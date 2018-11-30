Apple Hospitality REIT Announces June 2019 Distribution

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the "Company or "Apple
Hospitality) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a
regular monthly cash distribution of $0.10 per common share for the
month of June 2019. The distribution is payable on June 17, 2019, to
shareholders of record as of June 3, 2019.
Based on the Companys common stock closing price of $16.16 on May 20,
2019, the annualized distribution of $1.20 per common share represents
an annual yield of approximately 7.4 percent.
About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real
estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most
diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United
States. Apple Hospitalitys portfolio consists of 234 hotels with more
than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Companys portfolio
comprises 108 Marriott-branded hotels, 125 Hilton-branded hotels and one
Hyatt-branded hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this press release other than historical
facts may be considered forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements are predictions and generally can be
identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "may,
"believe, "expect, "anticipate, "intend, "estimate, "project,
"target, "goal, "plan, "should, "will, "predict, "potential,
"outlook, "strategy, and similar expressions that convey the
uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such statements involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the
actual results, performance, or achievements of Apple Hospitality to be
materially different from future results, performance or achievements
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors
include, but are not limited to, the ability of Apple Hospitality to
effectively acquire and dispose of properties; the ability of Apple
Hospitality to implement its operating strategy; changes in general
political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market
conditions; adverse changes in the real estate and real estate capital
markets; financing risks; litigation risks; regulatory proceedings or
inquiries; and changes in laws or regulations or interpretations of
current laws and regulations that impact Apple Hospitalitys business,
assets or classification as a real estate investment trust. Although
Apple Hospitality believes that the assumptions underlying the
forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the
assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore there can be no assurance
that such statements included in this press release will prove to be
accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the
forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such
information should not be regarded as a representation by Apple
Hospitality or any other person that the results or conditions described
in such statements or the objectives and plans of Apple Hospitality will
be achieved. In addition, Apple Hospitalitys qualification as a real
estate investment trust involves the application of highly technical and
complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code. Readers should
carefully review Apple Hospitalitys financial statements and the notes
thereto, as well as the risk factors described in Apple Hospitalitys
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not
limited to, in the section titled "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any
forward-looking statement that Apple Hospitality makes speaks only as of
the date of such statement. Apple Hospitality undertakes no obligation
to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or
cautionary factors, as a result of new information, future events, or
otherwise, except as required by law.
