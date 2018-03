Approach Resources Inc. to Present at IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) today announced that the Company will participate in the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) 24th Annual Oil & Gas Investment Symposium (OGIS) in New York, NY, on April 9-10, 2018 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. Approach’s presentation will begin at 3:05 PM EDT on Monday, April 9, 2018.

The slide presentation and a link to the webcast will be available on the Company’s website, www.approachresources.com under the "Investor Relations” section.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources Inc. is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information about the Company, please visit www.approachresources.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327006345/en/