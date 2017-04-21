Apple Hospitality REIT Announces February 2018 Distribution

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) (the "Company or "Apple
Hospitality), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a
regular monthly cash distribution of $0.10 per common share for the
month of February 2018. The distribution is payable on February 15,
2018, to shareholders of record as of February 2, 2018.
Based on the Companys common stock closing price of $19.64 on January
18, 2018, the annualized distribution of $1.20 per common share
represents an annual yield of approximately 6.1 percent.
About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real
estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios
of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Companys
portfolio consists of 239 hotels, with approximately 30,300 guest rooms,
diversified across the Hilton® and Marriott® families of brands with
locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets throughout
34 states. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.
