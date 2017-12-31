Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the "Company or "ARI)
(NYSE:ARI), today announced the Company will hold a conference call to
review its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 3, 2018
at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Companys first quarter 2018 financial
results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2,
2018. During the conference call, Company officers will review first
quarter 2018 performance, discuss recent events and conduct a
question-and-answer period.
Teleconference Details:
Members of the public who are interested in participating in the
Companys first quarter 2018 earnings teleconference call should dial
from the U.S., (877) 331-6553, or from outside the U.S., (760) 666-3769,
shortly before 9:00 a.m. and reference the Apollo Commercial Real Estate
Finance, Inc. Teleconference Call (number 7476087). Please note the
teleconference call will be available for replay beginning at 1:00 p.m.
on Thursday, May 3, 2018 and ending at midnight on Thursday, May 10,
2018. To access the replay, callers from the U.S. should dial (855)
859-2056 and callers from outside the U.S. should dial (404) 537-3406,
and enter conference identification number 7476087.
Webcast:
The conference call will also be available on the Company's website at www.apolloreit.com.
To listen to a live broadcast, please go to the site at least 15 minutes
prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and
install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be
available for 30 days on the Company's website.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate
investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and
manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate
financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.
The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC,
a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of
Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading global alternative investment
manager with approximately $248.9 billion of assets under management as
of December 31, 2017.
