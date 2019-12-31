Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM, Euronext Paris: APM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics to address certain global unmet medical needs, today announced two appointments to its team.

Appointment of Dr. Herman Weiss MD as CEO and Executive Director of Claves Life Sciences

Dr. Herman Weiss, M.D., has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Claves Life Sciences Limited ("Claves) and also senior medical advisor of Aptorum Group Limited ("Aptorum Group or "Company). Claves is one of Aptorum Groups wholly-owned subsidiaries and is focused on microbiome-based approach to metabolic diseases. Going forward, Dr. Weiss will be leading the development of Claves business and drive Claves exciting microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases, and potentially other indications, to targeted clinical stages. Claves is a microbiome-based platform utilizing proprietary macromolecule-based technology to target major systemic metabolic diseases including microbiome modulator CLS-1 for treatment of obesity. Through Claves, the Company is also developing microbiome modulators CLS-2 and CLS-3, which target other metabolic diseases.

Appointment of Dr. Robbie Majzner as scientific advisor of Aptorum Group

Dr. Robbie Majzner has been appointed as a scientific advisor of Aptorum Group Limited. In particular, Dr. Majzner will provide scientific advice and support for certain targeted clinical development aspects of Aptorum Groups repurposed drug candidate SACT-1 for the treatment of neuroblastoma, a rare type of solid tumor cancer that develops predominantly in infants and young children, as well as other potential cancer indications.

"We are delighted that Dr. Weiss and Dr. Majzner are joining the Aptorum Group family. as the Chief Executive Officer of Claves, Dr. Weiss, who served at Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc., which was previously listed on Nasdaq and was subsequently acquired in 2018 by Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT), brings with him significant clinical development experience which will be critical in driving R&D of Claves microbiome-based drug candidates to the next targeted development milestones. We are also delighted to have Dr. Majzner, a world-class hematologist and oncologist, on board in supporting the development of our SACT-1 and related programs. said Mr. Ian Huen, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Aptorum Group.

Dr. Weiss has over 20 years of experience in the medical field. He is currently a Physician at Maccabi and Meuchedet Kuppot Health System and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Todos Medical in Israel. Dr. Weiss previously held senior roles at both Juniper Pharmaceuticals, as Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, and at Teva Pharmaceuticals, as Global Medical Director. He has also consulted for various medical device and biotech companies. He owns multiple patents and is the author of numerous publications in the area of womens health/gynecology. Dr. Weiss received his MBA from the George Washington University, his M.D. from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and his B.A. from Ramapo College of New Jersey.

Dr. Majzner is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at the Stanford University Medical Center. Prior to joining Stanford, he worked in the laboratory of Dr. Crystal Mackall at the National Cancer Institute. His research interests lie in the optimization of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for sarcomas and other solid tumors. Dr. Majzner received his M.D. from Harvard Medical School, and completed his pediatric residency at Columbia University and fellowship in pediatric hematology-oncology at the joint program of Johns Hopkins University and the National Cancer Institute.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to tackle current unmet medical needs. Aptorum Groups current drug pipeline includes indications in orphan oncology diseases, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases and womans health, a number of which are targeted to enter clinical trial phases. Aptorum Group is also launching a womens health supplement, dioscorea opposita bioactive nutraceutical tablets marketed under the brand name NativusWell®.

For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit our website: www.aptorumgroup.com.

