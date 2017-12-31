Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) or the "Company announced
that on April 4, 2018, its board of directors approved the application
of the modified asset coverage requirements set forth in new Section
61(a)(2) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended by The Small
Business Credit Availability Act ("SBCAA). As a result, the asset
coverage ratio test applicable to the Company will be decreased from
200% to 150%, effective April 4, 2019. The SBCAA was signed into law on
March 23, 2018 and includes a provision that permits business
development companies to operate with a reduced minimum asset coverage
ratio, provided that certain disclosure and approval requirements are
met.
Howard Widra, President of Apollo Investment Corporation commented, "We
intend to use the incremental investment capacity to invest in lower
risk assets which we believe will continue to support our strategy and
provide consistent and stable returns for our shareholders. We believe
that the ability to increase our leverage provides a unique opportunity
for AINV given the robust volume of senior floating rate assets
currently originated by the Apollo platform. Over the next year, we will
work closely with all constituents our lenders, our shareholders, the
rating agencies, and our Board to discuss how this additional capital
will be deployed, and the impact to the Company.
About Apollo Investment Corporation
Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) is a closed-end investment
company that has elected to be treated as a business development company
under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily
in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured
debt, loan investments, and/or equity in private middle-market
companies. The Company may also invest in the securities of public
companies and structured products and other investments such as
collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The Company
seeks to provide private financing solutions for private companies that
do not have access to the more traditional providers of credit. Apollo
Investment Corporation is managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P.,
an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading global
alternative investment manager. For more information, please visit www.apolloic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including,
but not limited to, statements as to our future operating results; our
business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; the
impact of investments that we expect to make; our contractual
arrangements and relationships with third parties; the dependence of our
future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries
in which we invest; the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve
their objectives; our expected financings and investments; the adequacy
of our cash resources and working capital; and the timing of cash flows,
if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies.
We may use words such as "anticipates, "believes, "expects,
"intends, "will, "should, "may and similar expressions to identify
forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on currently
available operating, financial and competitive information and are
subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from our historical experience and our
present expectations. Statements regarding the following subjects, among
others, may be forward-looking: the return on equity; the yield on
investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; new strategic
initiatives; the ability to reposition the investment portfolio; the
market outlook; future investment activity; and risks associated with
investing in real estate assets, including changes in business
conditions and the general economy. Undue reliance should not be placed
on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of
the date on which they are made. We do not undertake to update our
forward-looking statements unless required by law.
