Apple Hospitality REIT Recognizes 2018 Top Performers

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the "Company or "Apple
Hospitality) today announced recipients of the Companys 2018 Apple
Awards. The winners were chosen for their outstanding contributions to
guest satisfaction and the overall performance of the Companys hotels
in 2018.
"We are incredibly proud of the operating teams at our hotels and their
efforts to maximize performance throughout the year, amidst a variety of
market environments, noted Justin Knight, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Apple Hospitality. "We are fortunate to work with 23
management companies that we are confident are among the best in the
industry. To recognize the best of the best, we have for many years
selected winners of our Shining Apple and Management Company of the Year
Awards. This year, we are excited to expand our program to recognize
several individuals nominated by their management companies and peers
for their outstanding contributions to our guests experiences and hotel
operations. I congratulate the 2018 winners and thank all of the
associates at our hotels for their dedication to exceptional hotel
performance.
Management Company of the Year and Shining
Apple Awards
Recipients of Apple Hospitalitys Management Company of the Year and
Shining Apple Awards are selected based on balanced scorecard metrics,
which measure the performance of each hotel across all facets of a
hotels operations, including, but not limited to, asset quality, guest
experience, revenue index targets and profitability. Apple Hospitality
ranks all of its hotels and third-party management companies according
to their scores. The Company is honored to present the following Apple
Awards:
-
2018 Management Company of the Year Award North Central Group
This
award is presented to the management company that ranks the highest
among Apple Hospitalitys third-party management companies based on
balanced scorecard metrics. North Central Group is the winner of the
2018 award for outstanding achievements on all key measures of
performance throughout the year. This is the second time North Central
Group has earned this award. North Central Group, based in Middleton,
Wisconsin, currently manages 10 of the Companys hotels.
-
2018 Annual Shining Apple Award Embassy Suites by Hilton Anchorage
This
award is presented to the hotel that ranks the highest among the
Companys hotels based on balanced scorecard metrics. Embassy Suites
by Hilton Anchorage is the winner of the 2018 award for consistency in
excellence across all performance metrics for the year, including
exceeding budgeted total revenue by $500,000 and bringing 109 percent
of that overage to the Hotels House Profit. The Companys Embassy
Suites in Anchorage, Alaska, is managed by Stonebridge Companies, and
the General Manager of the hotel is William Remmer.
-
2018 Quarterly Shining Apple Awards
Apple Hospitality also
presents Shining Apple Awards on a quarterly basis to the hotels that
rank the highest for the quarter based on balanced scorecard metrics.
-
First Quarter 2018 Shining Apple Award - Residence Inn
by Marriott Houston I-10 West/Park Row
The Residence Inn
in Houston, Texas, is managed by Texas Western Hospitality and led
by General Manager Marco Gonzalez.
-
Second Quarter 2018 Shining Apple Award - Homewood Suites by
Hilton Cape Canaveral-Cocoa Beach and the Residence Inn by
Marriott Chicago Lake Forest/Mettawa
The Homewood Suites
in Cape Canaveral, Florida, is managed by LBA Hospitality and led
by General Manager Anthony Stagni. The Residence Inn in Mettawa,
Illinois, is managed by White Lodging and led by General Manager
Mark Batchik.
-
Third Quarter 2018 Shining Apple Award - Hampton Inn by Hilton
St. Louis-Downtown and the
Hilton Garden Inn Nashville
Vanderbilt
The Hampton Inn in St. Louis, Missouri, is
managed by The Raymond Group and led by General Manager Linda
Mueller. The Hilton Garden Inn in Nashville, Tennessee, is managed
by Vista Host and led by General Manager Justin Byler.
Individual Apple Awards
Recipients of these awards are nominated by their management companies
or peers and selected based on their outstanding contributions to hotel
performance and guest experience through innovation, team development,
hospitality and leadership.
"The associates at our hotels are the heart of our business, Mr. Knight
continued. "The outstanding level of hospitality we provide our guests
is highlighted by the number of exceptional nominations we received for
our Individual Apple Awards. It is a privilege to recognize the
recipients of our 2018 awards for their impressive contributions.
The Company is honored to present the following Individual Apple Awards:
-
2018 Innovator Award Michael Wilke, General Manager of the
SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott
Orlando at Seaworld®
This award is presented to a
management company team member who creates and implements innovative
initiatives that result in improved hotel performance. Michael has
made an impact from the moment he joined the hotels operating team in
early 2018. He consistently works to enhance the overall guest
experience while seeking opportunities to minimize expenses and
maximize revenue, and it is an honor to recognize him for the many
initiatives he has implemented that positively contribute to the
hotels bottom-line performance. Michael is responsible for
repurposing the onsite coffee shop as an indoor bar in the evenings,
offering waterproof cellphone cases in the hotels markets for guests
enjoying the areas nearby parks and many other resourceful
initiatives. The Companys SpringHill Suites and Fairfield Inn &
Suites in Orlando, Florida, are operated by Managed by Marriott (MxM).
-
2018 Team Builder/Talent Development Award Brian Tarvin,
General Manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Fort Worth Historic
Stockyards
This award is presented to a management company
team member who exhibits strong leadership qualities and actively
fosters a culture of shared success throughout the hotel. Brian, who
has been with the hotel since 2017, is an inspirational leader who
consistently works to teach, guide, develop and support his team, and
it is a privilege to recognize him for the work environment he fosters
where team members are engaged and focused on exceptional guest
service. He leads by example and is consistent and true to development
of team members, working with a sense of positivity, urgency and
energy to create an environment of excellence. Brian is willing to
help across all departments and his motivational approach is evident
in the promotion of two associates to management positions within the
last year. The Companys Courtyard in Fort Worth, Texas, is managed by
LBA Hospitality.
-
2018 Big Heart Award Michelle Ung, Front Desk Agent at the
Residence Inn by Marriott Houston West/Energy Corridor
This
award is presented to a management company team member who
consistently exhibits hospitality. Michelle was part of the hotels
opening team in 2006, left for several years, and has been back since
2013. Michelle consistently provides guests the highest level of
hospitality and service, and it is an honor to recognize her for her
spirit to serve, professionalism and kindness. Michelle knows guests
by name and is so committed to meeting their needs, she has bought
them dinner, loaned them items they may have forgotten, and generally
gone above and beyond to exceed their expectations. In addition to
being a great service ambassador, Michelle is also one of the best
sales lead generators for the property. Her efforts have secured some
of the hotels top accounts over the years. The Companys Residence
Inn in Houston, Texas, is managed by Texas Western Hospitality.
-
2018 Leadership in Action Award Sefika Tanjo, Director of
Housekeeping at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Portland Vancouver
This
award is presented to a management company team member who inspires
others and consistently rises to the occasion to deliver an
exceptional guest experience. After serving women, children and
military personnel during the Bosnian War as a midwife, Sefika
immigrated to the United States with her husband, son and daughter.
Six years ago, she joined the hotel as an Inspector. Today, as the
Director of Housekeeping, Sefika leads by example, inspires her team
members to be their best, consistently works to improve guest service
scores, and fosters valuable relationships across hotel departments,
associates and guests. It is a privilege to recognize Sefika for her
inspirational leadership and her dedication to each guests
experience, both of which are evident in the hotels outstanding
cleanliness scores. The SpringHill Suites in Vancouver, Washington, is
managed by InnVentures.
About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real
estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most
diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United
States. Apple Hospitalitys portfolio consists of 234 hotels with more
than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Companys portfolio
comprises 108 Marriott-branded hotels, 125 Hilton-branded hotels and one
Hyatt-branded hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.
