finanzen.net
21.08.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces September 2019 Distribution

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the "Company or "Apple Hospitality) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.10 per common share for the month of September 2019. The distribution is payable on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2019.

Based on the Companys common stock closing price of $15.72 on August 20, 2019, the annualized distribution of $1.20 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 7.6 percent.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitalitys portfolio consists of 234 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Companys portfolio comprises 108 Marriott-branded hotels, 125 Hilton-branded hotels and one Hyatt-branded hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this press release other than historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "may, "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "intend, "estimate, "project, "target, "goal, "plan, "should, "will, "predict, "potential, "outlook, "strategy, and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Apple Hospitality to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of Apple Hospitality to effectively acquire and dispose of properties; the ability of Apple Hospitality to implement its operating strategy; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes in the real estate and real estate capital markets; financing risks; litigation risks; regulatory proceedings or inquiries; and changes in laws or regulations or interpretations of current laws and regulations that impact Apple Hospitalitys business, assets or classification as a real estate investment trust. Although Apple Hospitality believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore there can be no assurance that such statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Apple Hospitality or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or the objectives and plans of Apple Hospitality will be achieved. In addition, Apple Hospitalitys qualification as a real estate investment trust involves the application of highly technical and complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code. Readers should carefully review Apple Hospitalitys financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the risk factors described in Apple Hospitalitys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the section titled "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement that Apple Hospitality makes speaks only as of the date of such statement. Apple Hospitality undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

Nachrichten zu Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08.08.19
Apple Hospitality REIT stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
03.08.19
Ausblick: Apple Hospitality REIT legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
22.07.19
Apple Hospitality zahlt monatliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
11.05.19
Apple Hospitality REIT stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
06.05.19
Ausblick: Apple Hospitality REIT legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
25.03.19
Apple Hospitality meldet monatliche Dividende (MyDividends)
23.02.19
Ausblick: Apple Hospitality REIT zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.01.19
Apple Hospitality gibt monatliche Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Apple Hospitality REIT News
RSS Feed
Apple Hospitality REIT zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.08.2019Apple Hospitality REIT OverweightBarclays Capital
08.08.2018Apple Hospitality REIT BuyB. Riley FBR
31.01.2018Apple Hospitality REIT Equal WeightBarclays Capital
03.03.2017Apple Hospitality REIT HoldCanaccord Adams
29.11.2016Apple Hospitality REIT OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
12.08.2019Apple Hospitality REIT OverweightBarclays Capital
08.08.2018Apple Hospitality REIT BuyB. Riley FBR
29.11.2016Apple Hospitality REIT OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
16.12.2015Apple Hospitality REIT BuyCanaccord Adams
28.08.2015Apple Hospitality REIT OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
31.01.2018Apple Hospitality REIT Equal WeightBarclays Capital
03.03.2017Apple Hospitality REIT HoldCanaccord Adams
11.04.2016Apple Hospitality REIT Mkt PerformFBR Capital
08.01.2016Apple Hospitality REIT HoldBB&T Capital Markets
07.01.2016Apple Hospitality REIT NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Apple Hospitality REIT Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Apple Hospitality REIT News

22.07.19Apple Hospitality zahlt monatliche Dividende aus
03.08.19Ausblick: Apple Hospitality REIT legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
08.08.19Apple Hospitality REIT stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
06.08.19Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates
08.08.19Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Apple Hospitality REIT News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT FEINGOLD RESEARCH
5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
Trading lernen und Strategie testen  Jetzt beim Börsenspiel Trader anmelden und attraktive Preise gewinnen!
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Daimler vor Rebound?
HSBC: Gold  steht eine Neubewertung bevor?
DZ BANK - Grand City Properties: Erneute Schwäche bietet Short-Chancen
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Aegon, Axa, Allianz
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Apple Hospitality REIT-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Apple Hospitality REIT Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

China plant bereits eine Welt ohne Hongkong
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
-0,11 Prozent Rendite sind das Symbol für die neue Geld-Ära
So finden Sie die richtigen Bluetooth-Lautsprecher
So stark beeinflusst der Zinswahn den Goldpreis

News von

Dividenden auf Rekord: Die Aussichten, wo Anleger besonders viel kassieren
DAX: Die Luft nach oben wird dünner
Dax-Aufwind schlägt um - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen sollten
Dax verliert wieder Schwung - Notenbanken im Blick
Aktien, Sparbuch, Lebensversicherung: So schlecht schneiden die Deutschen mit ihren Geldanlagen ab

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt höher -- Dow letztlich im Plus -- OSRAM macht den Weg für ams-Angebot frei -- innogy mit Gewinnwarnung -- Neue Gerüchte um Renaul-Fiat-Chrysler-Fusion -- Commerzbank, Tesla, RWE im Fokus

Sitzungsprotokoll: US-Notenbank Fed betont Unsicherheit durch Handelskonflikte. Bertrandt zollt Auto-Flaute Tribut - Gewinnwarnung. Pfizer investiert hunderte Millionen Dollar in Gentherapie. Rocket-Beteiligung Global Fashion Group macht weiter Verlust. EU-Wettbewerbsbehörden prüfen angeblich Facebooks Libra.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 33 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings


Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Marktturbulenzen nehmen zu. Investieren Sie nun vermehrt in "sichere Häfen"?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
DAX schließt höher -- Dow letztlich im Plus -- OSRAM macht den Weg für ams-Angebot frei -- innogy mit Gewinnwarnung -- Neue Gerüchte um Renaul-Fiat-Chrysler-Fusion -- Commerzbank, Tesla, RWE im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Walmart klagt gegen Tesla wegen brennender Solarmodule
Aktie im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
OSRAM-Aktie nachbörslich auf Höhenflug: OSRAM hebt Stillhalteabkommen mit ams auf
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
MTU Aero Engines AG Em 2017A2G83P
XING (New Work)XNG888
Braas Monier Building Group S.A.BMSA01
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC SE566480
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
SteinhoffA14XB9
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985