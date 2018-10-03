finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Usability-Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
03.10.2018 00:10
Bewerten
(0)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the "Company or "ARI) (NYSE:ARI) today announced the pricing of its public offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced at 98.5% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any, from, and including, October 5, 2018. The Company has granted to the underwriters a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, plus accrued interest, if any. The Notes will bear interest at a rate equal to 5.375% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2019. The conversion rate will initially equal 48.7187 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which is equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $20.53 per share of common stock, representing an approximate 10% conversion premium based on the closing price of the Company's common stock of $18.66 per share on October 2, 2018. The initial conversion rate is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events, but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at the Companys election. The Notes will mature on October 15, 2023. The offering is expected to close on or about October 5, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

ARI intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repurchase, redemption or exchange of its outstanding debt and equity securities from time to time, the acquisition or origination of its target assets, which include performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments, and for working capital. Pending such uses, ARI may use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to temporarily reduce borrowings under its repurchase agreements.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, and J.P. Morgan are the joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and become effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement (and, when available, the final prospectus supplement) and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering can be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, or by telephone at (800) 503-4611, or by email at prospectus.CPDG@db.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by calling 866-803-9204.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $269.5 billion of assets under management at June 30, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When used in this release, the words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, plan, continue, intend, should, may or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; the Companys ability to deploy the proceeds of its capital raises or acquire its target assets; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.08.18
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Alliance Resource Partners, JMP Group, Oxford Square Capital and AT&T (Zacks)
23.07.18
Ausblick: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.04.18
Ausblick: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
12.02.18
Ausblick: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.10.17
Ausblick: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance News
RSS Feed
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Infoabende und Webinare - jetzt registrieren!
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Der einfachste Weg führt nach oben
DZ BANK - SAP: Ausblick erhöht / SAP wächst weiter
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Express Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Airbus - Der lachende Dritte?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Zweite Abwärtswelle im S&P 500 im Anmarsch?
HSBC: Apple - Ein echter Dauerbrenner
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesen Einstellungen senken Sie ihre Heizkosten sofort
Undurchlässiger Dax spricht nicht für die Zukunftsfähigkeit Deutschlands
Den Deutschen steht ein teurer Winter bevor
Anmeldung zum Geld-Check
So machen Sie mehr aus Ihrem Geld

News von

Goldpreis: Unter den Profis wird die Stimmung immer schlechter
Europas Börsen unter Druck - Italien belastet - Autobauer gefragt
Siemens-Aktie: Weitere Kursverluste voraus - So setzen Anleger den Hebel an
Metro-Aktie: Konzern stellt Real zum Verkauf - Was Anleger tun sollten
Dax-Chartanalyse: Kommt da die nächste Kaufwelle?

News von

Das sagen Experten zu Elon Musks Einigung mit der US-Börsenaufsicht
Ein 29-Jähriger hat nach Uni-Abbruch Investments von Peter Thiel ergattert und 480 Millionen Dollar für sein Startup gesammelt
Die Rivalität zwischen Puma und adidas spaltet ihre Gründungsstadt seit 70 Jahren
Oprah Winfrey ist 3 Milliarden Dollar wert - dafür gibt sie ihr Geld aus
Ikea steigt in eine hart umkämpfte Milliarden-Branche ein

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter in den Feiertag -- Dow markiert Rekord -- Auto-Aktien dank Diesel-Einigung mit Gewinnen -- VW trennt sich von Stadler -- GERRY WEBER tauscht Chef aus -- Tesla, Tilray im Fokus

Spanischer Ölkonzern Cepsa kehrt an Madrider Börse zurück. Produktion des Tesla Model 3 nimmt Fahrt auf. BMW macht bei Diesel-Hardware-Nachrüstung nicht mit. Amazon setzt Mindestlohn für US-Mitarbeiter auf 15 Dollar hoch. Pepsi erwartet mehr Wachstum. Fed überdenkt offenbar Definition von "Großbank". Nordex-Aktien sacken auf Tief seit April.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 39: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie strukturierte Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
02.10.18
DAX geht leichter in den Feiertag -- Dow markiert Rekord -- Auto-Aktien dank Diesel-Einigung mit Gewinnen -- VW trennt sich von Stadler -- GERRY WEBER tauscht Chef aus -- Tesla, Tilray im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Bauboom: Stabiles Depot mit diesen Bau-Aktien
Aktie im Fokus
02.10.18
Der Börsenmonat mit der wohl stärksten Volatilität hat begonnen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Baumot Group AGA2G8Y8
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Siemens AG723610
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
GAZPROM903276