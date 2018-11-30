Apple Hospitality REIT Recognizes 2018 Top Performers

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the "Company or "Apple Hospitality) today announced recipients of the Companys 2018 Apple Awards. The winners were chosen for their outstanding contributions to guest satisfaction and the overall performance of the Companys hotels in 2018.

"We are incredibly proud of the operating teams at our hotels and their efforts to maximize performance throughout the year, amidst a variety of market environments, noted Justin Knight, President and Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality. "We are fortunate to work with 23 management companies that we are confident are among the best in the industry. To recognize the best of the best, we have for many years selected winners of our Shining Apple and Management Company of the Year Awards. This year, we are excited to expand our program to recognize several individuals nominated by their management companies and peers for their outstanding contributions to our guests experiences and hotel operations. I congratulate the 2018 winners and thank all of the associates at our hotels for their dedication to exceptional hotel performance.

Management Company of the Year and Shining Apple Awards

Recipients of Apple Hospitalitys Management Company of the Year and Shining Apple Awards are selected based on balanced scorecard metrics, which measure the performance of each hotel across all facets of a hotels operations, including, but not limited to, asset quality, guest experience, revenue index targets and profitability. Apple Hospitality ranks all of its hotels and third-party management companies according to their scores. The Company is honored to present the following Apple Awards:

2018 Management Company of the Year Award  North Central Group

This award is presented to the management company that ranks the highest among Apple Hospitalitys third-party management companies based on balanced scorecard metrics. North Central Group is the winner of the 2018 award for outstanding achievements on all key measures of performance throughout the year. This is the second time North Central Group has earned this award. North Central Group, based in Middleton, Wisconsin, currently manages 10 of the Companys hotels.

This award is presented to the hotel that ranks the highest among the Companys hotels based on balanced scorecard metrics. Embassy Suites by Hilton Anchorage is the winner of the 2018 award for consistency in excellence across all performance metrics for the year, including exceeding budgeted total revenue by $500,000 and bringing 109 percent of that overage to the Hotels House Profit. The Companys Embassy Suites in Anchorage, Alaska, is managed by Stonebridge Companies, and the General Manager of the hotel is William Remmer.

Apple Hospitality also presents Shining Apple Awards on a quarterly basis to the hotels that rank the highest for the quarter based on balanced scorecard metrics.



First Quarter 2018 Shining Apple Award - Residence Inn by Marriott Houston I-10 West/Park Row

The Residence Inn in Houston, Texas, is managed by Texas Western Hospitality and led by General Manager Marco Gonzalez. Second Quarter 2018 Shining Apple Award - Homewood Suites by Hilton Cape Canaveral-Cocoa Beach and the Residence Inn by Marriott Chicago Lake Forest/Mettawa

The Homewood Suites in Cape Canaveral, Florida, is managed by LBA Hospitality and led by General Manager Anthony Stagni. The Residence Inn in Mettawa, Illinois, is managed by White Lodging and led by General Manager Mark Batchik. Third Quarter 2018 Shining Apple Award - Hampton Inn by Hilton St. Louis-Downtown and the Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Vanderbilt

The Hampton Inn in St. Louis, Missouri, is managed by The Raymond Group and led by General Manager Linda Mueller. The Hilton Garden Inn in Nashville, Tennessee, is managed by Vista Host and led by General Manager Justin Byler.

Individual Apple Awards

Recipients of these awards are nominated by their management companies or peers and selected based on their outstanding contributions to hotel performance and guest experience through innovation, team development, hospitality and leadership.

"The associates at our hotels are the heart of our business, Mr. Knight continued. "The outstanding level of hospitality we provide our guests is highlighted by the number of exceptional nominations we received for our Individual Apple Awards. It is a privilege to recognize the recipients of our 2018 awards for their impressive contributions.

The Company is honored to present the following Individual Apple Awards:

2018 Innovator Award  Michael Wilke, General Manager of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando at Seaworld ®

This award is presented to a management company team member who creates and implements innovative initiatives that result in improved hotel performance. Michael has made an impact from the moment he joined the hotels operating team in early 2018. He consistently works to enhance the overall guest experience while seeking opportunities to minimize expenses and maximize revenue, and it is an honor to recognize him for the many initiatives he has implemented that positively contribute to the hotels bottom-line performance. Michael is responsible for repurposing the onsite coffee shop as an indoor bar in the evenings, offering waterproof cellphone cases in the hotels markets for guests enjoying the areas nearby parks and many other resourceful initiatives. The Companys SpringHill Suites and Fairfield Inn & Suites in Orlando, Florida, are operated by Managed by Marriott (MxM).

This award is presented to a management company team member who exhibits strong leadership qualities and actively fosters a culture of shared success throughout the hotel. Brian, who has been with the hotel since 2017, is an inspirational leader who consistently works to teach, guide, develop and support his team, and it is a privilege to recognize him for the work environment he fosters where team members are engaged and focused on exceptional guest service. He leads by example and is consistent and true to development of team members, working with a sense of positivity, urgency and energy to create an environment of excellence. Brian is willing to help across all departments and his motivational approach is evident in the promotion of two associates to management positions within the last year. The Companys Courtyard in Fort Worth, Texas, is managed by LBA Hospitality.

This award is presented to a management company team member who consistently exhibits hospitality. Michelle was part of the hotels opening team in 2006, left for several years, and has been back since 2013. Michelle consistently provides guests the highest level of hospitality and service, and it is an honor to recognize her for her spirit to serve, professionalism and kindness. Michelle knows guests by name and is so committed to meeting their needs, she has bought them dinner, loaned them items they may have forgotten, and generally gone above and beyond to exceed their expectations. In addition to being a great service ambassador, Michelle is also one of the best sales lead generators for the property. Her efforts have secured some of the hotels top accounts over the years. The Companys Residence Inn in Houston, Texas, is managed by Texas Western Hospitality.

This award is presented to a management company team member who inspires others and consistently rises to the occasion to deliver an exceptional guest experience. After serving women, children and military personnel during the Bosnian War as a midwife, Sefika immigrated to the United States with her husband, son and daughter. Six years ago, she joined the hotel as an Inspector. Today, as the Director of Housekeeping, Sefika leads by example, inspires her team members to be their best, consistently works to improve guest service scores, and fosters valuable relationships across hotel departments, associates and guests. It is a privilege to recognize Sefika for her inspirational leadership and her dedication to each guests experience, both of which are evident in the hotels outstanding cleanliness scores. The SpringHill Suites in Vancouver, Washington, is managed by InnVentures.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitalitys portfolio consists of 234 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Companys portfolio comprises 108 Marriott-branded hotels, 125 Hilton-branded hotels and one Hyatt-branded hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

