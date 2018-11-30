Approach Resources Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) today reported first
quarter 2019 financial and operational results.
Financial and operational highlights for first quarter 2019
-
Production of 906 MBoe or 10.1 MBoe/day
-
Net loss was $16.8 million or $0.18 per diluted share, and adjusted
net loss (non-GAAP) was $8.2 million or $0.09 per diluted share
-
Generated $9.8 million of EBITDAX (non-GAAP)
-
Streamlined senior management structure, significantly decreasing
current management compensation expenses
Adjusted net loss and EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. See
"Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures below for our
definitions and reconciliations of adjusted net loss and EBITDAX to net
loss.
Management Comment
Sergei Krylov, Approachs CEO, commented, "The Companys primary
near-term focus is improving our balance sheet and liquidity. We
continue to have constructive conversations with our largest
stakeholders, including the lenders in our revolving credit facility,
with respect to potential deleveraging transactions and our efforts to
improve our leverage and liquidity. In order to manage liquidity, we
have temporarily suspended our drilling and completion activity and have
taken decisive steps to reduce our corporate overhead. We have also
undertaken a comprehensive operational review to optimize and improve
our operating practices and evaluate capital deployment options focusing
on increasing investment returns.
Company Continues to Explore Deleveraging Alternatives
As of March 31, 2019, we were not in compliance with certain of our
financial covenants under our revolving credit facility. In order to
improve our leverage position, we have been and currently are, pursuing
or considering a number of deleveraging and strategic actions, which in
certain cases may require the consent of current lenders, stockholders
or bondholders.
As part of our review of deleveraging transactions, we are currently
engaged in discussions with Wilks Brothers, LLC, and its affiliate SDW
Investments, LLC (collectively, "Wilks) regarding their investment in
the Company, including, without limitation, a possible debt for equity
exchange and additional capital infusion into Approach. There can be no
assurance that these discussions will result in the consummation of any
transaction in a timely matter, if at all.
We have also reached an agreement with our credit facility lenders to
forgo enforcement of remedies for an event of default caused by our
failure to comply with certain financial covenants in the credit
facility for a period of 45 days. This agreement will terminate on June
22, 2019, unless earlier terminated due to additional events of default
under our credit facility, or a default under the agreement. In
addition, we are in continuing discussions with the lenders regarding a
potential extension of and amendments to the existing credit agreement.
As we have previously disclosed, our Board has formed a committee of
independent directors (the "Committee) to evaluate a potential exchange
transaction with the Wilks (the "Exchange Transaction) as well as other
financing alternatives and deleveraging transactions, including without
limitation (i) amendments or waivers to the covenants or other
provisions of our revolving credit facility, (ii) raising new capital in
private or public markets and (iii) restructuring our balance sheet
either in court or through an out of court agreement with creditors. We
are also considering operational matters such as adjusting our capital
budget and improving cash flows from operations by continuing to reduce
costs, and intend to continue to evaluate other strategic alternatives,
including: (i) acquiring assets with existing production and cash flows
by issuing preferred and common equity to finance such acquisitions;
(ii) selling existing producing or midstream assets; and (iii) merging
with a strategic partner.
There can be no assurance that we will be able to implement any of these
plans successfully, or that any of these discussions will result in an
agreement.
First Quarter 2019 Results
Production for first quarter 2019 totaled 906 Mboe, or 10.1 MBoe/d, made
up of 24% oil, 36% NGLs and 40% natural gas. Average realized commodity
prices for first quarter 2019, before the effect of commodity
derivatives, were $51.64 per Bbl of oil, $15.95 per Bbl of NGLs and
$1.25 per Mcf of natural gas. Our average realized price, including the
effect of commodity derivatives, was $22.87 per Boe for first quarter
2019. Our realized prices for natural gas have been adversely impacted
by the extreme WAHA discount in the basin, and we expect our realized
natural gas prices to be depressed until the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net loss for first quarter 2019 was $16.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted
share, on revenues of $19.2 million. Excluding the decrease in the fair
value of our commodity derivatives of $4.3 million, restructuring
expenses of $6.3 million and an impairment of $0.3 million adjusted net
loss (non-GAAP) for the first quarter 2019 was $8.2 million, or $0.09
per diluted share. EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the first quarter 2019 was
$9.8 million. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures
below for our reconciliation of adjusted net loss and EBITDAX to net
loss.
Lease operating expense ("LOE") averaged $5.38 per Boe. Production and
ad valorem taxes averaged $2.13 per Boe, or 10.1% of oil, NGL and gas
sales. Total general and administrative ("G&A) costs averaged $4.15 per
Boe, including cash G&A costs of $4.58 per Boe. Depletion, depreciation
and amortization expense averaged $15.02 per Boe. Interest expense
totaled $6.8 million.
Operations and Capital Budget
As we evaluate our deleveraging alternatives, and in light of changes to
company management, we are reevaluating our development plan. This
includes a review of our capital expenditure budget, the rates of return
across our portfolio of assets, the pace of development, drilling and
completion techniques and workovers. We initially set our 2019 capital
expenditure budget at a range of $30 million to $60 million, and
provided production and operating expense guidance assuming a capital
budget of $30 million. Our actual capital expenditures for 2019 will
depend on the results of our potential deleveraging transactions. The
previously provided production and operating expense guidance will be
revised after we update our annual capital expenditures budget. Assuming
no new well completions during 2019, we would still anticipate our
annual production to average 9.4 to 9.6 MBoe per day.
Liquidity
We have historically defined liquidity as funds available under our
revolving credit facility and cash and cash equivalents. However, due to
our non-compliance with financial covenants under our revolving credit
facility, our current liquidity is limited to our available cash of
$15.7 million as of March 31, 2019.
Commodity Derivatives
We enter into commodity derivatives positions to reduce the risk of
commodity price fluctuations. The table below is a summary of our
current derivatives positions.
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity and Period
|
|
|
Type
|
|
|
Volume Transacted
|
|
|
Contract Price
|
Crude Oil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 2019 December 2019
|
|
|
Collar
|
|
|
500 Bbls/day
|
|
|
$65.00/Bbl - $71.00/Bbl
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NGLs (C3 - Propane)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 2019 June 2019
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
75 Bbls/day
|
|
|
$42.00/Bbl
|
NGLs (C5 - Pentane)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 2019 December 2019
|
|
|
Swap
|
|
|
200 Bbls/day
|
|
|
$65.205/Bbl
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call Information and Summary Presentation
The Company will host a conference call on May 10, 2019, at 10:00 AM CT
(11:00 AM ET) to discuss first quarter 2019 financial and operating
results.
Those wishing to listen to the conference call, may do so by visiting
the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations section
of the Companys website, www.approachresources.com,
or by phone:
|
Conference ID
|
|
|
7965058
|
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:
|
|
|
(844) 884-9950
|
Participant International Dial-In Number:
|
|
|
(661) 378-9660
A replay of the call will be available on the Companys website or by
dialing:
|
Replay Toll-Free:
|
|
|
(855) 859-2056
|
Replay International:
|
|
|
(404) 537-3406
|
Conference ID:
|
|
|
7965058
In addition, a first quarter 2019 summary presentation will be available
on the Companys website.
About Approach Resources
Approach Resources Inc. is an independent energy company focused
on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of
unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the
greater Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information about the
Company, please visit www.approachresources.com.
Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about
the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than
statements of historical facts, included in this press release that
address activities, events or developments that the Company expects,
believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are
forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the
foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release
specifically include expectations of anticipated financial and operating
results.
These statements are based on certain assumptions made
by the Company based on managements experience, perception of
historical trends and technical analyses, current conditions,
anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be
appropriate and reasonable by management. When used in this press
release, the words "will, "potential, "believe, "estimate, "intend,
"expect, "may, "should, "anticipate, "could, "plan, "predict,
"project, "profile, "model or their negatives, other similar
expressions or the statements that include those words, are intended to
identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking
statements contain such identifying words. Such statements are subject
to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are
beyond the control of the Company. These assumptions, risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute
plans, the result of such plans if executed, our ability to reach
agreements with our lenders, our ability to comply with the covenants in
our revolving credit facility, our leverage negatively affecting a
redetermination or amendment under our credit facility, oil, NGL and
natural gas prices, our ability to obtain financing to fund our
long-term forecasted capital budget, and our ability to access capital
markets. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or
should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may
differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking
statements. Further information on assumptions, risks and uncertainties
related to the Company is available in the Companys SEC filings,
including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly
reports on Form 10-Q. The Companys SEC filings are also available on
the Companys website at www.approachresources.com.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which
such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to
correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by
applicable law.
|
|
|
UNAUDITED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Revenues (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil
|
|
|
$
|
11,356
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,343
|
|
NGLs
|
|
|
|
5,169
|
|
|
|
|
7,332
|
|
Gas
|
|
|
|
2,718
|
|
|
|
|
5,097
|
|
Total oil, NGLs and gas sales
|
|
|
|
19,243
|
|
|
|
|
28,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash receipt (payment) on derivative settlements
|
|
|
|
1,477
|
|
|
|
|
(1,531
|
)
|
Total oil, NGLs and gas sales including derivative
impact
|
|
|
$
|
20,720
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (MBbls)
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
NGLs (MBbls)
|
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
|
352
|
|
Gas (MMcf)
|
|
|
|
2,172
|
|
|
|
|
2,376
|
|
Total (MBoe)
|
|
|
|
906
|
|
|
|
|
1,020
|
|
Total (MBoe/d)
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
|
|
11.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average prices:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
|
|
$
|
51.64
|
|
|
|
$
|
60.04
|
|
NGLs (per Bbl)
|
|
|
|
15.95
|
|
|
|
|
20.84
|
|
Gas (per Mcf)
|
|
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
2.15
|
|
Total (per Boe)
|
|
|
|
21.24
|
|
|
|
|
28.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash receipt (payment) on derivative settlements (per Boe)
|
|
|
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
|
(1.50
|
)
|
Total including derivative impact (per Boe)
|
|
|
$
|
22.87
|
|
|
|
$
|
26.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses (per Boe):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease operating
|
|
|
$
|
5.38
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.16
|
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
|
|
|
2.13
|
|
|
|
|
2.45
|
|
Exploration
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
|
|
|
4.15
|
|
|
|
|
6.44
|
|
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
15.02
|
|
|
|
|
15.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Below is a summary of general and administrative expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative - cash component
|
|
|
$
|
4.58
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.63
|
|
General and administrative - noncash component (share-based
compensation)
|
|
|
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
|
|
0.81
|
|
|
|
APPROACH RESOURCES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except shares and per-share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil, NGLs and gas sales
|
|
|
$
|
19,243
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease operating
|
|
|
|
4,871
|
|
|
|
|
5,268
|
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
|
|
|
1,935
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
Exploration
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
|
|
|
3,762
|
|
|
|
|
6,567
|
|
Restructuring expenses
|
|
|
|
6,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
13,606
|
|
|
|
|
15,680
|
|
Impairment
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
|
30,699
|
|
|
|
|
30,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING LOSS
|
|
|
|
(11,456
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,243
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(6,773
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,886
|
)
|
Commodity derivative loss
|
|
|
|
(2,846
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,928
|
)
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT
|
|
|
|
(21,075
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,056
|
)
|
INCOME TAX BENEFIT
|
|
|
|
(4,279
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,610
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET LOSS
|
|
|
$
|
(16,796
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(7,446
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS PER SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
94,757,311
|
|
|
|
|
70,409,303
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
94,757,311
|
|
|
|
|
70,409,303
|
|
(1) Includes non-cash share-based compensation expense as follows:
|
|
|
|
(394
|
)
|
|
|
|
828
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
15,721
|
|
|
$
|
22
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
13,009
|
|
|
|
16,203
|
Property and equipment, net, successful efforts method
|
|
|
|
1,053,808
|
|
|
|
1,068,422
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
13,903
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
1,096,441
|
|
|
$
|
1,084,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities (1)
|
|
|
$
|
347,464
|
|
|
$
|
21,077
|
Long-term debt (2)
|
|
|
|
84,562
|
|
|
|
384,993
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
73,542
|
|
|
|
77,821
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
18,983
|
|
|
|
11,511
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
571,890
|
|
|
|
589,245
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
1,096,441
|
|
|
$
|
1,084,647
|
(1) Current liabilities at March 31, 2019 includes $322 million in
outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility, net of
issuance costs of $0.8 million.
|
(2) Long-term debt at March 31, 2019, is comprised of $85.2
million in 7% senior notes due 2021 net of issuance costs of $0.7
million. Long-term debt at December 31, 2018, is comprised of
$85.2 million in 7% senior notes due 2021 and $301.5 million in
outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility, net of
issuance costs of $0.8 million and $1 million, respectively.
|
Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures
This release contains certain financial measures that are non-GAAP
measures. We have provided reconciliations below of the non-GAAP
financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measures and on the Non-GAAP Financial Information page in the Investor
Relations section of our website at www.approachresources.com.
Adjusted Net Loss
This release contains the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net loss
and adjusted net loss per diluted share, which exclude (1) non-cash fair
value loss on derivatives, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) impairment,
(4) tax effect and other discrete tax items. The amounts included in the
calculation of adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share
below were computed in accordance with GAAP. We believe adjusted net
loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share are useful to investors
because they provide readers with a meaningful measure of our
profitability before recording certain items whose timing or amount
cannot be reasonably determined. However, these measures are provided in
addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in
conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements
prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our
SEC filings and posted on our website.
The table below provides a reconciliation of adjusted net loss to net
loss for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands,
except per-share amounts).
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
|
$
|
(16,796
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(7,446
|
)
|
Adjustments for certain items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash fair value loss on derivatives
|
|
|
|
4,323
|
|
|
|
|
397
|
|
Restructuring expenses
|
|
|
|
6,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effect and other discrete tax items (1)
|
|
|
|
(2,301
|
)
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Adjusted net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(8,192
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(7,062
|
)
|
Adjusted net loss per diluted share
|
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
(1) The estimated income tax impacts on adjustments to net loss are
computed based upon a statutory rate of 21%, for the three months
ended March 31, 2019, and March 31, 2018, respectively.
Additionally, this includes the tax impact of an excess tax benefit
related to share-based compensation of $11,000 and a tax shortfall
related to share-based compensation of $0.1 million for the three
months ended March 31, 2019, and March 31, 2018, respectively.
|
EBITDAX
We define EBITDAX as net loss, plus (1) exploration expense, (2)
depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, (3) share-based
compensation expense, (4) non-cash fair value loss on derivatives, (5)
restructuring expenses, (6) impairment, (7) interest expense, net, and
(8) income tax benefit. EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or cash
flow as determined by GAAP. The amounts included in the calculation of
EBITDAX were computed in accordance with GAAP. EBITDAX is presented
herein and reconciled to the GAAP measure of net loss because of its
wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of
a company's ability to internally fund development and exploration
activities. This measure is provided in addition to, and not as an
alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information
contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP
(including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our
website.
The table below provides a reconciliation of EBITDAX to net loss for the
three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands).
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
|
$
|
(16,796
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(7,446
|
)
|
Exploration
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
13,606
|
|
|
|
|
15,680
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
|
(394
|
)
|
|
|
|
828
|
|
Non-cash fair value loss on derivatives
|
|
|
|
4,323
|
|
|
|
|
397
|
|
Restructuring expenses
|
|
|
|
6,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
6,773
|
|
|
|
|
5,886
|
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
|
|
(4,279
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,610
|
)
|
EBITDAX
|
|
|
$
|
9,824
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509006031/en/