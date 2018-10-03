Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the "Company or "ARI)
(NYSE:ARI) today announced the pricing of its public offering of $200
million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2023
(the "Notes"). The Notes were priced at 98.5% of their principal amount,
plus accrued interest, if any, from, and including, October 5, 2018. The
Company has granted to the underwriters a 13-day option to purchase up
to an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes at
the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, plus accrued
interest, if any. The Notes will bear interest at a rate equal to 5.375%
per year, payable semiannually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of
each year, beginning on April 15, 2019. The conversion rate will
initially equal 48.7187 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal
amount of Notes, which is equivalent to a conversion price of
approximately $20.53 per share of common stock, representing an
approximate 10% conversion premium based on the closing price of the
Company's common stock of $18.66 per share on October 2, 2018. The
initial conversion rate is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of
certain events, but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid
interest. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver, as the case
may be, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and
shares of its common stock, at the Companys election. The Notes will
mature on October 15, 2023. The offering is expected to close on or
about October 5, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
ARI intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general
corporate purposes, which may include the repurchase, redemption or
exchange of its outstanding debt and equity securities from time to
time, the acquisition or origination of its target assets, which include
performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and
other commercial real estate-related debt investments, and for working
capital. Pending such uses, ARI may use a portion of the net proceeds
from the offering to temporarily reduce borrowings under its repurchase
agreements.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, and J.P. Morgan are
the joint book-running managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission and become effective under
the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering will be made only
by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy
of the preliminary prospectus supplement (and, when available, the final
prospectus supplement) and the accompanying prospectus related to the
offering can be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC,
Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282,
telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall
Street, New York, NY 10005, or by telephone at (800) 503-4611, or by
email at prospectus.CPDG@db.com;
or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus
Department, or by calling 866-803-9204.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other
jurisdiction.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate
investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and
manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate
financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.
The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC,
a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of
Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading global alternative investment
manager with approximately $269.5 billion of assets under management at
June 30, 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be
covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking
statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of
which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's
control. These forward-looking statements include information about
possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial
condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When
used in this release, the words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate,
plan, continue, intend, should, may or similar expressions, are intended
to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the
following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: the return on
equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance
assets; the Companys ability to deploy the proceeds of its capital
raises or acquire its target assets; and risks associated with investing
in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the
general economy. For a further list and description of such risks and
uncertainties, see the reports filed by the Company with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other
risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs,
assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into
account all information currently available to the Company.
Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The
Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
