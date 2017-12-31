09.04.2018 14:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the "Company or "ARI) (NYSE:ARI), today announced the Company will hold a conference call to review its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Companys first quarter 2018 financial results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. During the conference call, Company officers will review first quarter 2018 performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Teleconference Details:

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the Companys first quarter 2018 earnings teleconference call should dial from the U.S., (877) 331-6553, or from outside the U.S., (760) 666-3769, shortly before 9:00 a.m. and reference the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Teleconference Call (number 7476087). Please note the teleconference call will be available for replay beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, 2018 and ending at midnight on Thursday, May 10, 2018. To access the replay, callers from the U.S. should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the U.S. should dial (404) 537-3406, and enter conference identification number 7476087.

Webcast:

The conference call will also be available on the Company's website at www.apolloreit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $248.9 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When used in this release, the words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, plan, continue, intend, should, may or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; the Companys ability to deploy the proceeds of its capital raises or acquire its target assets; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12.02.18
Ausblick: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.10.17
Ausblick: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance News
RSS Feed
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Amazon.com, Inc. - Abriss-Gap eröffnet weiteres Abwärtspotenzial
HSBC: Jetzt die letzten Plätze sichern - Proffe und Scherer auf der Invest 2018!
Tesla  vor dem nächsten Kurssprung?! Diese Marken sollten Anleger kennen!
Vontobel: Einladung zur INVEST Messe Stuttgart
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Deutsche Bank hat neuen Vorstandschef
ING Markets: DAX - Bemerkenswerte relative Stärke
DZ BANK  DAX: Zyklentechnische Risiken nehmen zu
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 7. April bis 13. April 2018
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wenn der Assistenztrainer zum Cheftrainer wird
In der Wundernation wächst eine gewaltige Kreditblase
Dieses Extra-Geld vom Arbeitgeber bekommen Sie ganz einfach
Diese Fallen lauern beim Sparen für Kinder
Vorsicht vor dem neuen Beratungs-Trick der Versicherer

News von

Rente sichern durch freiwillige Beiträge
DAX: Ab 12.500 wird die Luft dünn
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Neuer Chef, alte Probleme
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Interessanter Discounter für Anleger

News von

Deichmann-Chef erklärt, warum er nicht bei Amazon verkauft und nichts von verkaufsoffenen Sonntagen hält
US-Politologe Bremmer: Trump kann drei große Erfolge vorweisen - aber sie sind mit hohen Risiken verbunden
Ex-Telekom-Chef erklärt, welche simple Strategie zum Erfolg im Job führt
dm und Rossmann setzen auf ungewöhnliche Produkte, um gegen Amazon zu bestehen
Saudischer Kronprinz plant milliardenschweres Mega-Projekt mit Richard Branson

Heute im Fokus

DAX kaum bewegt -- Führungswechsel an Deutsche Bank-Spitze: Sewing folgt auf Cryan -- Lufthansa streicht mehr als 800 Flüge wegen Warnstreiks -- Zalando, Commerzbank, Boeing im Fokus

Kurseinbruch am russischen Aktienmarkt wegen US-Sanktionen. Facebook-Chef vor Befragungen im US-Kongress. BVB-Aktie legt nach gestrigem Sieg deutlich zu. Deutschlands Staatsverschuldung sinkt offenbar 2019 unter 60 Prozent. Neue US-Sanktionen gegen Russland treffen Oligarchen und Firmen. China prüft wohl Yuan-Abwertung als Druckmittel im Handelsstreit.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
KW 14: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Worin sehen Sie die wichtigste Aufgabe der neuen Regierung in Berlin?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:21 Uhr
DAX kaum bewegt -- Führungswechsel an Deutsche Bank-Spitze: Sewing folgt auf Cryan -- Lufthansa streicht mehr als 800 Flüge wegen Warnstreiks -- Zalando, Commerzbank, Boeing im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:46 Uhr
Investmentgröße Jack Bogle: Sowas habe ich in 66 Jahren am Markt noch nie gesehen
Standardwerte
14:45 Uhr
Analyst: 40 Prozent der Gewinne der Trump-Rally sind schon wieder verpufft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
Scout24 AGA12DM8
AlibabaA117ME
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9