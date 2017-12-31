Apple Hospitality REIT Provides Hurricane Florence Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the "Company or "Apple
Hospitality) today provided an update on operations at its hotels in
the path of Hurricane Florence.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by Hurricane
Florence, said Justin Knight, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Apple Hospitality REIT. "We are incredibly proud of the operating teams
at our hotels who have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and
well-being of our guests. We will continue to support them and the
surrounding communities as recovery from this storm continues.
Apple Hospitality owns five hotels that were in the primary path of
Hurricane Florence in eastern North Carolina. Preliminary reports from
initial property inspections have indicated some minor wind- and
water-related damage at these hotels; however, at this time the overall
damage and impact does not appear to be material. All of the Companys
hotels are now operational. The Company remains focused on the welfare
of guests and associates at its hotels and will continue to assess the
overall impact of the storm as the situation evolves at each of its
hotels. The Company maintains comprehensive insurance coverage for
property, business interruption and other risks with respect to all of
its hotels, with industry standard deductibles in each of the locations.
