO Tim Cook hat 2021 fast 100 Millionen Dollar verdient. Airbus lieferte 2021 wohl zwischen 605 und 611 Flugzeuge aus - Millionenklage in den Niederlanden. US-Wirtschaft schafft im Dezember weniger Stellen als erwartet. Symrise verstärkt Bereich Tiernahrung mit Zukauf in Niederlanden. AstraZeneca und Neurimmune kooperieren bei NI006.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt 2022 zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen