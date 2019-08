Approach Resources Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

Approach Resources Inc. ("Approach” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: AREX), today announced plans to host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 ET) to discuss second quarter 2019 operational and financial results.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call, may do so by visiting the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.approachresources.com, or by phone:

Conference ID 2036477 Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (844) 884-9950 Participant International Dial-In Number: (661) 378-9660 A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by dialing: Replay Toll-Free (855) 859-2056 Replay International: (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 2036477

In addition, a second quarter 2019 summary presentation will be available on the Company’s website.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources Inc. is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information about the Company, please visit www.approachresources.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005611/en/