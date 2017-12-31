Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the "Company or "ARI)
(NYSE:ARI) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March
31, 2018.
First Quarter 2018 Highlights
-
Reported net income available to common stockholders of $42.6 million,
or $0.38 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended
March 31, 2018, as compared to $37.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted
share of common stock, for the three months ended March 31, 2017;
-
Reported Operating Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure defined
below) of $47.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share of common stock,
for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to $38.6
million, or $0.41 per diluted share of common stock, for the three
months ended March 31, 2017;
-
Generated $63.2 million of net interest income during the quarter from
the Companys $4.1 billion commercial real estate loan portfolio;
-
Committed $921.9 million to new commercial real estate loans ($488.7
million of which was funded at closing) and funded an additional $18.4
million for loans closed prior to the quarter;
-
Subsequent to quarter end, committed $238.8 million to new commercial
real estate loans ($236.3 million of which was funded at closing),
bringing year-to-date loan commitments to $1.2 billion;
-
Completed an underwritten public offering of 15.5 million shares of
common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters option
to purchase additional shares, raising net proceeds of approximately
$275.9 million; and
-
Declared a $0.46 dividend per share of common stock for the three
months ended March 31, 2017.
"ARIs solid performance during the first quarter of 2018 underscores
the strength of the Companys commercial real estate debt platform,
said Stuart Rothstein, Chief Executive Officer and President of the
Company. "ARI committed to $922 million of new loans during the quarter
and we continue to build a healthy pipeline for the Company.
First Quarter 2018 Investment Activity
New Investments During the first
quarter of 2018, ARI committed capital to the following commercial real
estate debt investments:
-
$863.9 million of first mortgage loans ($477.0 million of which were
funded during the quarter); and
-
$58.0 million of subordinate loans ($11.7 million of which were funded
during the quarter).
Funding of Previously Closed Loans
During the first quarter of 2018, ARI funded $18.4 million for loans
closed prior to the quarter.
Loan Repayments During the first
quarter of 2018, ARI received $137.9 million from loan repayments,
including $120.4 million from first mortgage loans and $17.5 million
from subordinate loans.
Quarter End Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio Summary
The following table sets forth certain information regarding the
Companys commercial real estate loan portfolio at March 31, 2018 ($
amounts in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
Amortized Cost
|
|
Weighted
Average
Coupon(1)
|
|
Weighted
Average
All-in
Yield(1)(2)
|
|
Secured Debt(3)
|
|
Cost of
Funds
|
|
Equity at
Cost(4)
|
Commercial mortgage loans, net
|
|
$
|
3,029,240
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,212,749
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,846,772
|
Subordinate loans, net
|
|
|
1,038,254
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,038,254
|
Total/Weighted Average
|
|
$
|
4,067,494
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,209,686
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,885,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Weighted-Average Coupon and Weighted Average All-in-Yield are based
upon the applicable benchmark rates as of March 31, 2018 on the
floating rate loans.
|
(2)
|
|
Weighted-Average All-in-Yield includes the amortization of deferred
origination fees, loan origination costs and accrual of both
extension and exit fees.
|
(3)
|
|
Net of deferred financing of $14,037.
|
(4)
|
|
Represents loan portfolio at amortized cost plus loan proceeds held
by servicer less secured debt outstanding.
|
|
|
Book Value
The Companys book value per share of common stock was $16.31 at March
31, 2018, as compared to book value per share of common stock of $16.30
at December 31, 2017.
Subsequent Events
The following events occurred subsequent to quarter end:
New Investments Subsequent to
quarter end, ARI committed capital to the following commercial real
estate loans:
-
$238.8 million of first mortgage loans ($236.3 million of which were
funded during the quarter); and
Funding of Previously Closed Loans
Subsequent to quarter end, ARI funded $20.4 million for previously
closed loans.
Loan Repayments Subsequent to
quarter end, ARI received $71.9 million from loan repayments, including
$1.0 million from first mortgage loans and $70.1 million from
subordinate loans.
DB Repurchase Facility Subsequent
to quarter end, ARI amended and restated the Companys master repurchase
agreement with Deutsche Bank AG, which ARI uses to finance first
mortgage loans. The amendment increased the borrowing capacity from
$450.0 million to $800.0 million and enables ARI to elect to receive
advances in either U.S. dollars, British pounds or Euros.
Operating Earnings
Operating Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined by
the Company as net income available to common stockholders, computed in
accordance with GAAP, adjusted for (i) equity-based compensation expense
(a portion of which may become cash-based upon final vesting and
settlement of awards should the holder elect net share settlement to
satisfy income tax withholding), (ii) any unrealized gains or losses or
other non-cash items included in net income available to common
stockholders, (iii) unrealized income from unconsolidated joint
ventures, (iv) foreign currency gains (losses) other than realized
gains/(losses) related to interest income, (v) the non-cash amortization
expense related to the reclassification of a portion of the convertible
senior notes to stockholders equity in accordance with GAAP, and (vi)
provision for loan losses and impairments. Beginning with the quarter
ended September 30, 2016, the Company slightly modified its definition
of Operating Earnings to include realized gains (losses) on currency
swaps related to interest income on investments denominated in a
currency other than U.S. dollars. Operating Earnings may also be
adjusted to exclude certain other non-cash items, as determined by
ACREFI Management, LLC, the Companys external manager (the "Manager)
and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.
In order to evaluate the effective yield of the portfolio, the Company
uses Operating Earnings to reflect the net investment income of the
Companys portfolio as adjusted to include the net interest expense
related to the Companys derivative instruments. Operating Earnings
allows the Company to isolate the net interest expense associated with
the Companys swaps in order to monitor and project the Companys full
cost of borrowings. The Company also believes that its investors use
Operating Earnings, or a comparable supplemental performance measure, to
evaluate and compare the performance of the Company and its peers and,
as such, the Company believes that the disclosure of Operating Earnings
is useful to its investors. In addition, the Company has previously
disclosed that it has disposed of all of its CMBS as of December 31,
2017. Accordingly, the Company has disclosed Operating Earnings
excluding realized loss and costs from sale of CMBS because the Company
believes it is useful to investors to present the results of the
Company's ongoing operations while excluding the effects associated with
the disposal of its CMBS.
A significant limitation associated with Operating Earnings as a measure
of the Company's financial performance over any period is that it
excludes unrealized gains (losses) from investments. In addition, the
Companys presentation of Operating Earnings may not be comparable to
similarly-titled measures of other companies, who may use different
calculations. As a result, Operating Earnings should not be considered
as a substitute for the Companys GAAP net income as a measure of its
financial performance or any measure of its liquidity under GAAP.
Reconciliation of Operating Earnings to Net Income Available to
Common Stockholders
The table below reconciles Operating Earnings and Operating Earnings per
share of common stock with net income available to common stockholders
and net income available to common stockholders per share of common
stock for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2017($
amounts in thousands, except per share data):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2018
|
|
Earnings
Per Share
(Diluted)
|
|
Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2017
|
|
Earnings
Per Share
(Diluted)
|
|
Operating Earnings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
42,598
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
37,815
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
|
|
3,342
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
3,791
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
Unrealized gain on securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,852
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
Unrealized loss on derivative instruments
|
|
|
11,032
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
3,045
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
Foreign currency gain, net
|
|
|
(10,362
|
)
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
(3,326
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
Amortization of the convertible senior notes related to equity
reclassification
|
|
|
1,140
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
608
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
Income from unconsolidated joint venture
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(458
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
Total adjustments:
|
|
|
5,152
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
808
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Operating Earnings
|
|
$
|
47,750
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
38,623
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
Realized loss and costs on sale of CMBS
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
Operating Earnings excluding realized loss and costs from sale of
CMBS
|
|
$
|
47,750
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
39,665
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
110,211,853
|
|
|
|
|
|
91,612,447
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
111,871,429
|
|
|
|
|
|
92,998,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Information
The Company provides supplemental financial information to offer more
transparency into its results and make its reporting more informative
and easier to follow. The supplemental financial information is
available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.apolloreit.com.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is a real estate
investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and
manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate
financings, CMBS and other commercial real estate-related debt
investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI
Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect
subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading global
alternative investment manager with approximately $248.9 billion of
assets under management as of December 31, 2017.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.apolloreit.com.
|
|
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousandsexcept share
data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Assets:
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
98,310
|
|
|
$
|
77,671
|
|
Commercial mortgage loans, net (includes $2,176,126 and $2,148,368
pledged as collateral under secured debt arrangements in 2018 and
2017, respectively)
|
|
|
3,029,240
|
|
|
|
2,653,826
|
|
Subordinate loans, net
|
|
|
1,038,254
|
|
|
|
1,025,932
|
|
Loan proceeds held by servicer
|
|
|
30,281
|
|
|
|
302,756
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
46,087
|
|
|
|
28,420
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
4,242,172
|
|
|
$
|
4,088,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Secured debt arrangements, net (net of deferred financing costs of
$14,037 and $14,348 in 2018 and 2017, respectively)
|
|
$
|
1,212,749
|
|
|
$
|
1,330,847
|
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
|
|
585,972
|
|
|
|
584,897
|
|
Derivative liabilities, net
|
|
|
14,499
|
|
|
|
5,644
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
73,330
|
|
|
|
70,906
|
|
Payable to related party
|
|
|
8,092
|
|
|
|
8,168
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
1,894,642
|
|
|
|
2,000,462
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:
|
|
|
|
|
Series B preferred stock, 6,770,393 shares issued and outstanding
($169,260 aggregate liquidation preference) in 2018 and 2017
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
Series C preferred stock, 6,900,000 shares issued and outstanding
($172,500 aggregate liquidation preference) in 2018 and 2017
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized,
122,992,231 and 107,121,235 shares issued and outstanding in 2018
and 2017, respectively
|
|
|
1,230
|
|
|
|
1,071
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
|
2,444,036
|
|
|
|
2,170,078
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(97,873
|
)
|
|
|
(83,143
|
)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
2,347,530
|
|
|
|
2,088,143
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
4,242,172
|
|
|
$
|
4,088,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
(in thousandsexcept share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31, 2018
|
|
Three months ended
March 31, 2017
|
Net interest income:
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Interest income from commercial mortgage loans
|
|
$
|
52,114
|
|
|
$
|
34,398
|
|
Interest income from subordinate loans
|
|
|
33,853
|
|
|
|
34,390
|
|
Interest income from securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
6,054
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(22,740
|
)
|
|
|
(17,030
|
)
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
63,227
|
|
|
|
57,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses (includes equity-based
compensation of $3,342 and $3,791 in 2018 and 2017, respectively)
|
|
|
(4,998
|
)
|
|
|
(5,758
|
)
|
Management fees to related party
|
|
|
(8,092
|
)
|
|
|
(7,432
|
)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
(13,090
|
)
|
|
|
(13,190
|
)
|
Income from unconsolidated joint venture
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
458
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Realized loss on sale of assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,042
|
)
|
Unrealized gain on securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,852
|
|
Foreign currency gain
|
|
|
10,125
|
|
|
|
3,172
|
|
Loss on derivative instruments (includes unrealized losses of
$(8,855) and $(2,889) in 2018 and 2017, respectively)
|
|
|
(11,032
|
)
|
|
|
(3,045
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
49,433
|
|
|
|
47,125
|
|
Preferred dividends
|
|
|
(6,835
|
)
|
|
|
(9,310
|
)
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
42,598
|
|
|
$
|
37,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share of common stock
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
|
|
|
110,211,853
|
|
|
|
91,612,447
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
|
|
|
111,871,429
|
|
|
|
92,998,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend declared per share of common stock
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006348/en/