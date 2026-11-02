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Appendix 3A.1 - Not. of dividend / distribution

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Westpac Banking Corp.
22.92 EUR -0.08 EUR -0.37 %
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Westpac Banking Corporation / Key word(s): Dividend
Appendix 3A.1 - Not. of dividend / distribution

02.11.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

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Westpac Banking Corporation

Dividend Distribution - WBC (Appendix 3A.1)

 

The announcement can be viewed at:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4286B_1-2026-11-2.pdf

A copy of this release has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

 

2 November 2026

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This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2426552  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.